ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Monday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aurora 54, Hastings 43

Bancroft-Rosalie 48, Homer 43

Boone Central 68, St. Paul 22

Bridgeport 65, Sutherland 24

Chase County 55, Hershey 32

Colome, S.D. 64, Cody-Kilgore 48

Cozad 76, Ainsworth 48

Fort Calhoun 55, West Point-Beemer 37

Franklin 57, Harvard 24

Fullerton 68, Central Valley 56

Hastings St. Cecilia 53, Superior 18

Humphrey St. Francis 78, Elba 19

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 80, Stanton 46

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 56, Plainview 33

Nebraska Christian 64, St. Edward 37

O’Neill 61, Neligh-Oakdale 29

Omaha Skutt Catholic 90, Sioux City, West, Iowa 54

Riverside 64, Burwell 45

Santee 52, Boyd County 51

Winside 42, Madison 41

Wynot 54, Pender 53

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
620K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy