Prep Wrestling: NECP win 3 of 5 in Havelock Duals

The North East Carolina Prep wrestling team earned wins in three of five matches during the Havelock Duals on Saturday at Havelock High School.

The Huskies lost 45-25 to Currituck and 48-21 to Orange, but they defeated Hunt 66-0, Havelock 40-31 and New Hanover 43-36.

Against Currituck, Jayden Test (120) and Colton Lewis (106) won by pin, while earning victories by decision were Ryan Mann (138) Anthony Cairo (160). Robert Tucker (126) won by forfeit.

Against Hunt, there were three double forfeits (170, 182, 195) and everyone else won by forfeit for NECP: Lewis at 106, Evan Dupree at 113, Jayden Test at 120, Christian Test at 126, Mann at 132, Cole Anderson at 138, Landon Browning at 145, Cairo at 152, Joshua Feeley at 220 and Daniel Silver at 285.

Against Havelock, earning wins by decision for the Huskies were Browning (145), Silver (285), Lewis (106), while winning by pin were Cairo (152), Cole Anderson (138). Jayden Test (120). Picking up wins by forfeit were Mann (132) and Dupree (113).

Against New Hanover, winning by pin were Jayden Test (120), Christian Test (126), Mann (132), Browning (145) and Nicholas McDonald (170). Picking up victories by decision were Lewis (106) and Silver (285). Cole Anderson (138) won by forfeit.

In the match against Orange, Lewis (113), Jayden Test (120) and Browning (145) won by pin, while Mann took a victory by decision.

Firebirds finish with first, two thirds

The Southern Nash wrestling team took a first-place finish and a pair of third-place finishes during the Silver Fox Tournament on Saturday.

Jose Salazar (2-0) took top honors in the 106-pound weight class for the Firebirds, while Alexi Benitez (2-2 at 152) and Noah Cauble (2-1 at 182) placed third, respectively.

Other SN wrestlers in the event included Trevon Baker (0-2 at 113), Chris Navarate (1-2 at 126) and John Tolleson (0-2 at 220).

Cougars drop 3

The SouthWest Edgecombe wrestling teams dropped three matches in the Eastern Plains 2A Conference Duals on Saturday, falling to North Pitt 52-30, Washington 75-6 and West Craven 72-9.

Against West Craven, Wesley Fountain (106) won by forfeit while Quivis Jackson (152) earned a win by decision.

Against Washington, Jaylen Brown won by pin at 285 pounds.

Against North Pitt, Jackson (152), Caleb Allen (160) and Jamarion Williams (195) earned victories by pin while Brown (285) and Fountain (106) won by forfeit.