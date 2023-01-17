ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday's Scores

 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belle Fourche 58, Hot Springs 28

Beresford 59, Madison 52

Bon Homme 42, Bridgewater-Emery 31

Estelline/Hendricks 35, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 31

Great Plains Lutheran 44, Clark/Willow Lake 37

Gregory 47, Platte-Geddes 43

Groton Area 45, Langford 16

Kimball/White Lake 60, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 37

Leola/Frederick 34, Wilmot 23

McCook Central/Montrose 50, Dell Rapids 46

Parkston 54, Winner 44

Red Cloud 74, Little Wound 30

South Border, N.D. 77, Herreid/Selby Area 56

Wagner 59, Ethan 36

Waubay/Summit 52, Britton-Hecla 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

