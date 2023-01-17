ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

WITN

UNC edges Duke in top 20 women’s basketball showdown

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Deja Kelly scored 19 points, Alyssa Ustby had 10 of her 16 in the pivotal third quarter and No. 17 North Carolina held off No. 13 Duke 61-56, ending the Blue Devils’ 11-game winning streak. Eva Hodgson’s only points of the game came at...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WNCT

Three ENC high school football teams earn special recognition

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Three local high school football teams earned special distinction as the Deer Park Fueled by Nature Team of the Year. New Bern (Class 4-A), Northern Nash (3-A) and East Duplin (2-A) earned the designation along with West Columbus in Class 1-A. Throughout the football season, one team per classification was […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Kinston-North Lenoir basketball games moved to tonight after fight

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Postponed basketball games between two rival Lenoir County high schools will be held tonight without many fans watching. Tuesday night basketball games between Kinston and North Lenoir at Kinston High School had to be postponed following a fight involving fans. The girls’ game was postponed in...
KINSTON, NC
WRAL News

South Garner's Antonio King named football coach at Jordan

Durham, N.C. — Antonio King will become the next head football coach at Jordan High School, the school announced on Thursday. King, a native of Durham, has deep football roots in the Triangle. King played quarterback at Hillside High School, where he graduated in 1993, before playing college football at Howard University and N.C. Central University. He graduated from N.C. Central in 1996.
DURHAM, NC
WITN

Joyner, McNeal lead Pirates to home win over Cincinnati

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU women got 18 points and 10 rebounds from freshman Amiya Joyner as the Farmville Central product led ECU past Cincinnati 61-53. Danae McNeal notched her 500th career point in the game. She had a co-game high 18 points with Amiya as the Pirates improved to 4-2 in the American.
GREENVILLE, NC
BlueDevilCountry

List of every recruit holding Duke offer

No matter the time of year, Duke basketball recruiting never stops. And sometimes, the outlook for the Blue Devils changes quickly. So to help keep track of general happenings in the Duke recruiting universe, the following are ever-updated lists of the program's present-day signees, commits, and ...
DURHAM, NC
wcti12.com

Fight breaks out, causes postponement of Kinston-North Lenoir basketball games

KINSTON, Lenoir County — 1/18 Update: According to Kinston Police Department Interim Chief Keith Goyette, there were multiple fights that broke out. The school resource officer is pulling video to identify those involved and says if adults were included there will be charges brought. Two juvenile males were transported to the police station and released to their parents. Authorities are working on getting juvenile petitions for the two juveniles.
KINSTON, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Jeremy Roach's status entering Miami game

Duke basketball captain Jeremy Roach has missed three straight games and four overall this season due to a lingering toe injury he sustained in the team's loss to Purdue in late November. And it sounds like the junior guard, averaging 11.9 points and 3.2 assists, might miss more time for the ...
DURHAM, NC
WITN

Bacot ties program record for double-doubles as Heels beat Eagles

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Armando Bacot scored 20 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, R.J. Davis added 18 points and North Carolina beat Boston College 72-64. Davis’ 3-pointer with 12:39 left put North Carolina ahead 52-41. The Eagles challenged with a 14-3 outburst over the next six minutes and reduced their deficit to 56-55 on Jaeden Zackery’s layup with 6:07 to go.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina Marine to be honored with Bronze Star

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Marine stationed here in the East is being honored Friday for his heroic service to our nation. Master Sgt. Kevin Haunschild will be awarded the bronze star for his heroic actions in support of the evacuation of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan in August 2021.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Swansboro teen wins Young Marine division award

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager in the East is moving on in a competition for the national Young Marine of the Year title. Drache Gooch is a junior at White Oak High School and a member of the Swansboro Young Marines. The organization is divided into six divisions across...
SWANSBORO, NC
WITN

27th annual ECU Polar Bear Plunge sees many take a cold dive

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -ECU students, faculty, and staff were lined up at the Eakin Student Recreation Center outdoor pool Thursday night for a winter dive in the pool. “I’ve been doing this for many years and it’s one of those things that every student at ECU tries to do before they graduate,” said Greg Corack, ECU Leadership and Programs Associate Director.
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Royal Farms is coming to Kinston

In November, Royal Farms announced their expansion into North Carolina with plans to open its first location in early 2023. The cities named were New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. The Kinston location is said to be 4206 W Vernon Avenue. Royal Farms, per their press release, is a...
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

Kinston High 1st Semester 2022 Principal’s List and A/B Honor Roll

Congratulations to the following Kinston High School students:. 9th Grade: Kaliya Andeson, Christian Anselmo, Christopher Anselmo, Ania Brunson, Anthony Castillo, Melondia Crouell, Naim Cuttino, Willow Gardner, Nina Gibson, Josiah Hart, Avanni Holt, Cenque Jones, KyAsha King, Miracle Moore Felton, Kaylin Morris, Laurien Mumford, Shaniya Murphy, Kelly Richardson, Breana Riddick, Terry Sutton.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

NC by Train breaks annual ridership record

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina’s intercity rail service, NC by Train, had the busiest year yet in 2022. The Department of Transportation tells WITN that more than 522,000 people rode NC by Train which is the highest number over its 32-year history. The DOT says that October saw...
RALEIGH, NC
FOXY 107.1-104.3

NC Man Wins $1,000,000 In Mega Millions Drawing

Multiple North Carolina residents won big during Friday the 13th’s Mega Millions prize drawing.  One lucky Charlotte,NC resident purchased a $2 ticket at a Kwik Mart and matched all 5 white balls, earning him a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize. After circumventing unlikely odds of 1 in 12.6 million to win the prize, the winner now […]
CHARLOTTE, NC

