ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
topgear.com

Six of the best used cars we found this week

If, for whatever reason, you’re a big fan of reading the phrase ‘spares and repair’, ‘P/X to clear’ and ‘no MOT’, searching for a car for less than £1,000 is a singularly productive avenue. It really does seem that, even in Britain,...
topgear.com

Top Gear’s Top 9: ahead of their time flops

A modern metropolis with an entirely electric fleet of taxicabs is a utopian vision of tomorrow, right? Actually, it was very nearly New York in the 1890s. The 1.5bhp Electrobat of 1894 had a 25 mile range, and was faster (and much less smelly) than horse-drawn cabs. Sadly the company ran low on funds just as Henry Ford’s mass-production monster came on stream.
Jalopnik

The BMW 840i Gran Coupe is the Personal Luxury Coupe Redefined

Personal luxury coupes are quickly going extinct. In the ‘80s and ‘90s, they were at their zenith; almost every premium manufacturer had multiple options in the category. Automakers from around the globe wanted in on this segment, and in Europe, the Germans gave us icons like the original BMW 8 Series and Mercedes-Benz CL.
insideevs.com

Woman Sure Tesla Model 3 Runs On Gas, Is Determined To Fill It Up

Despite the electric vehicle boom that we've been witnessing over the past few years, EV adoption is still in its early infancy, and that explains why some people are still adjusting to this new reality. Electric cars are as old as the automobile itself and quickly rose to popularity in...
money.com

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
MotorBiscuit

Top 5 Fastest Electric Cars According to MotorTrend

Electric cars are now the fastest things on the market. With electrification being the future, it is easy to see why so many brands are developing new EV cars. But which ones are the fastest? The post Top 5 Fastest Electric Cars According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops

2024 BMW X3 Spied With Curved Display, Minimalist Shifter

The 2024 BMW X3 continues its slow march to production and spy photographers have now gotten a look inside. While the prototype’s cabin is heavily disguised, we can see the model will be equipped with a new Curved Display. There’s no word on specifics at this point, but the X3 likely has a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment system. If that’s the case, it would be a significant step up from the 10.25- and 10.7-inch displays found in the X1.
Carscoops

Porsche Launches New Infotainment Systems For Mid-2000s Boxsters, Cayennes And 911s

It’s not always the styling or performance that makes once state-of-the-art cars feel embarrassingly dated next to modern machinery. It’s the media and communication systems. We take Bluetooth audio, Apple CarPlay and digital radio for granted in new cars, but that tech is missing from many high-dollar cars from the early 2000s.
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Porsche Macan: Car and Driver 10Best Trucks and SUVs

The Porsche Macan returns as a 10Best winner after a year off. Part of the reason it's back is that it drives as though it belongs in our 10Best Cars competition, with a nimbleness rarely found among the higher-riding breed of vehicles. In GTS guise, where a twin-turbo V-6 engine cranks out a serious 434 horsepower, the Macan acts like an enlarged hot hatch, with ultrasharp steering complemented by a willing chassis. You're up higher than you are in Porsche's iconic sports cars, but you quickly forget you're piloting a roughly 4300-pound crossover when the 2.9-liter engine emits a raucous growl as the Macan scythes through corners with fleet-footed finesse.
topgear.com

How does a rotary engine work?

Always wanted to know what everyone was talking about with spinning Doritos? Let’s dive in. Skip 4 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. What is a rotary engine?. In simple (verging on simplistic) terms, it’s an engine with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy