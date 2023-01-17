Wesleyan men win twice; women split over the weekend

The North Carolina Wesleyan University men’s basketball team picked up two USA South Conference victories at home over the weekend.

The Bishops (4-1 USA South, 12-4 overall) defeated Greensboro 98-88 in overtime on Sunday, one day after rolling past Brevard 80-52.

Wesleyan trailed by three at halftime to Greensboro but used a 47-44 edge in the second half to force overtime, where the Bishops outscored the visitors 14-4 for the win.

Khalid Chavis led all scorers with 29 points for Wesleyan, while Austin Manley added 17, Isaiah Lewis 14 and Marquis Eskew 13.

Wesleyan was 55 percent from the field (33-60) and 74.4 percent from the free throw line (29-39).

Sal Young led the Bishops in rebounding with eight boards while Chavis and Lewis added six each. Chavis also dished out five assists and Eskew had four.

In the victory on Saturday over Brevard, Welseyan doubled up the (Tornadoes) 42-21 in the first half and cruised to the win behind 13 points from Kyron Kelly, 12 from Chavis, 11 each from Lewis and Eskew, nine from Manley and eight from Brayden Dixon.

Wesleyan shot 52.6 percent from the field (30 of 57), which included 7 of 14 three-pointers (50 percent). The Bishops were 13 of 20 (65 percent) from the foul line.

Young and Jalen Mattocks grabbed six rebounds each for Wesleyan and Dixon provided three assists and two blocked shots. Eskew and Young also recorded a pair of blocks.

Wesleyan women split league games

The North Carolina Wesleyan women’s basketball team emerged 6-2 in USA South Conference play and 10-5 overall following a split of its weekend games.

In a 72-37 triumph over Salem (Virginia) at home on Saturday, Areina Harris led the Bishops with 14 points while Destiney Bell added 13 off the bench and Kayrisma Harrison provided 10.

Harrison added 12 rebounds and Deonna Adams dished out eight assists and Asja Jones had four for Wesleyan, who shot 45 percent from the field (27 of 60) and 70.6 percent (12 of 17) from the free throw line.

In an 89-82 loss to Greensboro (9-0, 13-2) on Saturday, Harrison led the Bishops with 27 points and grabbed six rebounds while Nadia Simmons added 17 points and seven rebounds. Kaniya Cromartie chipped in with eight points, Johnay Goddard had seven and Adams, Nyesha Best and Corynthian Williams contributed six points each.

Wesleyan was 90 percent from the foul line (18 of 20) but missed all 11 of its three-pointers and finished 32 of 72 from the field (44.4 percent).