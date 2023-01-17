ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Islanders’ Lane Lambert ‘very surprised’ Alex Ovechkin hit wasn’t a penalty

By Ethan Sears
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IfxK7_0kH1aw3a00

Jean-Gabriel Pageau returned to the game , but the Islanders were still unhappy with Alex Ovechkin’s second-period hit to the center’s head that led to him needing to be helped off the ice.

“Very surprised [that it wasn’t a penalty],” coach Lane Lambert said following the 4-3 overtime loss on Monday night at UBS Arena . “Charging, boarding, whatever it might be. He took steps. We definitely should’ve been on the power play.”

With Pageau playing the puck in the corner after an unsuccessful Capitals power play, Ovechkin took his shoulder to Pageau’s head from behind, sending the Islanders center’s head into the glass before Pageau crumpled to the ice. He struggled to stand straight after getting up, needing help from teammate Noah Dobson and a trainer to get off the ice.

No penalty was called on Ovechkin for the hit following a video review, a decision that was greeted with boos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yTiZ1_0kH1aw3a00
Lane Lambert was ‘surprised’ Alex Ovechkin’s hit wasn’t a penalty.
Getty Images

The hit came 6:35 into the second period, and Garnet Hathaway would begin a three-goal comeback for the Capitals shortly after, scoring at the 10:01 mark. The Islanders went on to blow a 3-0 lead as Dmitry Orlov scored the winner in overtime.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TrvU4_0kH1aw3a00 Islanders blow three-goal lead in brutal overtime loss to Capitals

“Not a hit that we loved, obviously,” Matt Martin told The Post. “Thought he was vulnerable. Thought [Ovechkin] kinda charged in or whatever. They looked at it and deemed it to be a legal hit so there’s not much you can do.”

“Obviously when you’re vulnerable like that, those are dangerous,” Dobson said. “It’s good to see him come back and be OK.”

Pageau did not speak to reporters following the game, but Lambert said he would be fine after being asked if additional tests would be needed on Tuesday.

The Islanders have already dealt with myriad injuries this season, including suspected concussions to Kyle Palmieri following a hit by Nick Ritchie of the Coyotes and Adam Pelech, the latter following a hit into the boards by Robert Bortuzzo of the Blues. Both of those players are still on injured reserve, as is Oliver Wahlstrom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d8QDX_0kH1aw3a00
Alex Ovechkin nails Jean-Gabriel Pageau during the second period.
Screengrab

Lambert shot down the notion that his team hasn’t had enough of a response to those hits following Monday’s game.

“I think if you look at the score, Matt Martin had 10 hits tonight,” he said. “I think there was a response.”

According to Natural Stat Trick, Ovechkin took three hits in the match, which turned into a scrappy affair shortly after the hit.

“They were physical tonight, we were physical,” Martin said his lip still bloody after a collision with Dylan Strome. “Usually when you play the Caps, games between us generally are. I think the goal they got shortly after that [hit on Pageau] was the one that kind of gave them life and then we weren’t able to get that fourth one.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

NHL Star Dies

Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
The Spun

NHL Head Coach Ripped For His Pride Night Comments

Earlier this week, Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov made a decision that had the sports world talking. He did not take part in the pregame skate because he refused to wear the team's LGBTQ+ Pride Night warmup jersey. The Russian national cited his religious beliefs as the reason ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
markerzone.com

FIGHT NIGHT IN MONTREAL: XHEKAJ TAKES ON GIVANI SMITH; PEZZETTA TANGLES WITH RYAN LOMBERG

The Montreal Canadiens took on the Florida Panthers on Thursday night in what turned out to be a fiesty one, filled with penalties and a trio of fights. The second fight of the third period saw Arber Xhekaj take on Givani Smith, a matchup that was brewing since the end of the second period when the pair received ten minute misconducts. Xhekaj got several good blows in before they were separated by the officials.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
164K+
Followers
74K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy