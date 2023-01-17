Read full article on original website
Related
topgear.com
Six of the best used cars we found this week
If, for whatever reason, you’re a big fan of reading the phrase ‘spares and repair’, ‘P/X to clear’ and ‘no MOT’, searching for a car for less than £1,000 is a singularly productive avenue. It really does seem that, even in Britain,...
topgear.com
Top Gear’s Top 9: ahead of their time flops
A modern metropolis with an entirely electric fleet of taxicabs is a utopian vision of tomorrow, right? Actually, it was very nearly New York in the 1890s. The 1.5bhp Electrobat of 1894 had a 25 mile range, and was faster (and much less smelly) than horse-drawn cabs. Sadly the company ran low on funds just as Henry Ford’s mass-production monster came on stream.
Jalopnik
The BMW 840i Gran Coupe is the Personal Luxury Coupe Redefined
Personal luxury coupes are quickly going extinct. In the ‘80s and ‘90s, they were at their zenith; almost every premium manufacturer had multiple options in the category. Automakers from around the globe wanted in on this segment, and in Europe, the Germans gave us icons like the original BMW 8 Series and Mercedes-Benz CL.
The Worst Compact SUV to Buy According to Car and Driver Got a Makeover
The Jeep Compass was rated the worst. What did Jeep do improve this compact SUV for 2023? The post The Worst Compact SUV to Buy According to Car and Driver Got a Makeover appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 of the Best Midsize SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
Finding the best midsize SUV to buy can be difficult. Here are 3 options to consider. The post 3 of the Best Midsize SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Woman Sure Tesla Model 3 Runs On Gas, Is Determined To Fill It Up
Despite the electric vehicle boom that we've been witnessing over the past few years, EV adoption is still in its early infancy, and that explains why some people are still adjusting to this new reality. Electric cars are as old as the automobile itself and quickly rose to popularity in...
The 5 Best Small SUVs for 2023 According to Edmunds
What are the best small SUVs for 2023? According to Edmunds, these five top the list. The post The 5 Best Small SUVs for 2023 According to Edmunds appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
money.com
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Top 5 Fastest Electric Cars According to MotorTrend
Electric cars are now the fastest things on the market. With electrification being the future, it is easy to see why so many brands are developing new EV cars. But which ones are the fastest? The post Top 5 Fastest Electric Cars According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
2024 BMW X3 Spied With Curved Display, Minimalist Shifter
The 2024 BMW X3 continues its slow march to production and spy photographers have now gotten a look inside. While the prototype’s cabin is heavily disguised, we can see the model will be equipped with a new Curved Display. There’s no word on specifics at this point, but the X3 likely has a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment system. If that’s the case, it would be a significant step up from the 10.25- and 10.7-inch displays found in the X1.
Replacing the Ford F-150 Lightning’s Battery Isn’t Cheap
Do you know how much it costs to replace the Ford F-150 Lightning's battery? On that note, how reliable is the Ford F-150 Lightning? The post Replacing the Ford F-150 Lightning’s Battery Isn’t Cheap appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Porsche Launches New Infotainment Systems For Mid-2000s Boxsters, Cayennes And 911s
It’s not always the styling or performance that makes once state-of-the-art cars feel embarrassingly dated next to modern machinery. It’s the media and communication systems. We take Bluetooth audio, Apple CarPlay and digital radio for granted in new cars, but that tech is missing from many high-dollar cars from the early 2000s.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Porsche Macan: Car and Driver 10Best Trucks and SUVs
The Porsche Macan returns as a 10Best winner after a year off. Part of the reason it's back is that it drives as though it belongs in our 10Best Cars competition, with a nimbleness rarely found among the higher-riding breed of vehicles. In GTS guise, where a twin-turbo V-6 engine cranks out a serious 434 horsepower, the Macan acts like an enlarged hot hatch, with ultrasharp steering complemented by a willing chassis. You're up higher than you are in Porsche's iconic sports cars, but you quickly forget you're piloting a roughly 4300-pound crossover when the 2.9-liter engine emits a raucous growl as the Macan scythes through corners with fleet-footed finesse.
Best SUVs to Buy According to Car and Driver
Looking for the best SUVs to buy can be difficult. Here are some great options to consider during car shopping. The post Best SUVs to Buy According to Car and Driver appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale Gets Reasonable Starting Price
Find out if the reasonably priced 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale is actually worth buying or not. The post 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale Gets Reasonable Starting Price appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 GMC Yukon Cost?
What does a fully loaded 2023 GMC Yukon have for you? Take a look and see if its the right full-size GMC SUV for you to drive. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 GMC Yukon Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
topgear.com
How does a rotary engine work?
Always wanted to know what everyone was talking about with spinning Doritos? Let’s dive in. Skip 4 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. What is a rotary engine?. In simple (verging on simplistic) terms, it’s an engine with...
Jaguar F-TYPE Celebrates 75 Years of British Sports Cars With A Final Model
The Jaguar F-TYPE 75 and R 75 will be the marque's last sports car before the brand goes electric. The special edition models celebrate 75 years of Jaguar sports cars. The post Jaguar F-TYPE Celebrates 75 Years of British Sports Cars With A Final Model appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0