dotesports.com

Where to use the Deckhands Toolbox key in DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s DMZ map, Al Mazrah, is filled with points of interest that players can reach to either scour for loot or seek out opposing players. Though the large-scale battle royale map hosts various important sites, not all buildings and loot containers are accessible to players immediately.
DBLTAP

Rebirth Island Coming to Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, Say Leaks

A new rumor claims that Rebirth Island will be added to Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. The rumor comes via @just4leaks2 on Twitter, who claims that Warzone Mobile will be getting some significant content. According to the post, Warzone Mobile players will see more regions added, alongside Rebirth Island and a content update for the TDM experience.
dexerto.com

Warzone 2 expert unveils ultimate TAQ-V build to “melt everyone” in Al Mazrah

FaZe Booya, Warzone 2 expert and YouTuber, has unveiled his ultimate TAQ-V loadout that he guarantees will “melt everyone” in the CoD battle royale. Warzone 2’s meta is ever-changing and fluid. The devs’ typical buffs and nerfs, alongside prevailing playstyles, determines which weapons are the most popular at any moment.
dotesports.com

Female streamer teases Warzone players with voice changer

One of the best parts of playing multiplayer games is the fact that you can be anyone you want to be when using voice chat. Whether you use a modifier or alter your actual voice, there are a wealth of pranks on the internet where people use voice chat to fool unsuspecting players. And in a clip that’s going around on Twitter today, players are able to see one streamer bewilder a teammate with her regular voice.
dotesports.com

How to mark enemies in Fortnite

Fortnite is constantly looking for new ways to engage its players, usually through seasonal and weekly quests that take advantage of all the new items added to the game. One of this week’s quests asks players to tag a lot of enemies in a single match, so it’s important to know how to do so. You can either do it with the ping function or use the new Falcon Scout likely meant for this quest.

