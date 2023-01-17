Read full article on original website
Related
WKRN
Wanted man caught at BNA
Walmart shooter previously worked at Indiana store. Walmart shooter previously worked at Indiana store. AL homicide suspect shoots his 2 kids, himself at …. Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Murfreesboro. Family attorney says Mt. Juliet police shooting was …. The family attorney for a man killed...
2 guns recovered from Nashville high schools
Two guns were recovered from Nashville high schools Wednesday.
WKRN
Hendersonville road causing confusion for drivers
AL homicide suspect shoots his 2 kids, himself at …. Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Murfreesboro Thursday morning. 3 dead after man shoots 2, then self, according to …. Murfreesboro Police are investigating after they said a man shot two people and himself at a home...
WKRN
MNPD introduces school therapy dog
The Metro Nashville Police Department is introducing its newest sergeant: a school therapy dog named Bo. The Metro Nashville Police Department is introducing its newest sergeant: a school therapy dog named Bo. Family attorney says Mt. Juliet police shooting was …. The family attorney for a man killed by a...
3 killed in Spring Hill crash
The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. in the 5000 block of Main Street/Highway 31 near Spring Hill High School, just south of Saturn Parkway.
WKRN
Accused killer's childhood examined after 2019 Sumner County slayings
Eight people were brutally murdered in April 2019 during one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings. Nearly four years later, the case still hasn't gone to trial. Accused killer’s childhood examined after 2019 Sumner …. Eight people were brutally murdered in April 2019 during one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings....
WKRN
2 Gives Back: Smyrna Police Department
Smyrna has a new top cop! It’s time for News 2 Gives Back, presented by Trevecca Nazarene University in partnership with the Nashville Predators. Today, News 2 is visiting Smyrna, TN Police Department’s new Police Chief, Jason Irvin, who took over official police duties in November. Irvin is...
WKRN
AL homicide suspect shoots his 2 kids, himself at Murfreesboro home, police say
Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Murfreesboro. AL homicide suspect shoots his 2 kids, himself at …. Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Murfreesboro. Walmart shooter previously worked at Indiana store. Walmart shooter previously worked at Indiana store. TDOT releases Broadway bridge design. TDOT...
WKRN
Structure fire in Cookeville
State rests its case against man charged for murdering …. State rests its case against man charged for murdering his parents. New US Attorney hoping to address rise in stolen guns. TN to consider cannabis bill. With Tennessee lawmakers set to discuss both medical and recreational marijuana in the coming...
WKRN
Officers reveal top reason for deadly pedestrian accidents
Everyone plays a role in changing the record-breaking trend of 49 pedestrians killed in Nashville in 2022 and it starts with mutual respect. Officers reveal top reason for deadly pedestrian …. Everyone plays a role in changing the record-breaking trend of 49 pedestrians killed in Nashville in 2022 and it...
WKRN
Missing 3-year-old found in bottom of Cookeville pool, pronounced dead at hospital
A Cookeville girl died shortly after she was reported missing Thursday afternoon. Missing 3-year-old found in bottom of Cookeville …. A Cookeville girl died shortly after she was reported missing Thursday afternoon. Titans introduce Ran Carthon as new GM. Titans introduce Ran Carthon as new GM. Newsmaker: MLK restoration clinic.
WSMV
‘It’s truly a miracle’: Family hopes for peace after young man shot in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man is now recovering after being shot during what is believed to have been an attempted robbery. A family member of that young man reached out to WSMV4 to bring awareness to the incident. “I still can’t believe this happened,” Nicole Ribera-Ergueta said....
WSMV
Fired Mt. Juliet police officer facing stalking charges
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – A former Mt. Juliet officer decommissioned in August has been charged criminally twice in the last two months. Michael Dyce, 31, was charged Dec. 16 on assault charges related to a July 4 incident in Nashville. Police said Dyce was working security at an...
WKRN
Drive-thru kidnapping suspect arrested
Clarksville pedestrians ‘taking their life in their …. Clarksville pedestrians ‘taking their life in their own hands’. Metro council member fights for safer roads in Donelson …. Metro council member fights for safer roads in Donelson district. Clarksville cold case murder trial. William Campbell is accused of killing...
Mind behind one of TN’s deadliest mass killings analyzed
Testimony on Thursday gave us a look into the mind of the man behind one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings. Michael Cummins faces charges for eight brutal murders in Westmoreland in 2019.
WKRN
Antioch restaurant broken into 4 times within a month
Business break-ins in Nashville have spiked to the highest number in at least a decade, and now, new video shows one popular restaurant in Antioch was broken into for the fourth time in just a month. Antioch restaurant broken into 4 times within a month. Business break-ins in Nashville have...
Man arrested in connection with deadly Madison shooting
Metro police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting in Madison.
Theft victims forced to pay $2,000 for stolen truck
The companies' stolen truck was recovered a month ago, and the truck has been sitting in a tow yard ever since, racking up more than $2,000 in storage fees.
WKRN
Man wounded after shooting in South Nashville
William Campbell is accused of killing his adoptive parents in 2010. Retired Metro first responders caught in middle of …. Retired Metro Nashville employees and first responders over the age of 65 are at risk of losing access to the doctors they’ve been seeing for years. Metro Council approves...
fox17.com
Cheatham County elementary school closed Friday due to gas problem
CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — East Cheatham Elementary School (ECES) will be closed on Friday, Jan. 20 due to the smell of gas at the school. The Cheatham County School District has been working with the Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department to assess the smell. The school will be...
Comments / 0