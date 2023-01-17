ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
247Sports

Heupel checks on five-star QB target

With National Signing Day less than two weeks away, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel and his staff have continued to cover plenty of ground on the road, primarily checking on some of their top targets in the 2024 class while also handing out some new scholarship offers along the way. On Thursday, Heupel was in North Carolina to visit a school that's the home of one of the Vols' top quarterback targets.
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

LSU football now No. 1 in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings after landing 4-star LB Omar Speights

Entering his second season in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, LSU coach Brian Kelly has reshaped the Tigers' roster this offseason with a recruiting class that now sits atop the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings as of Friday morning. The Tigers took the No. 1 spot over Florida State with the commitment of four-star linebacker Omar Speights, formerly of Oregon State.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Kentucky Mr. Football gets walk-on opportunity at Louisville

New University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm won the 1988 Kentucky Mr. Football award and his brother, Brian, the new offensive coordinator for the Cardinals claimed the same award after his brilliant high school career in 2003. Louisville has had four other former Mr. Football winners play for the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Georgia defensive lineman Bear Alexander ‘going to be a problem for years to come’

Georgia’s national championship game on Jan. 9 was not only an opportunity for the Bulldogs to snag its second straight championship, but it was something of a send-off to a number of talented players who will turn their attentions to the NFL. Those pending departures created a lot of questions for the 2023 team, but one young defensive lineman used the stage to show he’s ready for a bigger role come next year.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

College baseball rankings: SEC places nine teams in preseason top 25 as LSU, Tennessee lead the way for 2023

The SEC is dominating college baseball preseason polls once again, as the league placed nine teams throughout the top 25 and seven in the top 10 of D1Baseball's initial rankings for the 2023 season. LSU ranks No. 1 after hitting the NCAA transfer portal hard during the offseason, and reigning SEC regular-season and tournament champion Tennessee ranks second. Reigning national champion Ole Miss ranks No. 4.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Nebraska makes offer to Texas lineman

Nebraska continues to add to its growing offer list in Texas for 2024 as Vandegrift offensive lineman Blake Frazier announced a verbal tender on social media. The Huskers got in the mix for the 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman that already holds more than 15 offers and has seen his profile rise this month with offers from Auburn, Florida, LSU and Miami. Kansas offered after Nebraska on Wednesday.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Former FSU WR Malik McClain announces his transfer destination

Former Florida State wide receiver Malik McClain has announced on Wednesday that he'll transfer to Penn State. McClain entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on January 11. He was quickly targeted by multiple programs. According to Lions247, McClain took an official visit to Penn State over the weekend following a Saturday official visit at South Carolina. He also fielded interest from Arkansas.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Nebraska football transfer portal, roster updates (Jan. 20)

When new coaching staffs come into a program, there is often a fair amount of roster movement that follows. That's been especially the case in the transfer portal and NIL era, where new coaches like Nebraska's Matt Rhule were also facing a transfer portal window that began on Dec. 5 and closed on Jan. 18.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Keith Bhonapha Joins Oregon State Football

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State football head coach Jonathan Smith announced Friday that Keith Bhonapha has been named the team’s assistant head coach and running backs coach. The appointment is contingent on the completion of all university hiring processes. Bhonapha (pronounced BONE-uh-fuh) comes to Corvallis after one year...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

247Sports

70K+
Followers
420K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy