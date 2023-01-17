ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Ravenswood tops Tyler on the road

KIDWELL, W.Va. (WV News) — Matthew Carte made sure his last shot counted. The senior standout hit one at the buzzer propelling Ravenswood’s Runnin’ Red Devils to a 55-53 hard-fought victory over Tyler Consolidated on the road Tuesday night.
RAVENSWOOD, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy