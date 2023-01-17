ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumner County, TN

Comments

WKRN

Wanted man caught at BNA

Walmart shooter previously worked at Indiana store. Walmart shooter previously worked at Indiana store. AL homicide suspect shoots his 2 kids, himself at …. Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Murfreesboro. Family attorney says Mt. Juliet police shooting was …. The family attorney for a man killed...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Hendersonville road causing confusion for drivers

AL homicide suspect shoots his 2 kids, himself at …. Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Murfreesboro Thursday morning. 3 dead after man shoots 2, then self, according to …. Murfreesboro Police are investigating after they said a man shot two people and himself at a home...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

MNPD introduces school therapy dog

The Metro Nashville Police Department is introducing its newest sergeant: a school therapy dog named Bo. The Metro Nashville Police Department is introducing its newest sergeant: a school therapy dog named Bo. Family attorney says Mt. Juliet police shooting was …. The family attorney for a man killed by a...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Accused killer's childhood examined after 2019 Sumner County slayings

Eight people were brutally murdered in April 2019 during one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings. Nearly four years later, the case still hasn't gone to trial. Accused killer’s childhood examined after 2019 Sumner …. Eight people were brutally murdered in April 2019 during one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings....
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
WKRN

2 Gives Back: Smyrna Police Department

Smyrna has a new top cop! It’s time for News 2 Gives Back, presented by Trevecca Nazarene University in partnership with the Nashville Predators. Today, News 2 is visiting Smyrna, TN Police Department’s new Police Chief, Jason Irvin, who took over official police duties in November. Irvin is...
SMYRNA, TN
WKRN

AL homicide suspect shoots his 2 kids, himself at Murfreesboro home, police say

Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Murfreesboro. AL homicide suspect shoots his 2 kids, himself at …. Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Murfreesboro. Walmart shooter previously worked at Indiana store. Walmart shooter previously worked at Indiana store. TDOT releases Broadway bridge design. TDOT...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Structure fire in Cookeville

State rests its case against man charged for murdering …. State rests its case against man charged for murdering his parents. New US Attorney hoping to address rise in stolen guns. TN to consider cannabis bill. With Tennessee lawmakers set to discuss both medical and recreational marijuana in the coming...
COOKEVILLE, TN
WKRN

Officers reveal top reason for deadly pedestrian accidents

Everyone plays a role in changing the record-breaking trend of 49 pedestrians killed in Nashville in 2022 and it starts with mutual respect. Officers reveal top reason for deadly pedestrian …. Everyone plays a role in changing the record-breaking trend of 49 pedestrians killed in Nashville in 2022 and it...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Fired Mt. Juliet police officer facing stalking charges

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – A former Mt. Juliet officer decommissioned in August has been charged criminally twice in the last two months. Michael Dyce, 31, was charged Dec. 16 on assault charges related to a July 4 incident in Nashville. Police said Dyce was working security at an...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
WKRN

Drive-thru kidnapping suspect arrested

Clarksville pedestrians ‘taking their life in their …. Clarksville pedestrians ‘taking their life in their own hands’. Metro council member fights for safer roads in Donelson …. Metro council member fights for safer roads in Donelson district. Clarksville cold case murder trial. William Campbell is accused of killing...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Antioch restaurant broken into 4 times within a month

Business break-ins in Nashville have spiked to the highest number in at least a decade, and now, new video shows one popular restaurant in Antioch was broken into for the fourth time in just a month. Antioch restaurant broken into 4 times within a month. Business break-ins in Nashville have...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man wounded after shooting in South Nashville

William Campbell is accused of killing his adoptive parents in 2010. Retired Metro first responders caught in middle of …. Retired Metro Nashville employees and first responders over the age of 65 are at risk of losing access to the doctors they’ve been seeing for years. Metro Council approves...
NASHVILLE, TN

