Friday Prep Basketball: NN boys ascend to top of Big East, stay unbeaten

The Northern Nash varsity boys basketball team is 16-0 and continues its ascent as it looks for the Big East 2A/3A Conference title.

The Knights started to pull away in the second quarter and went on for 67-50 league triumph on the road at Southern Nash in front of a packed house in Bailey on Friday.

Northern Nash remained unbeaten in the Big East (6-0) and is a half-game ahead of Franklinton (6-1, 14-2) and a full game in front of Rocky Mount (5-1, 12-1) for the top spot in the league. The Rams edged Rocky Mount 91-90 in triple overtime to hand the Gryphons their first loss on Friday.

Rocky Mount plays at Northern Nash today.

The Knights never trailed against their Nash County rivals, though the first quarter was close.

Izeal Mallory’s basket gave NN the first points of the game and Jessiah Atkinson converted a steal for a 4-0 edge, but SN responded with a three-pointer from Jordan Vick to close the margin to one at 5:46.

The Firebirds hung around and kept the deficit between one and four points until a basket by Demondre Haymon pushed the Knights lead to six (18-12). A rebound follow by Israel Whitaker closed the gap to four by quarter’s end.

Northern Nash essentially took control with a 9-0 run to start the second quarter. A tip by Ben Ferguson, one of his three buckets in that span, combined with a three-pointer by Mallory, made it 27-14 before a driving basket by Jayden Whitaker ended a drought of 3:27 by the Firebirds.

Southern Nash (4-3, 11-3) never got the deficit under 10 points the rest of the way, with the closest being 11 (36-25) on a three-point play by Thomas Copeland with 1:37 remaining in the first half.

Northern’s largest lead in the third quarter was 17 (48-31) on a three-point play by Mallory with 4:56 left. Baskets by Vick and Israel Whitaker made it a 13-point deficit but that’s as close as the Firebirds would get.

Haymon and Ferguson led NN with 16 points each while Mallory added 10 and King chipped in nine.

Vick paced the Firebirds with 14 points, followed by Copeland with 13 and Israel Whitaker with 10.

GIRLS

Southern Nash 64 Northern Nash 26

The Ladybirds (5-2, 7-6) jumped on the Knights from the start, exploded for 29 points in the second quarter and cruised to an easy Big East 2A/3A Conference victory on their home floor.

Northern Nash (4-11 overall, 2-4 Big East) struggled on offense and had no answer for Jermia Walker and her running mates, Darielle Whitley, Anastasia Fields and Precious Richardson.

Walker poured in 31 points and was pretty much unstoppable in the open court, but she had plenty of help as Whitley (10), Fields (10) and Richardson (eight) combined for more points than the entire Northern Nash squad.

Fields collected the first SN basket at 6:16 of the first quarter, and the Ladybirds were off and running. They led 13-3 after one quarter with Northern’s only points coming on free throws by Ava Lloyd, Emily Clay and Ceailaja Samuel.

Walker collected 14 of her game-high 31 points in the second quarter while Richardson added six points, Whitley four, Hailey Knight three (three-pointer) and Fields two as SN took a 42-13 lead into halftime.

Walker scored 10 points in the third stanza as the Ladybirds extended their lead. Her basket, which followed two free throws by Whitley, pushed the lead to 41 points (56-15) and prompted the continuous clock the remainder of the game.

NN’s best offensive quarter was the fourth where it tallied 10 points against the Southern reserves.

Ma’liyah Johnson led Northern Nash with 11 points.

OTHER RESULTS

BOYS

Franklinton 91 Rocky Mount 90 (3-OT)

Malik Hill’s 19 points with eight rebounds led five players in double figures, but a one-point edge by the Red Rams in the third overtime led them to handing the Gryphons their first loss of the season on Friday at home.

Stephon Jones added 18 points for RM while Deandre Lynch had 16 points and 14 rebounds, Tyler Barnes 15 points and 10 rebounds and Bryson Phillips 12 points and six rebounds.

Washington 95, SWE 57

SouthWest Edgecombe (1-4, 4-9) fell behind early and suffered an Eastern Plains 2A Conference loss at home as Rodney Pettaway scored 14 points while Zy Thigpen added 12 and Derrick Davis chipped in with nine points.

SEH 74, RMP 59

The Jaguars remained winless (0-9) despite playing Southeast Halifax tough after falling behind 20-9 in the first quarter.

Da’Quan Blackstone led Rocky Mount Prep with 17 points while Amare Morris added 10, Jonathan Richardson nine and Ryshyd Johnson eight.

Wilson Christian 57, FCS 48

The Patriots fell below the .500 mark at 7-8 overall after dropping Friday’s nonconference game at home.

Michael Grant led Faith Christian with 16 points while Zach Marsigli added 10 and Ashton Lascallette had eight. Caden Hamlett and Thomas Sugg led the rebounders with six and five boards, respectively.

GIRLS

Rocky Mount 66 Franklinton 50

A 22-11 start for the Lady Gryphons was enough for them to defeat the Red Rams in a battle for first place in the Big East 2A/3A Conference on Friday.

Rocky Mount (6-0, 13-1) was led by 24 points each from Kira Jones and Caroline Thiel. Nyla Powell added nine rebounds while Jones added six and Thiel five; Dee Graham dished out four assists.

Asia Burton tallied 21 points for Franklinton (6-1, 11-4) while Kayla Wilkins and Mikayla Taborn added 10 each.

Nash Central 55, Louisburg 25The Bulldogs improved to 3-3 in the Big East 2A/3A Conference and 4-9 overall by outscoring the Warriors 30-8 in the second and third quarters combined.

Jakayla Gay led Nash Central with 19 points while Kaileigh Gunter added 11, Lydia Hill 10 and Jayden Baggett six (two 3-pointers).

Hill also grabbed 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs while Gunter had seven, Kenly Cox six and Cameron Fate five. Gunter provided four assists.

SWE 64, Washington 37

Jer’Lisah Pridgen tallied 23 points and hit the 1,000-career points plateau while Mackenzie Moore added 17 and Rubi Sanchez chipped in nine as SouthWest Edgecombe used a 19-4 start to defeat winless Washington in an Eastern Plains 2A Conference game on Friday night.

Pridgen (nine) and Moore (eight) led the Cougars (2-2, 9-4) in rebounding while Pridgen dished out six assists.

The win was 818th in the career of SWE girls basketball coach Sandra Langley, who tied the late Harvey Reid for the most wins by a high school coach in North Carolina.

SEH 67, RMP 37

The Jaguars (2-7) got off to a slow start and subsequently fell in a Tar Roanoke 1A Conference game at home to Southeast Halifax.

Alayisa Rudd led Rocky Mount Prep with 10 points. Niylee Bullock had nine and Tatyanna Cannie and Sumaya Lancaster chipped in six points each.

Wilson Christian 45, FCS 23

The Lady Patriots dropped to 5-7 overall following a nonconference loss to Wilson Christian Academy at home on Friday. WCA improved to 14-2 overall.