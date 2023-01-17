Cable, WI- The American Birkebeiner will have its first-ever night race this winter. The Ovarian Cancer Symptom Awareness organization is shining a light on silent symptoms during the reimagined Birkie Tour. The event will welcome all levels of skiers to the new trails at Mount Telemark. During the day racers can get to know the trails to prepare for a race beneath the stars. Races start at 6 p.m. and the two races are either the 20K or 10K races. Glow sticks will be provided!

