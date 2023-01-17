Monday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bridgewater-Emery 60, Viborg-Hurley 57
Colome 64, Cody-Kilgore, Neb. 48
Dell Rapids 90, Parker 34
Ethan 66, Wagner 53
Glen Ullin-Hebron, N.D. 66, Lemmon 40
Gregory 55, Platte-Geddes 52
Hot Springs 55, Belle Fourche 51
Leola/Frederick 73, Wilmot 34
Mitchell Christian 44, Menno 29
Parkston 54, Winner 44
Red Cloud 61, Little Wound 60
Timber Lake 63, Bison 35
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 50, Kimball/White Lake 43
Waubay/Summit 61, Britton-Hecla 24
West Central 64, Baltic 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Elkton-Lake Benton vs. Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn., ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
