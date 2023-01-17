ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Woman in critical codition after being shot

By From Staff Reports
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

A young woman with a gunshot wound and in critical condition was transferred from the local hospital to the hospital in Greenville, police said.

Officers at approximately 9:01 p.m. on Monday responded to UNC Health Nash in reference to a person with a gunshot wound, police Capt. Ryan Hepler said in a news release.

When the officers arrived, UNC Health Nash medical staff told them the person with the gunshot wound was a 19-year-old woman who had been brought in, Hepler said.

The woman was taken to ECU Health Medical Center for further treatment, Hepler said.

Anyone with any additional information about this case is asked to phone the police department at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.

Tips can be texted to police at 274637 by beginning messages with RMPOL to direct the tip to the police department and messages can be sent to police via the MyRMT mobile app.

Rocky Mount, NC
The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

