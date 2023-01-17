Monday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belle Fourche 58, Hot Springs 28
Beresford 59, Madison 52
Bon Homme 42, Bridgewater-Emery 31
Estelline/Hendricks 35, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 31
Great Plains Lutheran 44, Clark/Willow Lake 37
Gregory 47, Platte-Geddes 43
Groton Area 45, Langford 16
Kimball/White Lake 60, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 37
Leola/Frederick 34, Wilmot 23
McCook Central/Montrose 50, Dell Rapids 46
Parkston 54, Winner 44
Red Cloud 74, Little Wound 30
South Border, N.D. 77, Herreid/Selby Area 56
Wagner 59, Ethan 36
Waubay/Summit 52, Britton-Hecla 49
