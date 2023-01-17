Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay Buccaneers To Fire Multiple CoachesOnlyHomersTampa, FL
3 Tampa Parents Respond to School Board's Vote on Transgender Student Bathroom RestrictionsMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida LawMalinda FuscoFlorida State
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on ThursdayAsh JurbergTampa, FL
Pirates to invade Tampa Bay!Flour, Eggs and YeastTampa, FL
Pewter Report
Bucs Fire Multiple Assistant Coaches
In addition to the firing of offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, more changes are coming to the Bucs’ coaching staff. As Pewter Report reported early on Tuesday morning, the Bucs fired several assistant coaches on the offensive side of the ball and a defensive coach as well. Thursday is the day that these moves are culminating.
NBC Sports
Jones warns 49ers' defense can expect 'triple-threat' Dak
The Dallas Cowboys face a tough task as they prepare to battle the 49ers and their vaunted defense Sunday in the NFC Divisional Playoffs at Levi’s Stadium. But Dallas owner Jerry Jones believes his quarterback Dak Prescott can give San Francisco a run for its money -- literally. Prescott...
NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident
The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
NBC Sports
Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence as questionable for Saturday
While Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been dealing with a toe injury for weeks, he has not missed any playing time because of it. Nevertheless, Lawrence is once again listed as questionable on Jacksonville’s final injury report heading into its divisional-round matchup with Kansas City. Lawrence was limited in...
Bills Provide Update On Damar Hamlin's Status With Team
The Bills have provided an update on Damar Hamlin's status with the team.
NBC Sports
Eagles injury report: Johnson limited, Graham sick
Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson was limited on Wednesday for the Eagles’ first real practice of the week before Saturday’s divisional round game against the Giants. He was also listed as limited after Tuesday’s walkthrough. Johnson, 32, is going to attempt to play through a torn adductor...
NBC Sports
Kenny Golladay on staying engaged: I wouldn’t be able to look myself in the mirror if I checked out
Giants receiver Kenny Golladay complained earlier this season about a lack of playing time. Now, he’s a quiet contributor who has accepted his role, whatever that is. Golladay played only four snaps Sunday, but he left an imprint with a crushing block on Vikings cornerback Duke Shelley that knocked out Shelley’s mouth guard. It sprung Saquon Barkley for a 10-yard catch-and-run.
Game Officials Reportedly Alerted Regarding Possible Use of Illegal Aids on PATs, FGAs
Officials have reportedly been advised to watch for potential scoring breeches.
NBC Sports
Charles London interviewing with Commanders Thursday
The Commanders announced that they are speaking with another offensive coordinator candidate on Thursday. Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London will be interviewing with the team. London joins Commanders quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese and former Browns and Giants head coach Pat Shurmur as candidates to interview with the club. London has...
Yardbarker
Jets targeting coach from division rival as potential offensive coordinator
It looks like the New York Jets may see an answer to their offensive coordinator opening from the coaching staff of one of their greatest rivals. This season will go down as one of the more frustrating years in recent Jets’ memory. While not much was expected from the team in 2022-2023, New York surprised with a defensive unit that was ahead of schedule and was led by rookie cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner. At one point, the Jets were 7-4 and seemed primed to score a playoff spot.
NBC Sports
Report: Rams part ways with five assistants, including special teams coach Joe DeCamillis
Sean McVay announced Friday that he was returning as the Rams head coach for 2023. “I don’t want to run away from adversity; I want to run through it,” McVay said. It came several days after McVay told his staff that, with his future uncertain, he would allow them to pursue other opportunities. Hopefully, several assistants took McVay up on his offer and had started looking for new jobs.
NBC Sports
Shanahan jokes his feedback in 49ers' film room causes 'crickets'
Kyle Shanahan's coaching style occasionally leaves his players speechless. The 49ers coach explained to reporters Wednesday his strategy of deciding to call out a specific player or not during film sessions. "I think most of it just happens," Shanahan said. "I think maybe how you do it can sometimes be...
NBC Sports
Report: Jets requested interview with Bill Callahan, but he signed an extension with Browns
Bill Callahan is staying with the Browns. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Jets recently requested permission to speak with Callahan about their offensive coordinator vacancy, but that Callahan will be remaining in Cleveland after signing an extension with the team. Callahan has been the offensive line coach...
Yardbarker
CB Cameron Sutton Listed as Free Agent Lions Should Target
The Detroit Lions are looking to improve upon several defensive metrics heading into the 2023 season. General manager Brad Holmes acknowledged the defense is still ranked poorly and will be a main goal for the front office to address this offseason. Despite moving on from position coach Aubrey Pleasant, the...
NBC Sports
Report: Ben Johnson returns to Lions with new contract, large raise
Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was a popular name in head coaching searches this month, but Johnson won’t be taking any of the openings around the league. Johnson interviewed with the Texans and Colts before deciding to withdraw from other interviews so he could return to the Lions. His return reportedly came with a new deal.
NBC Sports
Eight coaching staff departures suggest Tom Brady won’t be back in Tampa
Seventeen days after Tom Brady ended his 40-day retirement last year, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians stepped down. Three days after the team’s 2022 season ended, the Buccaneers announced that eight assistant coaches are leaving. With the departures led by offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich (who was fired) and quarterbacks coach...
NBC Sports
Eagles kicker Jake Elliott defends use of item to mark kicking spot
Last week, officials were told to watch for kickers and holders using a foreign object during kick attempts. On Wednesday, Eagles kicker Jake Elliott addressed the situation, single the allegations were directed at his team, among others. “We’ve always used something that’s within the rules,” Elliott said, via Chris Franklin...
NBC Sports
Report: Saints part ways with run game coordinator Dan Roushar
After a 7-10 finish in 2022, the Saints are making at least one change to their offensive coaching staff. According to Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune, New Orleans has parted ways with run game coordinator/tight ends coach Dan Roushar. Roushar was a longtime assistant with the franchise, having been there...
NBC Sports
Lane Johnson good to go, Avonte Maddox ruled out for Eagles
Right tackle Lane Johnson is set to return to the Eagles lineup on Saturday. Johnson missed the final two games after suffering an injury that will require surgery with core muscle specialist Dr. William Meyers, but he put off that operation in order to attempt to play in the postseason. Johnson is on track to do that after participating in practice all week and avoiding an injury designation on Thursday.
NBC Sports
On fateful play, Patrick Peterson thought Kirk Cousins didn’t know what down it was
A special season for the Vikings had an abrupt ending, with quarterback Kirk Cousins throwing five yards short of the sticks on fourth and eight in the closing moments of the playoff game against the Giants. Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson addressed the moment during the latest episode of his podcast, All Things Covered.
