FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Urban Legend Surrounding this Castle in North Carolina is FascinatingTravel MavenChapel Hill, NC
Looking for a unique physical challenge in Cary? Try the North Cary Park Climbing BouldersJames TulianoCary, NC
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in North Carolina?Ted RiversCary, NC
Cary Resident Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison for Running Ponzi SchemeJames TulianoCary, NC
Annual Prescribed Burn of Hemlock Bluffs to Occur Between Now and AprilJames TulianoCary, NC
wcti12.com
Pamlico County's Sadler retiring after this season, Wake, UNC, NC State all get wins
BAYBORO, Pamlico County — It's the final month of the high school basketball regular season and one of the longest-tenured coaches in the area said it will be his last leading his alma mater. Earl Sadler has spent 29 seasons leading Pamlico County. The Lowland native has racked up...
WITN
UNC edges Duke in top 20 women’s basketball showdown
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Deja Kelly scored 19 points, Alyssa Ustby had 10 of her 16 in the pivotal third quarter and No. 17 North Carolina held off No. 13 Duke 61-56, ending the Blue Devils’ 11-game winning streak. Eva Hodgson’s only points of the game came at...
WITN
North Lenoir boys beat Kinston at Kinston for the first time ever, make up postponed games from Tuesday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston high school basketball had its games stopped with North Lenoir due to altercations among fans on Tuesday. They made the games up Wednesday night with the North Lenoir girls winning 46-38. After the games, I asked how everything was on Tuesday from the boy’s perspective.
Three ENC high school football teams earn special recognition
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Three local high school football teams earned special distinction as the Deer Park Fueled by Nature Team of the Year. New Bern (Class 4-A), Northern Nash (3-A) and East Duplin (2-A) earned the designation along with West Columbus in Class 1-A. Throughout the football season, one team per classification was […]
WITN
Kinston-North Lenoir basketball games moved to tonight after fight
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Postponed basketball games between two rival Lenoir County high schools will be held tonight without many fans watching. Tuesday night basketball games between Kinston and North Lenoir at Kinston High School had to be postponed following a fight involving fans. The girls’ game was postponed in...
South Garner's Antonio King named football coach at Jordan
Durham, N.C. — Antonio King will become the next head football coach at Jordan High School, the school announced on Thursday. King, a native of Durham, has deep football roots in the Triangle. King played quarterback at Hillside High School, where he graduated in 1993, before playing college football at Howard University and N.C. Central University. He graduated from N.C. Central in 1996.
WITN
Joyner, McNeal lead Pirates to home win over Cincinnati
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU women got 18 points and 10 rebounds from freshman Amiya Joyner as the Farmville Central product led ECU past Cincinnati 61-53. Danae McNeal notched her 500th career point in the game. She had a co-game high 18 points with Amiya as the Pirates improved to 4-2 in the American.
List of every recruit holding Duke offer
No matter the time of year, Duke basketball recruiting never stops. And sometimes, the outlook for the Blue Devils changes quickly. So to help keep track of general happenings in the Duke recruiting universe, the following are ever-updated lists of the program's present-day signees, commits, and ...
wcti12.com
Fight breaks out, causes postponement of Kinston-North Lenoir basketball games
KINSTON, Lenoir County — 1/18 Update: According to Kinston Police Department Interim Chief Keith Goyette, there were multiple fights that broke out. The school resource officer is pulling video to identify those involved and says if adults were included there will be charges brought. Two juvenile males were transported to the police station and released to their parents. Authorities are working on getting juvenile petitions for the two juveniles.
NC State offers Grimsley sophomore defensive lineman Bryce Davis
Greensboro, N.C. — Grimsley sophomore defensive lineman Bryce Davis announced that he's received a verbal scholarship offer from NC State University. Davis is one of the state's best players in the class of 2025. He recently made the HighSchoolOT all-state football team. Davis has already reported offers from Duke...
NC Central adds four-star TE from the SEC
NC Central doesn't go into the transfer portal often, but it did dip in to find a former four-star tight end. The post NC Central adds four-star TE from the SEC appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Jeremy Roach's status entering Miami game
Duke basketball captain Jeremy Roach has missed three straight games and four overall this season due to a lingering toe injury he sustained in the team's loss to Purdue in late November. And it sounds like the junior guard, averaging 11.9 points and 3.2 assists, might miss more time for the ...
WITN
Bacot ties program record for double-doubles as Heels beat Eagles
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Armando Bacot scored 20 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, R.J. Davis added 18 points and North Carolina beat Boston College 72-64. Davis’ 3-pointer with 12:39 left put North Carolina ahead 52-41. The Eagles challenged with a 14-3 outburst over the next six minutes and reduced their deficit to 56-55 on Jaeden Zackery’s layup with 6:07 to go.
WITN
Eastern Carolina Marine to be honored with Bronze Star
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Marine stationed here in the East is being honored Friday for his heroic service to our nation. Master Sgt. Kevin Haunschild will be awarded the bronze star for his heroic actions in support of the evacuation of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan in August 2021.
WITN
Swansboro teen wins Young Marine division award
SWANSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager in the East is moving on in a competition for the national Young Marine of the Year title. Drache Gooch is a junior at White Oak High School and a member of the Swansboro Young Marines. The organization is divided into six divisions across...
WITN
27th annual ECU Polar Bear Plunge sees many take a cold dive
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -ECU students, faculty, and staff were lined up at the Eakin Student Recreation Center outdoor pool Thursday night for a winter dive in the pool. “I’ve been doing this for many years and it’s one of those things that every student at ECU tries to do before they graduate,” said Greg Corack, ECU Leadership and Programs Associate Director.
neusenews.com
Royal Farms is coming to Kinston
In November, Royal Farms announced their expansion into North Carolina with plans to open its first location in early 2023. The cities named were New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. The Kinston location is said to be 4206 W Vernon Avenue. Royal Farms, per their press release, is a...
neusenews.com
Kinston High 1st Semester 2022 Principal’s List and A/B Honor Roll
Congratulations to the following Kinston High School students:. 9th Grade: Kaliya Andeson, Christian Anselmo, Christopher Anselmo, Ania Brunson, Anthony Castillo, Melondia Crouell, Naim Cuttino, Willow Gardner, Nina Gibson, Josiah Hart, Avanni Holt, Cenque Jones, KyAsha King, Miracle Moore Felton, Kaylin Morris, Laurien Mumford, Shaniya Murphy, Kelly Richardson, Breana Riddick, Terry Sutton.
WITN
NC by Train breaks annual ridership record
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina’s intercity rail service, NC by Train, had the busiest year yet in 2022. The Department of Transportation tells WITN that more than 522,000 people rode NC by Train which is the highest number over its 32-year history. The DOT says that October saw...
NC Man Wins $1,000,000 In Mega Millions Drawing
Multiple North Carolina residents won big during Friday the 13th’s Mega Millions prize drawing. One lucky Charlotte,NC resident purchased a $2 ticket at a Kwik Mart and matched all 5 white balls, earning him a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize. After circumventing unlikely odds of 1 in 12.6 million to win the prize, the winner now […]
