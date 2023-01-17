DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home. Say hello to this little guy, Dohme. Dohme came to the shelter as an owner surrender. Staff were told Dohme is a 10-year-old intact male Pomeranian mix. Dohme is good with dogs, cats, and is crate-trained. Dohme has shown staff he loves attention and is very cuddly. Dohme walks well on a leash and doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs at the shelter. Dohme did well for his nail trim and exam where he weighed in at 11.5 pounds and was given bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, microchipped, and found to be heartworm negative.

DARKE COUNTY, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO