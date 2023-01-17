ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Applications being taken for Golden LEAF scholarships

By From Contributed Reports
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

Applications for the Golden LEAF Colleges and Universities Scholarship for the 2023-24 academic year are being accepted at CFNC.org.

A total of 215 awards will be offered to first-time recipients from qualifying rural and economically distressed counties. Applications are due March 1.

The awards are valued at $14,000 ($3,500 per year for up to four years) for North Carolina high school students attending a participating North Carolina college or university. North Carolina community college transfer students can receive $3,500 per year for up to three years.

“The Golden LEAF Scholarship Program is an important component of the Foundation’s workforce preparedness strategy,” Golden LEAF President and CEO Scott T. Hamilton said. “Our goal is for Golden LEAF Scholars to gain the talent, knowledge and skills necessary to help North Carolina’s rural communities thrive by returning home to live, work and raise families.”

To be eligible, students must be a graduating North Carolina high school senior or a currently enrolled North Carolina community college transfer student, enrolling full-time in the fall at a participating North Carolina public or private college or university.

Recipients are selected based upon multiple factors including an intent to return to a rural North Carolina county after graduation.

Applicants must also fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and demonstrate financial need as determined by the application process, have a cumulative GPA of no less than 2.5 and be a resident of a rural, economically distressed North Carolina county.

For more than 20 years, the Golden LEAF Scholarship Program has provided more than 6,000 scholarships to help rural students attend the state’s colleges and universities.

The Golden LEAF Scholarship Program is administered by the N.C. State Education Assistance Authority and funded by the Golden LEAF Foundation. A complete list of program requirements, participating campuses and qualifying counties can be viewed at CFNC.org.

Call 1-800-700-1775 or send an email to information@ncseaa.edu, for more information.

Scholarship recipients may also apply for the Golden LEAF Rural Internship Initiative. The Rural Internship Initiative provides Golden LEAF Scholars with professional work experience related to their career field in a rural North Carolina community. The Golden LEAF Foundation provides funding to pay interns $15 per hour for up to 400 hours of work. Internships take place over 8-10 weeks, between June and August.

For more information about the Golden LEAF Scholarship Program, visit https://scholars.goldenleaf.org/.

Comments / 0

Related
nsjonline.com

Nine teachers named as regional Teachers of the Year

RALEIGH — On Jan. 11, the North Carolina Department of Instruction announced the names of nine teachers designated as regional Teacher of the Year. “Students across North Carolina are so fortunate to have such excellent and dedicated teachers like these nine representing each of the state’s regions and charter schools,” N.C. State Superintendent Catherine Truitt said in a press statement. “They set expectations high for their students, their schools and themselves. We’re looking forward to learning from them in the coming year.”
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Richmond Observer

NCDHHS announces funds for Collegiate Recovery Programs to support students with substance use disorders

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has awarded more than $3.2 million to nine colleges and universities across the state to increase access to recovery services and supports on campuses for students with substance use disorders. These awards address a growing need for behavioral health care among young adults and the Department’s top priority to improve Behavioral health and resilience in North Carolina.
country1037fm.com

A North Carolina Library is Offering 20,000 Free Laptops

If you do just about anything these days you need a laptop to get it done. A North Carolina library is offering 20,000 FREE laptops. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is offering 20,000 refurbished laptops but there are just a few conditions to be eligible. You must live in Mecklenburg county and you must be at least 18 years old. These are a couple of the requirements. For more information get details from the library website right here.
CHARLOTTE, NC
hendersonville.com

United Federal Credit Union Staff ‘Pay It Forward’ to Help North Carolina Charities and Families

United Federal Credit Union (United) donated more than $4,000 to local organizations and an individual in North Carolina as part of the 2022 Pay It Forward initiative. As part of Pay It Forward, United provided $20 to every employee to give to a needy individual, family, or organization of their choice. Many departments and branches combined funds and even added their own financial contributions to create a more substantial donation, further demonstrating the passion Team United has for its members and communities.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
aarp.org

AARP North Carolina Accepting 2023 Community Challenge Grant Applications

RALEIGH, NC—AARP North Carolina invites local eligible organizations and governments across the country to apply for the 2023 AARP Community Challenge grant program, now through March 15 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern. Grants fund quick-action projects that help communities become more livable in the long-term by improving public spaces, transportation, housing, civic engagement, diversity and inclusion, and more. Now in its seventh year, the program is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live for all residents, especially those age 50 and older. “AARP is committed to helping communities across the state become great places to live for people of all ages with an emphasis on people age 50 and older,” said AARP North Carolina Director Michael Olender. “The Community Challenge has proven that quick-action projects can lead to long-lasting improvements enhancing North Carolinians’ quality of life.”
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WNCT

Harris Teeter will have a hiring event on Thursday

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WNCT) – Here’s a big event for those looking to get to work. On January 19, Harris Teeter is holding a hiring event across North Carolina. The business is looking to fill hundreds of new positions across all departments. The positions will be salaried and hourly roles. The roles will be positions like […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Mint Hill Times

New North Carolina State Laws For 2023

CHARLOTTE – Hey Tax Payer, are you feeling a crunch at the pump? Well things are going to get worse!. If you live in the greater Charlotte area, you have noticed gas prices are fluctuating between $2.99 per gallon to almost $3.35 per gallon. North Carolina Department of Revenue announced back in November that there will be a gas tax rate increase.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

23 Overnight Summer Camps To Send Your North Carolina Kids To In 2023

It’s time to start making summer plans. Are you going to let your kids just stay home all summer? Or do you want them to have the experience of a lifetime? What about sending them to camp? There are tons of overnight camps in North Carolina. I’ll never forget my first experience with camp. After spending a weekend at some with my dad for what is now called Y Guides, falling in love with the movie The Parent Trap, and hearing about my friend’s experience I knew I wanted to try it. So this shy little 8-year-old went to camp for a week and fell in love. That week-long session turned to two weeks, to a 4-week stint as a Counselor in Training, and finally 4 years of the best job ever.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson calls for North Carolina to become ‘destination state for life’ in anti-abortion speech

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Mark Robinson, the Guilford County native who rose to be lieutenant governor largely based on a reputation for making pointed and sometimes incendiary speeches, delivered one Saturday that clearly reinforced his opposition to abortion. Robinson was the keynote speaker at North Carolina Right to Life’s 25th annual Rally and March for […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
carolinajournal.com

Pandemic triggers rise in student misbehavior, threats against teachers

It’s been well-documented that government-forced school shutdowns during the pandemic have contributed to learning loss among students. But now there is more evidence of increased social and behavioral problems among K-12 students in public schools arising from the pandemic. The annual School Pulse Panel, a survey published by the...
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
921K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy