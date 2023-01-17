Read full article on original website
WVNews
Preston grapplers top Lewis County
KINGWOOD — The Preston Knights’ wrestling squad had its final home dual match of the season on Monday afternoon, and it celebrated the occasion with a convincing 57-24 victory over the Lewis County Minutemen. The result avenged an earlier loss to Lewis County and pushed Preston’s dual record...
WVNews
3-point, free throw shooting key as West Virginia Wesleyan men topple Frostburg State, 81-71
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Wesleyan men’s basketball team picked up a much-needed conference win against Frostburg State 81-71 on Wednesday night. WVWC shot 9-21 (48%) from three to help lead them to victory. Wesleyan was led by Darius Green with 29 points on 9-15 shooting from...
WVNews
Local Sports Briefs
Over the past few days, both the Preston Knights’ boys’ and girls’ basketball teams battle the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears. On Tuesday night, the boys hosted the Polar Bears and suffered an 86-42 defeat while the girls traveled to Fairmont on Wednesday night and lost 59-49.
WVNews
WVU hopes TCU win a new start
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Riddle: When is the end also the beginning?. Answer: Right now, West Virginia’s basketball team believes.
WVNews
Cold-shooting Wesleyan women fall to Frostburg State, 66-48
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Wesleyan women’s basketball team lost 66-48 on Wednesday evening to Frostburg State inside the Rockefeller Center. The Bobcats struggled from the field, shooting only 32.3% as a team in the loss. Emma Witt poured in the first points of the game for...
WVNews
Baker and his family ready to adjust to the Mountain State
West Virginia University’s new athletic director Wren Baker and his family are going to have to adjust to life in Morgantown and the Mountain State. Until he was hired by WVU last month, the 44-year-old Baker had spent his entire life in the Midwest.
WVNews
WVU confirms Stewart as new assistant coach, shuffles offensive assignments
West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced the hiring of Blaine Stewart as the tight ends coach on the Mountaineer football staff. “Blaine Stewart is no stranger to West Virginia University football. His father was a part of this program for 11 years, including three as the head coach, and Blaine grew up around Mountaineer football. I am happy to welcome him home,” Brown said. “He has worked with multiple position groups, coordinators and offensive systems with the Pittsburgh Steelers to go along with their special teams. I have a tremendous amount of respect for coach Mike Tomlin and the entire Steelers organization and Blaine comes highly recommended.
WVNews
Report: Blaine Stewart to join WVU staff
Neal Brown reportedly is about to fill the final assistant coaching opening on his West Virginia football staff, and that new addition will have a familiar name. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac, Blaine Stewart is leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers’ coaching staff to become an assistant coach at WVU.
WVNews
Timothy Clyde Shipp
Timothy Clyde Shipp, 58, of Thornton, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday, January 15, 2023. He was born February 19, 1964, son of the late Ralph William Shipp Sr. and is survived by his mother, Bonnie Wolfe Shipp Tucker and stepfather, Tommy Tucker.
WVNews
Calendar of Events for Friday
Orders taken for soup sale, Duff Street UMC Relay for Life Team. Chicken noodle or potato soup, $8 per quart. Orders due by 6 p.m. Jan. 20. Pick up 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 27 at Multi-Ministries Building, 204 Baker Ave., Clarksburg’s Stealey area. Orders of 12 or more quarts may be delivered. To place orders, call or text Lori Show, 304-677-2157; Doris McIntyre, 304-629-4745; Mary Adkins, 304-695-1269; or Roberta Kennedy, 304-629-3868.
WVNews
General public sales open Friday for Clarksburg, West Virginia, performance of 'ON YOUR FEET!'
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — General public sales opened Friday for the April 10 performance in Clarksburg of Broadway musical "ON YOUR FEET!" The Cultural Foundation of Harrison County and the Barbara B. Highland Fund for the Arts, in partnership with The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, is bringing the national tour of the musical to the Robinson Grand, located at 444 W. Pike St.
WVNews
Monongalia County, West Virginia, grand jury meets for first time in 2023
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The January term of the Monongalia County grand jury returned 106 indictments. The grand jury met last week and concluded on Friday.
WVNews
Jalisa Lashae Hawkins
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Defendants from Clarksburg and Weston received prison terms in…
WVNews
WVU Medicine Children’s implements new surgery to address laryngeal cleft
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Medicine Children’s pediatric otolaryngologist Hussein Jaffal, M.D., has implemented a new minimally invasive surgical technique to address laryngeal clefts in infants. Infants with feeding and swallowing difficulties may have a laryngeal cleft, or a gap between the vocal cords and esophagus, which can cause...
WVNews
Pennsylvania woman accused of committing another drug crime in Harrison County, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Pittsburgh-area woman who served time for a federal drug conviction centered on Clarksburg now is accused of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl in Harrison County. Jalisa Lashae Hawkins, 33, of Duquesne was charged following a traffic stop Thursday on U.S. 50.
