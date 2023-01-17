ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
treasurecoast.com

ST LUCIE SHERIFF: LOUS ELLIS PARK SHOOTING (JAN.19) 10:50 AM UPDATE

ST LUCIE SHERIFF: LOUS ELLIS PARK SHOOTING (JAN.19) 10:50 AM UPDATE. St. Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Here is Sheriff Mascaras update on the shooting at Lous Ellis Park. On Wednesday, detectives identified 27-year-old Frederick Lamar Johnson, Jr., as a person of interest in the Ilous Ellis Park shooting on Monday....
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

West Palm Beach police car involved in crash

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Traffic is back to normal following a crash involving a patrol car with the West Palm Beach Police Department. The crash happened at the intersection of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and Australian Avenue. A CBS12 News En Español viewer shared video of the...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Mother dies after shooting during MLK parade in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — One person has died after a shooting during a MLK Jr. Day event on Monday night. The family tells CBS12 News Nikkitia Bryant from Fort Pierce passed away due to her injuries. The sheriff said she was at an after-parade party with her daughter...
FORT PIERCE, FL
treasurecoast.com

Mother killed in Fort Pierce mass shooting identified

Mother killed in Fort Pierce mass shooting identified. Fort Pierce, Fl (treasurecoast.com) -Nikkitia Bryant, 29, was a cosmetologist from Fort Pierce who was at the event with her 9-year-old daughter. She was standing at a food truck when she was shot in the abdomen. Now, the case is being treated...
FORT PIERCE, FL
CBS News

Woman dies after mass shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Florida, sheriff's office says

A woman has died following a shooting during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Florida, sheriff's officials said Tuesday. The unidentified 29-year-old Fort Pierce native was at a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration in Fort Pierce, Florida, with her 6-year-old daughter on Monday when shots rang out between two rival gangs, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Brian Hester said on Tuesday.
FORT PIERCE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Crash Closes Yamato Road At I-95

UPDATE: FHP SAYS FATAL. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 1:24 p.m. — FHP tells BocaNewsNow.com that a 77-year-old man from West Palm Beach was was walking on the inside lane of I-95 south when he was struck by a 2016 White Ford Utility Van heading north. Police do not know at this point why […]
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Body found behind home in Fellsmere, Florida

Police say a body of an unidentified man was found behind a home Thursday afternoon in Fellsmere, Florida. “No foul play is suspected at this time, but the investigation is in its infancy, and more information will be released when it can be made available,” Fellsmere Police Chief Keith M. Touchberry told Sebastian Daily.
FELLSMERE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Southbound lanes of Florida Turnpike reopen in Indian River County after vehicle fire stops traffic

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike have reopened hours after a vehicle fire blocked all lanes of traffic. Emergency crews responded to the fire in Indian River County near mile marker 179. Shortly before 4 p.m., traffic was backed up for over a mile. The fire was extinguished after 5 p.m. but the road remained blocked for another hour before troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol allowed vehicles to pass. No other details were immediately released.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

11-year-old student missing for weeks found safe

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Eleven-year-old old Jaliyah Williams had been missing since going to her school bus stop in Riviera Beach on the morning of January 5. We’re happy to report that she’s been found safe and sound. Jaliyah Williams was found in Valdosta, Georgia with...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy