Children's center van riddled with bullets in Fort Pierce shooting
In the chaos of Monday's mass shooting in Fort Pierce, which occurred at an event that followed a Martin Luther King Jr. parade, a van belonging to a children's center was hit by several bullets.
treasurecoast.com
ST LUCIE SHERIFF: LOUS ELLIS PARK SHOOTING (JAN.19) 10:50 AM UPDATE
ST LUCIE SHERIFF: LOUS ELLIS PARK SHOOTING (JAN.19) 10:50 AM UPDATE. St. Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Here is Sheriff Mascaras update on the shooting at Lous Ellis Park. On Wednesday, detectives identified 27-year-old Frederick Lamar Johnson, Jr., as a person of interest in the Ilous Ellis Park shooting on Monday....
cbs12.com
West Palm Beach police car involved in crash
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Traffic is back to normal following a crash involving a patrol car with the West Palm Beach Police Department. The crash happened at the intersection of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and Australian Avenue. A CBS12 News En Español viewer shared video of the...
cbs12.com
Mother dies after shooting during MLK parade in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — One person has died after a shooting during a MLK Jr. Day event on Monday night. The family tells CBS12 News Nikkitia Bryant from Fort Pierce passed away due to her injuries. The sheriff said she was at an after-parade party with her daughter...
St. Lucie County schools bring in extra support for students after mass shooting
Students in St. Lucie Public Schools are receiving extra mental health and counseling support following the deadly mass shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Person of interest located in deadly Fort Pierce park shooting
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday they have located a person of interest in a deadly mass shooting that happened at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
treasurecoast.com
Mother killed in Fort Pierce mass shooting identified
Mother killed in Fort Pierce mass shooting identified. Fort Pierce, Fl (treasurecoast.com) -Nikkitia Bryant, 29, was a cosmetologist from Fort Pierce who was at the event with her 9-year-old daughter. She was standing at a food truck when she was shot in the abdomen. Now, the case is being treated...
cbs12.com
Family remembers 'full of life' young mom killed in MLK car show Fort Pierce shooting
FORT PIERCE, Fla — Family and friends are remembering the vibrant impact young Fort Pierce mother 29-year-old Nikkitia Bryant left. "She was full of life. The life of the party, always smiling," mother Nikkiti White tells CBS12 News Tuesday night. White says her daughter, described as a loving mother...
Woman dies after mass shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Florida, sheriff's office says
A woman has died following a shooting during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Florida, sheriff's officials said Tuesday. The unidentified 29-year-old Fort Pierce native was at a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration in Fort Pierce, Florida, with her 6-year-old daughter on Monday when shots rang out between two rival gangs, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Brian Hester said on Tuesday.
WPBF News 25
'Boom boom boom': Survivor injured in Fort Pierce mass shooting describes helping others during rounds of gunshots
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Witnesses are describing the moment gunshots went off at aMartin Luther King Jr. Day event in Fort Pierce. It would become a deadly mass shooting, killing one person and injuring 11 others. Nikkitia Bryant, 29, was a cosmetologist from Fort Pierce who was at the...
Fort Pierce seeks answers to gun violence after mother killed at MLK event
Monday's deadly shooting in Fort Pierce took place in a community gathering place where families have been meeting for years.
Eight Shot At MLK Day Event In St. Lucie County
One of the eight who was shot is in critical condition.
Crash Closes Yamato Road At I-95
UPDATE: FHP SAYS FATAL. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 1:24 p.m. — FHP tells BocaNewsNow.com that a 77-year-old man from West Palm Beach was was walking on the inside lane of I-95 south when he was struck by a 2016 White Ford Utility Van heading north. Police do not know at this point why […]
sebastiandaily.com
Body found behind home in Fellsmere, Florida
Police say a body of an unidentified man was found behind a home Thursday afternoon in Fellsmere, Florida. “No foul play is suspected at this time, but the investigation is in its infancy, and more information will be released when it can be made available,” Fellsmere Police Chief Keith M. Touchberry told Sebastian Daily.
2 people detained after brush fire in Jensen Beach
Two people were detained Tuesday in connection with a brush fire in Jensen Beach, deputies said in a Facebook post.
Bicyclist killed in crash with vehicle
A woman died after she was ejected during a crash with a vehicle, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
wqcs.org
Frederick Lamart Johnson Jr. Identified as a Person of Interest in the Murder of Nikkitia Bryant, and Wounding of 7 Others
Fort Pierce - Wednesday January 18, 2023: The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Wednesday announced that they are looking for a person of interest in Monday afternoon’s Martin Luther King Day shooting in Fort Pierce. He is 27-year-old Frederick Lamart Johnson Jr. Authorities are pleading for help from the...
5 hurt, including 2 PBSO deputies, in crash
Five people, including two Palm Beach County deputies, were transported to local hospitals after a traffic stop and crash, PBSO and PBFR said Tuesday night.
fox35orlando.com
Southbound lanes of Florida Turnpike reopen in Indian River County after vehicle fire stops traffic
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike have reopened hours after a vehicle fire blocked all lanes of traffic. Emergency crews responded to the fire in Indian River County near mile marker 179. Shortly before 4 p.m., traffic was backed up for over a mile. The fire was extinguished after 5 p.m. but the road remained blocked for another hour before troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol allowed vehicles to pass. No other details were immediately released.
cbs12.com
11-year-old student missing for weeks found safe
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Eleven-year-old old Jaliyah Williams had been missing since going to her school bus stop in Riviera Beach on the morning of January 5. We’re happy to report that she’s been found safe and sound. Jaliyah Williams was found in Valdosta, Georgia with...
