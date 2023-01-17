Saturday Prep Basketball: SWE boys hold off Tarboro; girls give Langley No. 819

PINETOPS — For the second time in a week, the varsity boys basketball game between Tarboro and SouthWest Edgecombe came down to free throws.

The Cougars received a clutch basket from Zy Thigpen at 2:37 the fourth quarter and then made six of 10 foul shots in the remaining time to secure a 58-54 nonconference victory over the Vikings at home on Saturday.

Tarboro trailed by as many as 15 points but made a stirring comeback in the second half. The Vikings trimmed the deficit to just one (50-49) on a bucket by Nathan Sherrod, but seconds later, Thigpen’s jumper gave the Cougars (5-9 overall) a 52-49 advantage.

Single free throws from Rodney Pettaway (two different trips) and Parker Gay made it 55-49 with 32.1 seconds left.

Tarboro’s Jae Dickens made a three-pointer that got the Vikings within three (55-52), but Thigpen’s foul shot at 19.9 seconds extended the SouthWest lead to four.

Akaryias Andrews’ bucket sliced the margin to two (56-54) but Thigpen calmly made a pair of free throws with 14 seconds remaining to put the Cougars back up by four.

Tarboro missed a triple but got possession back on a dead-ball rebound with 7.7 seconds remaining and were not able to score.

Ricky Smith led SWE with 20 points (including six 3-pointers) while Pettaway added nine and Thigpen/Gay seven each. Xander Brown added six points on two triples.

Justin Bridgers had 18 points and Dickens finished with 17 for Tarboro.

GIRLS

SWE 56, Tarboro 25

In what proved to be historic night No. 2 for the SouthWest Edgecombe girls, Jer’Lisah Pridgen poured in a game-high 27 points to lead her team to a lopsided victory over Tarboro.

The win was the 819th in the career of SWE head coach Sandra Langley, who is now the new record holder for victories in high school basketball in North Carolina.

Tarboro tied it at 3-all on a three-pointer by Jeana’a McNeil at 4:53 of the first quarter, but SouthWest (10-4 overall) eventually was able to pull away wsith a 18-7 run in the second quarter behind Pridgen (10 points), Deniya Mayo (six) and Aaliyah Whitehead (two).

Whitehead (five points), Pridgen (four) and Mackenzie Moore (two) accounted for all of the SWE offense as the lead grew to 19 points (39-20).

Pridgen then tallied 12 of her team’s 17 points in the fourth quarter (Whitehead added the other five) as the Vikings (6-5 overall) managed only baskets from Ashyra Carroll and India Sharpe and a free throw from A’Jennah McNeil.

Whitehead added 15 points and Mayo was solid with eight for the Cougars.

Jeana’a McNeil led Tarboro with 12 points.