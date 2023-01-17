LAKE MARY, Fla. - Southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike have reopened hours after a vehicle fire blocked all lanes of traffic. Emergency crews responded to the fire in Indian River County near mile marker 179. Shortly before 4 p.m., traffic was backed up for over a mile. The fire was extinguished after 5 p.m. but the road remained blocked for another hour before troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol allowed vehicles to pass. No other details were immediately released.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO