ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Latest RPI rankings reveal movement by area teams

By By Jim Green Sports Editor
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

There was movement among several area teams in the latest RPI (Ratings Percentage Index) rankings after Friday and Saturday’s high school basketball games.

On the boys side, Northern Nash’s win over Southern Nash and Rocky Mount’s loss in triple overtime to Franklinton on Friday caused a shakeup in not only the Big East 2A/3A Conference race, but the latest Class 3A East RPI rankings.

The Knights’ win over the Firebirds moved Northern Nash (16-0) from No. 4 to No. 3, while Rocky Mount (12-1) dropped from No. 2 to No. 6 and Franklinton (14-2) moved up from No. 9 to No. 5. Northern leads the conference by a half-game over Franklinton and a full game over Rocky Mount entering Tuesday’s contests.

The Southern Nash boys, who dropped its fourth straight game on Saturday, 73-39 to Westover (12-3), emerged 11-4 overall and fell from No. 15 to No. 19 in the 3A East.

On the girls side, Rocky Mount’s win over Franklinton moved the Lady Gryphons to 13-1 overall. They jumped from No. 6 to No. 4 going into Monday’s game against Class 4A Rolesville (14-2) at South Central High School in Winterville.

Southern Nash’s win over Northern Nash improved the Ladybirds to 7-6 overall, but their position of No. 24 remained unchanged going into this week’s game on Friday against Nash Central.

SouthWest Edgecombe’s girls improved to 10-4 overall with Eastern Plains 2A Conference wins over Washington on Friday and Tarboro on Saturday. The Cougars moved from No. 12 in the 2A East to No. 10 going into this week’s games against West Craven (Tuesday) and Farmville Central (Friday).

In the 1A East, the Tarboro girls (6-5) remained No. 12 following Saturday’s loss to SouthWest Edgecombe. The North Edgecombe boys (8-5) moved up a spot from No. 9 to No. 8 despite not playing on Friday.

Of the local teams with winning records, four moved up in the latest RPI rankings while three moved down and two remained unchanged.

(3A EAST BOYS)

• Northern Nash

Record: 16-0

Last game: Beat Southern Nash 67-50

Current RPI: 643867

Previous: No. 4

Current: No. 3

Up/down: Up 1

• Rocky Mount

Record: 12-1

Last game: Lost to Franklinton 91-90 (3-OT)

Current RPI: 628034

Previous: No. 2

Current: No. 6

Up/down: Down 4

• Southern Nash

Record: 11-4

Last game: Lost to Westover 73-39

Current RPI: .571996

Previous: No. 15

Current: No. 19

Up/down: Down 4

• Franklinton

Record: 14-2

Last game: Beat Rocky Mount 91-90 (3-OT)

Current RPI: .629887

Previous: No. 9

Current: No. 5

Up/down: Up 4

(3A EAST GIRLS)

• Rocky Mount

Record: 13-1

Last game: Beat Franklinton 66-50

Current RPI: .639234

Previous: No. 6

Current: Nov. 4

Up/down: Up 2

• Southern Nash

Record: 7-6

Last game: Beat Northern Nash 64-26

Current RPI: 514046

Previous: No. 24

Current: No. 24

Up/down: Unchanged

• Northern Nash

Record: 4-11

Last game: Lost to Southern Nash 64-26

Current RPI: 428966

Previous: No. 37

Current: No. 39

Up/down: Down 2

(2A EAST GIRLS)

• SouthWest Edgecombe

Record: 10-4

Last game: Beat Tarboro 56-25

Current RPI: .595798

Previous: No. 12

Current: No. 10

Up/down: Up 2

(1A EAST GIRLS)

• Tarboro

Record: 6-5

Last game: Lost to SouthWest Edgecombe 56-25

Current RPI: .504717

Previous: No. 12

Current: No. 12

Up/down: Unchanged

(1A EAST BOYS)

• North Edgecombe

Record: 8-5

Last game: Did not play Friday

Current RPI: .533697

Previous: No. 9

Current: No. 8

Up/down: Up 1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Three ENC high school football teams earn special recognition

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Three local high school football teams earned special distinction as the Deer Park Fueled by Nature Team of the Year. New Bern (Class 4-A), Northern Nash (3-A) and East Duplin (2-A) earned the designation along with West Columbus in Class 1-A. Throughout the football season, one team per classification was […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Kinston-North Lenoir basketball games moved to tonight after fight

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Postponed basketball games between two rival Lenoir County high schools will be held tonight without many fans watching. Tuesday night basketball games between Kinston and North Lenoir at Kinston High School had to be postponed following a fight involving fans. The girls’ game was postponed in...
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Fight breaks out, causes postponement of Kinston-North Lenoir basketball games

KINSTON, Lenoir County — 1/18 Update: According to Kinston Police Department Interim Chief Keith Goyette, there were multiple fights that broke out. The school resource officer is pulling video to identify those involved and says if adults were included there will be charges brought. Two juvenile males were transported to the police station and released to their parents. Authorities are working on getting juvenile petitions for the two juveniles.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Tarboro woman wins $200,000 in scratch-off game

RALEIGH, N.C. – Tarboro’s Patricia Weathersbe has a lot of decisions to make after hitting it big in an NC Education Lottery scratch-off game. Weathersbe took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize. She bought the Ruby Red 7’s ticket from the Speedway on North Main Street in Tarboro. She […]
TARBORO, NC
neusenews.com

Royal Farms is coming to Kinston

In November, Royal Farms announced their expansion into North Carolina with plans to open its first location in early 2023. The cities named were New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. The Kinston location is said to be 4206 W Vernon Avenue. Royal Farms, per their press release, is a...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Halifax County man wins $1M in scratch-off game

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Richard Todd proved if you play big, you can win big, too. The Roanoke Rapids resident took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize. He purchased his lucky Millionaire Maker ticket from the Speed Mart on East 10th Street in Roanoke Rapids. When Todd arrived at […]
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina man scores $1 million prize on scratch-off ticket

The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported that a Halifax County man scored $1 million on a scratch-off ticket. Richard Todd, of Roanoke Rapids, took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize. He purchased his lucky Millionaire Maker ticket from the Speed Mart on East 10th Street in Roanoke Rapids.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
multihousingnews.com

North Carolina Community Sells for $57M

CBRE represented RK Properties, which sold the Raleigh property five years after acquiring it. RK Properties, a Long Beach, Calif.-based multifamily property investment firm, has sold Edwards Mill Townhomes and Apartments, a 220-unit multifamily community in northwest Raleigh, N.C., for $56.5 million, more than five years after making its initial investment in the Triangle for $34.5 million.
RALEIGH, NC
piratemedia1.com

Dickinson Avenue project stirs controversy for local Greenville, NC businesses

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) and the City of Greenville, North Carolina Dickinson Avenue construction project that began last September has spurred concerns among small business owners in the area regarding the project's impact on foot traffic. NCDOT resident engineer Sarah Lentine said she acts as the project...
GREENVILLE, NC
FOXY 107.1-104.3

NC Man Wins $1,000,000 In Mega Millions Drawing

Multiple North Carolina residents won big during Friday the 13th’s Mega Millions prize drawing.  One lucky Charlotte,NC resident purchased a $2 ticket at a Kwik Mart and matched all 5 white balls, earning him a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize. After circumventing unlikely odds of 1 in 12.6 million to win the prize, the winner now […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
chathamjournal.com

A great black-owned barbecue in trouble

Chapel Hill, NC – Two years ago a Durham restaurant, Backyard Barbecue, gained national attention for being featured in “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue” by Adrian Miller. Miller believes that the story of the American tradition of barbecue cannot be told without...
DURHAM, NC
thenewsprogress.com

King charged with 1st degree murder in South Hill shooting, 17 more indicted in December

A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury indicted 18 individuals in December. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case. Hunter King of South Hill is charged with two counts of felony use of a firearm, malicious wounding, discharging a firearm into a vehicle occupied by one or more persons, and first-degree murder of Taki Davis.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
WITN

Halifax Co. man wins $1M scratch-off prize

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Halifax County man won a $1 million scratch-off prize. N.C. Education Lottery says Richard Todd of Roanoke Rapids took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize. Todd purchased his winning Millionaire Maker ticket from the Speed Mart on East...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
921K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy