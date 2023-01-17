ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilcox propels St. Francis Brooklyn over Long Island 73-66

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Tedrick Wilcox Jr. had 17 points to lead St. Francis Brooklyn to a 73-66 victory over Long Island University on Monday night.

Wilcox also grabbed six rebounds for the Terriers (9-9, 2-3 Northeast Conference). Roy Clarke pitched in with 13 points and five assists, while Syrus Grisby scored 10.

Quion Burns had 19 points, nine rebounds and four steals to lead the Sharks (2-16, 0-6), who have lost six straight. Marko Maletic had 14 points and C.J. Delancy scored 13 with two blocks.

Both teams play on Friday. St. Francis Brooklyn visits St. Francis (PA), while LIU hosts Stonehill.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

