Daily Advocate
Shiverdecker takes first at poultry show
Daisey Shiverdecker represented Darke County at the Ohio National Poultry Show in November 2022 in Columbus. She came in first place in showmanship with her Ameracauna. People attend from all over USA. She is from Greenville and loves tending to her flock and going to poultry shows. She studies hard for showmanship and is very proud. Her parents are Chelsey and Dustin Shiverdecker.
Daily Advocate
Niley inducted into OFMA Hall of Fame
GREENVILLE — It could be hard to find someone in Greenville and Darke County whose life hasn’t been touched in some way by Dave Niley. He has been a business owner with Niley’s Service Shop, served as president of the Rolling 50’s Car Club that puts on one of the largest car shows in Ohio, served the community as a Mason and Shriner and served the Darke County Agricultural Society for 21 years as a member of its board of directors.
Daily Advocate
Versailles swim the big winners against Greenville and St. Henry
GREENVILLE — Greenville High School and Versailles High School competed in a tri-meet with St. Henry on Jan. 17 at the Darke County YMCA. The Tigers were the big winners of the meet as they defeated both Greenville and St. Henry. Greenville lost to St. Henry in the overall scores. The Green Wave boys defeated St. Henry, but the girls fell to St. Henry.
tippnews.com
Planning a Wedding? Here are 6 Unique Wedding Venues in Miami County!
One of the most important decisions you will make when planning your wedding is choosing the perfect venue. From rustic barns to grand ballrooms, there are so many different wedding venues to choose from in Miami County. But with all the options, how do you know which is right for you?
Daily Advocate
Local Briefs
GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School Class of 1955 will hold its monthly luncheon at noon on Thursday, Jan. 26, at Bob Evans on Wagner Ave., Greenville. For more information contact Georgeanna. Arcanum Utility Committee. ARCANUM — The Village of Arcanum’s Utility Committee will host a public meetings at...
Daily Advocate
Greenville falls to MVL foe West Carrollton
GREENVILLE — Self-inflicted mistakes led the Greenville High School boys basketball team to lose to West Carrollton High School, 87-61, at home on Jan. 17. Greenville was coming off a 63-58 win over Fairborn on Jan. 13. Head coach Matt Hamilton said each game brings a new learning opportunity for the team.
Daily Advocate
Arcanum man faces 25 counts of pandering obscenity
GREENVILLE — An Arcanum man appeared in the Darke County Common Pleas Court for an arraignment on 25 counts of pandering obscenity with a minor. Judge Travis L. Fliehman presided. Jeremy D. Spencer, entered a not guilty plea for pandering obscenity- specifically that of a minor, a felony of...
Missouri railroad company cuts Lima jobs
LIMA — Railcrew Xpress, a transportation company based in Missouri, is closing several Ohio locations according to a notice filed with the State of Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services. Facilities in Lima at 401 E. Robb Ave. will be closed on Feb. 20, 2023 eliminating 12 jobs...
Daily Advocate
GHS, FLHS, and VHS gymnastics compete at Gem City
TIPP CITY — Individuals for Greenville High School, Fort Loramie High School, and the Versailles High School Team traveled to Tipp City to compete at Gem City Gymnastics on Jan. 16. Individuals competing for Greenville High School included senior Alice Goddard, senior Katelynn Cleere, junior Erin Leensvaar, and freshman...
dayton.com
8 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend
A chance to support local restaurants, a tribute to a Broadway icon, a regional premiere musical, and celebrating cats and dogs on the big screen are just some of the notable options around Dayton this weekend. Here are eight events to keep on your radar. Details: Attention foodies! The Miami...
Daily Advocate
Edison State students complete police training
PIQUA — Edison State Community College’s Peace Officer Academy honored 14 students with a graduation ceremony on Dec. 20, 2022, following their successful completion of the 23-week program. Students of the program met for six days each week, beginning on July 6, totaling more than 750 hours of...
Daily Advocate
Arcanum-Butler thanks board
ARCANUM — The Arcanum-Butler Local School District, its administration, and staff recently thanked the Arcanum-Butler Board of Education members for their continued leadership and service to the students of the district. Arcanum-Butler Local Schools Board members and their years of service include Mark Trask, who began serving in February...
Daily Advocate
Adoptable Pet of the Week
DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home. Say hello to this little guy, Dohme. Dohme came to the shelter as an owner surrender. Staff were told Dohme is a 10-year-old intact male Pomeranian mix. Dohme is good with dogs, cats, and is crate-trained. Dohme has shown staff he loves attention and is very cuddly. Dohme walks well on a leash and doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs at the shelter. Dohme did well for his nail trim and exam where he weighed in at 11.5 pounds and was given bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, microchipped, and found to be heartworm negative.
Beavercreek road to close for construction project
Beginning Monday, Jan. 30, a portion of Shakertown Road between Carthage Drive and Rustic Trail will be closed for around 30 days to let crews install a new box culvert.
Daily Advocate
Radiant Lighthouse to host blood drive
GREENVILLE — Support the area blood supply during the heart of winter by donating at the Radiant Lighthouse community blood drive Monday, Jan. 30 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Worship Center, 5256 Sebring Warner Road, Greenville. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition...
Daily Advocate
Lady Trojans end up on top in battle against Lady Jets
ARCANUM — It was a tough battle all the way until the end. But the Arcanum High School girls basketball team came out with a 54-38 win over Franklin Monroe High School on Jan. 19. The game was closer than what the score would indicate. Franklin Monroe was within...
southarkansassun.com
Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery
Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
Sidney Daily News
Counseling practice opens location in Sidney
SIDNEY – A counseling practice that has been based in Celina since 2015 has opened a second location in Sidney. Momentum Counseling and Consultation, LLC opened its Sidney location in June 2022 at 500 E. Court St. after clinician and founder Michelle Salazar heard from some community members that there was a need for more counseling in the area.
dayton.com
I Heart Ice Cream to open inside downtown Dayton bookstore
I Heart Ice Cream, a Thai-inspired rolled ice cream business, is opening a second location in Dayton. Liz Cortes, who owns the business with her husband, Danny, said they plan to open inside Rabbit Hole Books at 29 W. First Street on Feb. 2. Rabbit Hole Books, a secondhand bookstore...
