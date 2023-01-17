Latest RPI rankings reveal movement by area teams

There was movement among several area teams in the latest RPI (Ratings Percentage Index) rankings after Friday and Saturday’s high school basketball games.

On the boys side, Northern Nash’s win over Southern Nash and Rocky Mount’s loss in triple overtime to Franklinton on Friday caused a shakeup in not only the Big East 2A/3A Conference race, but the latest Class 3A East RPI rankings.

The Knights’ win over the Firebirds moved Northern Nash (16-0) from No. 4 to No. 3, while Rocky Mount (12-1) dropped from No. 2 to No. 6 and Franklinton (14-2) moved up from No. 9 to No. 5. Northern leads the conference by a half-game over Franklinton and a full game over Rocky Mount entering Tuesday’s contests.

The Southern Nash boys, who dropped its fourth straight game on Saturday, 73-39 to Westover (12-3), emerged 11-4 overall and fell from No. 15 to No. 19 in the 3A East.

On the girls side, Rocky Mount’s win over Franklinton moved the Lady Gryphons to 13-1 overall. They jumped from No. 6 to No. 4 going into Monday’s game against Class 4A Rolesville (14-2) at South Central High School in Winterville.

Southern Nash’s win over Northern Nash improved the Ladybirds to 7-6 overall, but their position of No. 24 remained unchanged going into this week’s game on Friday against Nash Central.

SouthWest Edgecombe’s girls improved to 10-4 overall with Eastern Plains 2A Conference wins over Washington on Friday and Tarboro on Saturday. The Cougars moved from No. 12 in the 2A East to No. 10 going into this week’s games against West Craven (Tuesday) and Farmville Central (Friday).

In the 1A East, the Tarboro girls (6-5) remained No. 12 following Saturday’s loss to SouthWest Edgecombe. The North Edgecombe boys (8-5) moved up a spot from No. 9 to No. 8 despite not playing on Friday.

Of the local teams with winning records, four moved up in the latest RPI rankings while three moved down and two remained unchanged.

(3A EAST BOYS)

• Northern Nash

Record: 16-0

Last game: Beat Southern Nash 67-50

Current RPI: 643867

Previous: No. 4

Current: No. 3

Up/down: Up 1

• Rocky Mount

Record: 12-1

Last game: Lost to Franklinton 91-90 (3-OT)

Current RPI: 628034

Previous: No. 2

Current: No. 6

Up/down: Down 4

• Southern Nash

Record: 11-4

Last game: Lost to Westover 73-39

Current RPI: .571996

Previous: No. 15

Current: No. 19

Up/down: Down 4

• Franklinton

Record: 14-2

Last game: Beat Rocky Mount 91-90 (3-OT)

Current RPI: .629887

Previous: No. 9

Current: No. 5

Up/down: Up 4

(3A EAST GIRLS)

• Rocky Mount

Record: 13-1

Last game: Beat Franklinton 66-50

Current RPI: .639234

Previous: No. 6

Current: Nov. 4

Up/down: Up 2

• Southern Nash

Record: 7-6

Last game: Beat Northern Nash 64-26

Current RPI: 514046

Previous: No. 24

Current: No. 24

Up/down: Unchanged

• Northern Nash

Record: 4-11

Last game: Lost to Southern Nash 64-26

Current RPI: 428966

Previous: No. 37

Current: No. 39

Up/down: Down 2

(2A EAST GIRLS)

• SouthWest Edgecombe

Record: 10-4

Last game: Beat Tarboro 56-25

Current RPI: .595798

Previous: No. 12

Current: No. 10

Up/down: Up 2

(1A EAST GIRLS)

• Tarboro

Record: 6-5

Last game: Lost to SouthWest Edgecombe 56-25

Current RPI: .504717

Previous: No. 12

Current: No. 12

Up/down: Unchanged

(1A EAST BOYS)

• North Edgecombe

Record: 8-5

Last game: Did not play Friday

Current RPI: .533697

Previous: No. 9

Current: No. 8

Up/down: Up 1