ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
atozsports.com

ESPN NFL insider suggests which OC hire the Titans could make

The Tennessee Titans took care of their biggest offseason to-do list item earlier this week by hiring Ran Carthon to replace Jon Robinson as the franchise’s general manager. Carthon was previously the director of player personnel for the San Francisco 49ers. The focus for the Titans is now on...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Report: Lamar Jackson Might Have 1 Preferred Destination

If the Baltimore Ravens can't come to a longterm extension agreement with Lamar Jackson this offseason, they're likely to hit him with the non-exclusive franchise tag. This move would allow prospective teams to negotiate with Jackson and sign him to an offer sheet. If the Ravens don't match, the ...
BALTIMORE, MD
atozsports.com

Cowboys veteran makes a ton of money during playoff win over Buccaneers

$100,000 in one night. That’s what Dallas Cowboys wide receiver T.Y. Hilton earned as he helped his team win a Wild Card playoff game. The veteran signed midseason with the team but agreed to an incentive-heavy deal with the potential to earn $700,000 throughout the playoffs. All he has to do is 1) play 30% of the offensive snaps or more and 2) for the Cowboys to win.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Bucs fire assistant DL coach Lori Locust

The coaching staff changes in Tampa are not limited to the offensive side of the ball. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bucs have fired assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. The word comes after the team dispatched offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, wide receivers coach Kevin Garver, and running backs coach Todd McNair. Quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen is retiring in another change to the staff.
TAMPA, FL
atozsports.com

Saints’ Dennis Allen just made a decision that may cost him his job

The New Orleans Saints are fresh off of a disappointing campaign this past season. The defense got off to a slow start. The offense never found consistency. Injuries mangled many important pieces of the roster. Regardless of those, the Saints aren’t making widespread changes just yet. Focusing on the...
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly 'Wants' 1 Coach For Denver

After their disaster of a 2022 season, the Denver Broncos are hoping to land a big fish to lead them forward. But for Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, there's apparently one coach he wants specifically. On Thursday's edition of The Herd, Colin Cowherd said that Wilson wants former Saints head ...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Antonio Brown makes predictable excuse for posting explicit photo

Antonio Brown made headlines once again this week for the wrong reasons, and you will not be surprised to hear the excuse he used for creating another mess. Brown shared a photo on his Snapchat story Tuesday that showed a woman performing a sex act. The former wide receiver’s face was not in the photo,... The post Antonio Brown makes predictable excuse for posting explicit photo appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals huge Sean Payton contract demands

Hiring Sean Payton will be a very expensive proposition for any team that does so, according to a report. Payton is seeking to become one of the NFL’s highest-paid coaches, according to Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. Payton is looking for a four-year contract worth between $20 million and $25 million per season.... The post Report reveals huge Sean Payton contract demands appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ROBERT, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid thinks Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is worthy of Coach of the Year honors

As the Kansas City Chiefs get prepared to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for the second time this season, Andy Reid’s vast coaching tree has again come to light. 25 years ago, when Doug Pederson first met Andy Reid, he’d thrown just eight passes in the NFL. Little did he know the influence that Reid was about to have over his career as both a player and a coach.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy