Annual event honors King's legacies

Former U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield on Monday morning told the 35th annual Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Celebration that King’s legacies are the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

The Voting Rights Act particularly removed obstructions state and local governments in the Deep South had long maintained to keep Blacks disenfranchised.

Section Five of the Voting Rights Act also requires certain localities to gain federal approval for changes regarding elections before they take effect to ensure there is no discrimination as a result of such changes.

Butterfield told of the Rocky Mount City Council years ago having decided to annex areas on the west side of Wesleyan Boulevard and of the U.S. Justice Department saying they believed this would be discriminatory because Rocky Mount’s minority base was going to be diluted.

Butterfield told of then-Mayor Fred Turnage, since deceased and whom he considered a dear friend, having become very upset and of Turnage and the then-city manager contacting the Justice Department and wanting to know, “Why are you doing this to Rocky Mount?”

Butterfield said the Justice Department said, “It’s because of Section Five of the Voting Rights Act. We’ve got to protect minority voting rights in Rocky Mount.”

Butterfield said the municipality said, “Well, what can we do to please you?”

And Butterfield said the Justice Department said, “Well, the remedy is to create seven districts in Rocky Mount so that the African American community can be assured that they will be able to elect candidates, City Council members of their choice.”

And Butterfield said because of that, the seven single-member council wards are in place.

The Civil Rights Act of 1964 outlawed discrimination based on race, color, religion or one’s national origin.

King rose to prominence in 1955 when, as the pastor of a church in Montgomery, Ala., he and fellow civil rights activists led a successful boycott of that city’s racially segregated bus seating system.

Butterfield on Monday spoke of civil rights legislation having become law in 1957 during the Dwight D. Eisenhower Administration but of that law being weak because of the presence of Southern Democratic U.S. senators on Capitol Hill.

Butterfield spoke of successful 1960 presidential candidate John F. Kennedy securing King’s support, but of nothing happening in terms of the passage of strong civil rights legislation before Kennedy finally agreed to pursue action.

Butterfield spoke of strong civil rights legislation finally becoming law during the Lyndon B. Johnson Administration.

As for the 1965 Voting Rights Act, that law went into effect after King called for an end to the literacy tests in the Deep South, with Butterfield noting Johnson, in a positive way, called for King to create an environment in which he would have no choice but to act.

That law also went into effect after an all-white force of lawmen in Selma, Ala., attacked civil rights marchers there, including future U.S. Rep. John Lewis, since deceased, in what is called “Blood Sunday.”

Then-U.S. District Judge Frank Johnson, since deceased, ruled the marchers had a constitutional right to march from Selma to Montgomery and the marchers did so under the protection of federalized national guardsmen.

That law also went into effect after Viola Liuzzo, a white middle-class Detroit housewife who had been helping shuttle marchers in her car, was fatally shot while driving on the highway linking Selma with Montgomery.

Additionally, Butterfield emphasized one cannot understand King’s life and work simply by looking at 13 years of King’s life and said he likes to start in 1830, when slavery was rampant in the South.

Butterfield told of there at one time being two million slaves in the South, with 250,000 in North Carolina, 10,000 in Edgecombe County, 10,000 in Halifax County, 5,000 in Nash County and 4,000 in Wilson County.

Butterfield also told of North Carolina having put into place laws against teaching slaves to read and write and against preaching to slaves and also told of the U.S. Supreme Court having ruled Blacks, whether enslaved or free, cannot become American citizens.

Eventually, after Abraham Lincoln was elected president and the Civil War broke out between the Confederate States of America and the U.S., Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation saying all slaves held in the rebellious 11 Confederate states shall be free.

After the Confederacy surrendered and Lincoln was assassinated, three new amendments to the U.S. Constitution eventually were ratified at the state levels.

The 13th Amendment abolished slavery and involuntary servitude, the 14th Amendment granted citizenship to all people born or naturalized in the U.S. and the 15th Amendment granted Black men the right to vote.

Butterfield said as far up as to 1896 in North Carolina, Black men continued to vote in large numbers, with some counties reporting there was more than a 90 percent turnout of Black men at the polls.

Butterfield said, however, in 1900 the state legislature passed a law requiring male residents to pass a literacy test in order to register to vote, in effect disqualifying masses of Black men from being able to cast ballots. Women, regardless of color, were not allowed the right to vote until 1920.

Butterfield did point out an education movement that occurred, with Booker T. Washington, the founder of what today is Tuskegee University in Alabama, coming to Rocky Mount in 1910.

Butterfield said Washington met with local leadership, who asked him if he would help them build a school in Rocky Mount and help them get schools in place to educate poor Black children in Edgecombe and Nash counties.

Butterfield said what followed was the creation of Rosenwald schools, named for businessman and philanthropist and Washington friend Julius Rosenwald, who used his wealth to build schools in the South to educate Blacks.

Butterfield said the largest number of those schools were in North Carolina and said the largest number of those schools in the state were in Edgecombe and Halifax counties.

Butterfield, who served nearly 18 years in Congress and who opted not to seek re-election in 2022, spoke on Monday in what was the first time the local King Unity Celebration was held in the Rocky Mount Event Center, which opened in 2018.

The theme of this year’s celebration was, “The Time Is Right.”

The celebration also includes announcing who received the yearly Service to Humanity Award from the local Human Relations Commission.

On Monday the honor was presented to the Rocky Mount Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., which was established more than 75 years ago.

Theresa Alston Stokes, who presented the award, told of an extensive list of accomplishments by the local alumnae chapter of the sorority.

Stokes said a scholarship program the chapter has in place to date raised approximately $950,000 to help young women with raising funds so they can obtain a college or university education.

Stokes also said the chapter, in response to the spread of the coronavirus, made sure more than 20,000 N95 masks were distributed and made sure more than 300 books were distributed to elementary school youths.

And Stokes said that in 2020 the chapter created an endowed scholarship at Edgecombe County College to ensure tuition support for local students and that the scholarship was completely endowed in 2022 with more than $22,000 raised.

Chapter President Barbara B. Smith quoted since-deceased former U.S. Civil Rights commissioner Frankie Freeman, who once said, “There is still much work to do.” Freeman also once served as the national president of the sorority.

Smith also said, “We will continue to do the work to make the world a little better, because Deltas are everywhere, and make our city, the city of Rocky Mount, a little better.”