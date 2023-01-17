Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers To Fire Multiple CoachesOnlyHomersTampa, FL
3 Tampa Parents Respond to School Board's Vote on Transgender Student Bathroom RestrictionsMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida LawMalinda FuscoFlorida State
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on ThursdayAsh JurbergTampa, FL
Pirates to invade Tampa Bay!Flour, Eggs and YeastTampa, FL
Related
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
What would the Falcons have to give up for QB Lamar Jackson?
The Baltimore Ravens announced on Thursday that they were reopening contract negotiations with quarterback Lamar Jackson. While this is a positive development between the two sides, it’s not a guarantee that a deal will get done. If Jackson’s long-term extension doesn’t come together, the Atlanta Falcons have been consistently...
AFC Divisional Round: Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs odds, picks and predictions
The Jacksonville Jaguars (10-8) and Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) face off Saturday in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is set for 4:30 p.m. ET (NBC). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Jaguars vs. Chiefs odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.
Seattle Seahawks Sign Pro-Bowler To Extension
The Seattle Seahawks are coming off a surprisingly successful season, finishing with a 9-8 record and making a playoff appearance. People wrote off the Seattle Seahawks before the season when the team traded away Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson and announced they would give the starting job to backup quarterback Geno Smith.
Jalen Ramsey fuels more trade rumors with deleted tweets
There has been a lot of talk since the regular season ended about the Los Angeles Rams potentially parting ways with Jalen Ramsey. If they do, the star cornerback thinks they would be making a huge mistake. Ramsey sparked speculation about his future when he sent a tweet indicating that Week 18 may have been... The post Jalen Ramsey fuels more trade rumors with deleted tweets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Commanders open first sportsbook inside NFL stadium
The Washington Commanders opened the NFL's first sportsbook inside a stadium Friday after receiving approval from the Maryland State Lottery & Gaming Control Commission in August.
NFL VP backs NY girls' high school bid for flag football
KENMORE, N.Y. — (AP) — Freshman Sydney Yost’s bid to establish a flag football program at her all-girl high school already has its first fan: NFL Vice President Troy Vincent. This week, the former player visited Mount St. Mary Academy in suburban Buffalo, New York, to help...
WNBA superstar shares cryptic free agency messages
2018 WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart becomes a free agent on Saturday night at midnight ET. After six seasons with the Seattle Storm, the two-time WNBA Finals MVP is testing the free agency waters and meeting with four teams to determine where she’ll play next season. According to ESPN, Stewart will meet with the Storm, New Read more... The post WNBA superstar shares cryptic free agency messages appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Mike McCarthy Has Blunt Response To Cowboys' Playoff Schedule
The Dallas Cowboys opened their postseason with an emphatic victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night, building an 18-0 lead by halftime and cruising to a 31-14 win. But some around the NFL are doubting that the Cowboys will stand much of a chance when they face the San Francisco 49ers ...
Would the Raiders accept a second-round pick for QB Derek Carr?
The Raiders are expected to trade Derek Carr over the next few weeks before his February roster bonus hits. By now, we have a good idea of what teams might be interested. But what could the Raiders expect to get back in return for Carr?. In a recent article by...
Comments / 0