Read full article on original website
Related
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
Costco Has a Secret Weapon Customers Should Love
The warehouse club has built its business on low prices and has managed to (mostly) hold the line despite rising costs and inflation. Here's how.
topgear.com
Six of the best used cars we found this week
If, for whatever reason, you’re a big fan of reading the phrase ‘spares and repair’, ‘P/X to clear’ and ‘no MOT’, searching for a car for less than £1,000 is a singularly productive avenue. It really does seem that, even in Britain,...
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Raises $2.65M Via Equity Offering
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Holdings Inc CJJD has entered into definitive agreements with several investors providing for the issuance of 1.75 million ordinary shares. The company will offer the shares at a purchase price of $1.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $2.625 million. Jo-Jo Drugstores also agreed to issue...
CNET
Target Clearance Cheat Sheet: What You Need to Know to Save the Most
Shopping at Target is such a fun experience. You go in with a list and come out with more delights than you could have possibly anticipated. While this is the Target we know and love, you can always get discounts on its amazing selection. Yep, we're here to talk about clearance.
This $1.50 food storage container made me a meal prep master
These inexpensive and lightweight food storage containers do everything I need them to do: They're stackable; freezer-, microwave- and dishwasher-safe; safe for hot, cold, solid and liquid foods; and they're clear, so I can see what's in them.
topgear.com
Top Gear’s Top 9: ahead of their time flops
A modern metropolis with an entirely electric fleet of taxicabs is a utopian vision of tomorrow, right? Actually, it was very nearly New York in the 1890s. The 1.5bhp Electrobat of 1894 had a 25 mile range, and was faster (and much less smelly) than horse-drawn cabs. Sadly the company ran low on funds just as Henry Ford’s mass-production monster came on stream.
BBC
Netflix offers pay of up to $385,000 for flight attendant
Netflix is hiring a flight attendant for one of its private jets - with the successful applicant being paid as much as $385,000 (£313,538) a year. The streaming giant says it is looking for candidates with "independent judgement, discretion and outstanding customer service skills". They should also be able...
Comments / 0