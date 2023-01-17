West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced the hiring of Blaine Stewart as the tight ends coach on the Mountaineer football staff. “Blaine Stewart is no stranger to West Virginia University football. His father was a part of this program for 11 years, including three as the head coach, and Blaine grew up around Mountaineer football. I am happy to welcome him home,” Brown said. “He has worked with multiple position groups, coordinators and offensive systems with the Pittsburgh Steelers to go along with their special teams. I have a tremendous amount of respect for coach Mike Tomlin and the entire Steelers organization and Blaine comes highly recommended.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 4 HOURS AGO