4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
NFL Divisional Round Picks: Giants At Eagles
Brady Quinn and Pete Prisco join Tommy Tran to share their picks for the Divisional Round matchup between the Giants and Eagles.
Heupel checks on five-star QB target
With National Signing Day less than two weeks away, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel and his staff have continued to cover plenty of ground on the road, primarily checking on some of their top targets in the 2024 class while also handing out some new scholarship offers along the way. On Thursday, Heupel was in North Carolina to visit a school that's the home of one of the Vols' top quarterback targets.
LSU football now No. 1 in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings after landing 4-star LB Omar Speights
Entering his second season in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, LSU coach Brian Kelly has reshaped the Tigers' roster this offseason with a recruiting class that now sits atop the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings as of Friday morning. The Tigers took the No. 1 spot over Florida State with the commitment of four-star linebacker Omar Speights, formerly of Oregon State.
After visiting Vols again, Top247 WR says 'I really like Tennessee now'
A highly ranked Class of 2024 wide receiver visited Tennessee last weekend for the first time under coach Josh Heupel and came away impressed.
Nebraska running backs coach EJ Barthel breaks down backs on Husker roster
Nebraska running backs coach EJ Barthel breaks down the status of the running back room heading into the spring.
Kentucky Mr. Football gets walk-on opportunity at Louisville
New University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm won the 1988 Kentucky Mr. Football award and his brother, Brian, the new offensive coordinator for the Cardinals claimed the same award after his brilliant high school career in 2003. Louisville has had four other former Mr. Football winners play for the...
Georgia defensive lineman Bear Alexander ‘going to be a problem for years to come’
Georgia’s national championship game on Jan. 9 was not only an opportunity for the Bulldogs to snag its second straight championship, but it was something of a send-off to a number of talented players who will turn their attentions to the NFL. Those pending departures created a lot of questions for the 2023 team, but one young defensive lineman used the stage to show he’s ready for a bigger role come next year.
Boomer and Gio: "The Eagles Are Waxed and Shaved and Ready To Get Whooped"
Giants 2-Time Super Bowl Champion Brandon Jacobs joins Boomer and Gio to share his thoughts on the upcoming New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles matchup in the NFC Divisional Round.
College baseball rankings: SEC places nine teams in preseason top 25 as LSU, Tennessee lead the way for 2023
The SEC is dominating college baseball preseason polls once again, as the league placed nine teams throughout the top 25 and seven in the top 10 of D1Baseball's initial rankings for the 2023 season. LSU ranks No. 1 after hitting the NCAA transfer portal hard during the offseason, and reigning SEC regular-season and tournament champion Tennessee ranks second. Reigning national champion Ole Miss ranks No. 4.
Veteran cornerback transferring to Tennessee, 'excited to be back' in SEC
When Gabe Jeudy-Lally announced last month that he was planning to leave BYU, entering the NCAA transfer portal for the second consecutive offseason, he didn’t necessarily expect to go back to the SEC. And he never imagined that he might end up playing for a former rival that he faced during the first three years of his college career.
RECRUITING: USC football offers nation's No. 1 2024 defensive lineman Eddrick Houston
The USC coaching staff has hit the state of Georgia hard over the last few weeks with offers, including the No. 1 defensive lineman and 2024 five-star Composite Buford (GA) recruit Eddrick Houston on Tuesday. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound Houston is rated the No. 8 overall prospect and the No. 1...
5-star CB Cormani McClain commits to Deion Sanders and Colorado
For a second straight recruiting cycle, Deion Sanders has reeled in 247Sports' No. 1 ranked cornerback. In 2022, it was Travis Hunter. In 2023, it's five-star Cormani McClain. In a private ceremony Thursday in Lakeland, McClain told 247Sports' Carl Reed he committed to Colorado. "I play DB and Coach Prime...
What traits does Nebraska assistant coach EJ Barthel look for in a running back?
Nebraska running backs coach EJ Barthel breaks down the qualities he looks for in his running backs.
Nebraska makes offer to Texas lineman
Nebraska continues to add to its growing offer list in Texas for 2024 as Vandegrift offensive lineman Blake Frazier announced a verbal tender on social media. The Huskers got in the mix for the 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman that already holds more than 15 offers and has seen his profile rise this month with offers from Auburn, Florida, LSU and Miami. Kansas offered after Nebraska on Wednesday.
Former FSU WR Malik McClain announces his transfer destination
Former Florida State wide receiver Malik McClain has announced on Wednesday that he'll transfer to Penn State. McClain entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on January 11. He was quickly targeted by multiple programs. According to Lions247, McClain took an official visit to Penn State over the weekend following a Saturday official visit at South Carolina. He also fielded interest from Arkansas.
2024 Arizona tight end prospect Dillon Hipp has six early recruiting favorites
Dillon Hipp has already picked up 22 scholarship offers. The 2024 tight end prospect from Scottsdale (Ariz.) Desert Mountain is not ready to officially trim his list of suitors yet, but six of those programs have made a strong early impression. "It's just incredible to be in this position, to...
Nebraska football transfer portal, roster updates (Jan. 20)
When new coaching staffs come into a program, there is often a fair amount of roster movement that follows. That's been especially the case in the transfer portal and NIL era, where new coaches like Nebraska's Matt Rhule were also facing a transfer portal window that began on Dec. 5 and closed on Jan. 18.
Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny shares heartfelt message upon leaving program
Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny had the tough task of replacing a fan favorite in Rodrigo Blankenship. Podlesny handled that challenge admirably, and as he sets his sights on what’s next, he shared his thoughts on his time as a Bulldog. Podlesny shared a message on social media on Friday...
Keith Bhonapha Joins Oregon State Football
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State football head coach Jonathan Smith announced Friday that Keith Bhonapha has been named the team’s assistant head coach and running backs coach. The appointment is contingent on the completion of all university hiring processes. Bhonapha (pronounced BONE-uh-fuh) comes to Corvallis after one year...
