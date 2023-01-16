Read full article on original website
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Aroldis Chapman reportedly turned down more lucrative offer to sign with Royals
The Kansas City Royals made an intriguing free-agent splash on Thursday, agreeing to a contract with former New York Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman. Chapman reportedly signed a one-year, $3.75 million deal, but according to nj.com's Randy Miller, the desire to close led the 34-year-old to turn down more lucrative offers.
Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers
It did not take long for one former MLB manager to land back on his feet after getting fired several months ago. Jack Harris of the LA Times reports Friday that the Los Angeles Dodgers have hired Chris Woodward to be a special assistant in their front office. Woodward had been the manager of the... The post Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bills Get Massive Injury News Ahead Of Divisional Round vs. Bengals
The Buffalo Bills barely got past their AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins, during Super Wild Card Weekend. A shorthanded Dolphins squad, led by seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson, gave the Bills everything that they could handle in what ended up being a 34-31 game. With the win, Buffalo is now...
Report reveals Sean Payton's astronomical contract demands
Hiring Sean Payton will be an expensive proposition for any team that does so, according to a report. Payton is seeking to become one of the NFL’s highest-paid coaches, according to Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. Payton is looking for a four-year contract worth between $20 million and $25 million per season.
Steelers Rookie Kenny Pickett Was Convinced That Saints Picked Him At 19 When Phone Rang On Draft Night
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett seems like he was destined to join the black and gold. Pickett was freely acknowledged as the best quarterback in the worst rookie class since EJ Manuel was the only first-round quarterback in the 2013 NFL Draft. Manuel actually went four slots higher than the former Pitt Panther, but the league’s loss is Pittsburgh’s gain.
Derek Carr Landing With The Miami Dolphins Makes Too Much Sense
Now that the Las Vegas Raiders have made their intentions to move on from Derek Carr clear, rumors are flying as to where he will end up next. However, amidst all the speculation, there is one destination that just seems like too perfect a fit: the Miami Dolphins. Carr could find himself parked on South Beach next year for a variety of reasons.
ESPN Predicts Steelers Fire Matt Canada And Sign Important Free Agent
The Pittsburgh Steelers are officially in offseason mode, and with it comes all the questions about what the team can do to improve in 2023. The organization got a good look at the talent selected in the 2022 draft and hopefully found some important building blocks to get them back to playing at least one game in January next year.
Former NFL Bust David Carr Takes Shot At Tom Brady, Mark Davis, And Raiders
The divorce between Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders is reaching new lows in terms of pettiness and unprofessionalism. At what point does former NFL bust and Derek’s older brother, David, realize he’s hurting No. 4 more than helping him?. Taking passive-aggressive shots at Tom Brady, owner...
Freddie Freeman: Dodgers Ownership Made Trevor Bauer Decision
After reportedly exploring a potential Trevor Bauer trade for more than two weeks, the Los Angeles Dodgers made the decision to provide the right-hander with his unconditional release on January 12. The Dodgers were put on the clock in late December when an independent arbitrator reduced Bauer’s suspension from 324...
Philadelphia Eagles Rule Out 1 For Playoff Game Vs. Giants
Philadelphia Eagles rule out one for Divisional Round. The Philadelphia Eagles will be without one starter for their game against the New York Giants Saturday. The Eagles benefited from the first-round bye and had ample time to rest up before Saturday’s game. They had good news for several players on their injury report Thursday.
Former HC Anthony Lynn takes shot at Chargers
Following the Los Angeles Chargers' unfathomable wild-card game collapse, former head coach Anthony Lynn chimed in, taking a veiled shot at his old team. Lynn hinted to Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times that the San Francisco 49ers, where he serves as running backs coach, go the extra mile when trying to put a winning football team on the field, unlikely his former home.
Report: Chicago Bears ask permission from Packers to interview defensive coordinator candidate
The Chicago Bears are searching for defensive coaching help. The Chicago Bears’ defense was bad last season. A new report has come out that the Bears are looking to hire outside coaching help for next season. The Bears’ defense gave up the 29th most yards (378) in the regular season. They gave up the most points per game (27.2). It was a rough year for first-year defensive coordinator Alan Williams.
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Will Have Full Ownership In Year 2, Something He Thinks Will Take Offense To The Next Level
Now that the 2022 season is over, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Kenny Pickett is no longer a rookie. He will look to take a step forward in 2023, his second season in the league. Earlier in the week, it was announced that the team would retain Matt Canada as its offensive coordinator for the 2023 campaign. While fans may not necessarily like the move, it provides stability for Pickett as he continues to grow.
San Francisco 49ers get offensive weapon back for practice
Several San Francisco 49ers players got nicked up in their win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday. The team still has a few days to heal up before they take on the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional Round Sunday, and they appear to be trending in the right direction. According...
Micah Parsons makes bold promise ahead of 49ers showdown
Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons promises 49ers star offensive tackle Trent Williams will have a front-row seat to a phenomenal performance in Sunday's divisional-round playoff game. "I want Trent's best game ever, and he's going to get my best game ever," the outside linebacker said Thursday, per ESPN's Ed Werder. Lining...
The Steelers Got Prime Rib With Rookie George Pickens But The 2023 NFL Draft Will Reveal If He Is The New Feature Dish
George Pickens established himself as a starting wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers in his rookie season. Pickens turned heads in the fan base, media and on the field with his almost inhuman ability to contort his body and make contested catches. He has been identified as a future star by everyone from Michael Irvin to Ben Roethlisberger and the sky seems to be the limit for the former Georgia Bulldog.
JuJu Smith-Schuster Takes Clear Shot At Steelers Ahead Of 1st Playoff Game With KC
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the best teams in the 21st century in drafting and developing wide receivers. It is not automatic that a receiver who is selected by the black and gold goes on to be a major contributor, but they have hit more often than not. When the team selected JuJu Smith-Schuster from the USC Trojans in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, it was love at first sight with the fan base.
REPORT: Buffalo Bills Get Big Update On Offensive Weapon For Bengals Playoff Game
Buffalo Bills Isaiah McKenzie was a big scratch for the team in the Wild Card round. The wide receiver was dealing with a hamstring injury and missed the Bills’ win over the Miami Dolphins Sunday. He’s one player the Bills were hoping to have back before their Divisional contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL analyst has deep concerns about Buffalo position group
Former NFL QB and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms isn't impressed with the Buffalo Bills receivers. “No one is scared" of them, he tweeted earlier this week. "Guys off the street are playing meaningful snaps. [Stefon] Diggs is great, but Josh Allen does not have the weapons other QBs playing with this weekend have.”
