ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Monday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bridgewater-Emery 60, Viborg-Hurley 57

Colome 64, Cody-Kilgore, Neb. 48

Dell Rapids 90, Parker 34

Ethan 66, Wagner 53

Glen Ullin-Hebron, N.D. 66, Lemmon 40

Gregory 55, Platte-Geddes 52

Hot Springs 55, Belle Fourche 51

Leola/Frederick 73, Wilmot 34

Mitchell Christian 44, Menno 29

Parkston 54, Winner 44

Red Cloud 61, Little Wound 60

Timber Lake 63, Bison 35

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 50, Kimball/White Lake 43

Waubay/Summit 61, Britton-Hecla 24

West Central 64, Baltic 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Elkton-Lake Benton vs. Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn., ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
620K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy