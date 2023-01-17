ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston, NC

WNCT

Three ENC high school football teams earn special recognition

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Three local high school football teams earned special distinction as the Deer Park Fueled by Nature Team of the Year. New Bern (Class 4-A), Northern Nash (3-A) and East Duplin (2-A) earned the designation along with West Columbus in Class 1-A. Throughout the football season, one team per classification was […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Kinston-North Lenoir basketball games moved to tonight after fight

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Postponed basketball games between two rival Lenoir County high schools will be held tonight without many fans watching. Tuesday night basketball games between Kinston and North Lenoir at Kinston High School had to be postponed following a fight involving fans. The girls’ game was postponed in...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Joyner, McNeal lead Pirates to home win over Cincinnati

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU women got 18 points and 10 rebounds from freshman Amiya Joyner as the Farmville Central product led ECU past Cincinnati 61-53. Danae McNeal notched her 500th career point in the game. She had a co-game high 18 points with Amiya as the Pirates improved to 4-2 in the American.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Washington County boys pull away from rival Riverside-Martin

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Washington County boys ran out to a big second-half run on Thursday night at rival Riverside-Martin as they took the conference clash 79-59. The Panthers built up a double-digit lead int he first quarter before the Knights got rolling. Riverside was able to close it...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Fight breaks out, causes postponement of Kinston-North Lenoir basketball games

KINSTON, Lenoir County — 1/18 Update: According to Kinston Police Department Interim Chief Keith Goyette, there were multiple fights that broke out. The school resource officer is pulling video to identify those involved and says if adults were included there will be charges brought. Two juvenile males were transported to the police station and released to their parents. Authorities are working on getting juvenile petitions for the two juveniles.
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

Event: Kinston High School 1972 Class Scholarship

Kinston High School Class of 1972 Scholarship “Vikings Helping Vikings”. The Kinston High School Class of 1972 recently held their 50th Class Reunion. The Kinston High School Class of 1972 started a scholarship to commemorate their 50th Class Reunion. The Kinston High School Class of 1972 Scholarship’s goal is...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

27th annual ECU Polar Bear Plunge sees many take a cold dive

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -ECU students, faculty, and staff were lined up at the Eakin Student Recreation Center outdoor pool Thursday night for a winter dive in the pool. “I’ve been doing this for many years and it’s one of those things that every student at ECU tries to do before they graduate,” said Greg Corack, ECU Leadership and Programs Associate Director.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Swansboro teen wins Young Marine division award

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager in the East is moving on in a competition for the national Young Marine of the Year title. Drache Gooch is a junior at White Oak High School and a member of the Swansboro Young Marines. The organization is divided into six divisions across...
SWANSBORO, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina Marine to be honored with Bronze Star

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Marine stationed here in the East is being honored Friday for his heroic service to our nation. Master Sgt. Kevin Haunschild will be awarded the bronze star for his heroic actions in support of the evacuation of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan in August 2021.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Kinston High 1st Semester 2022 Principal’s List and A/B Honor Roll

Congratulations to the following Kinston High School students:. 9th Grade: Kaliya Andeson, Christian Anselmo, Christopher Anselmo, Ania Brunson, Anthony Castillo, Melondia Crouell, Naim Cuttino, Willow Gardner, Nina Gibson, Josiah Hart, Avanni Holt, Cenque Jones, KyAsha King, Miracle Moore Felton, Kaylin Morris, Laurien Mumford, Shaniya Murphy, Kelly Richardson, Breana Riddick, Terry Sutton.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Teacher of the Week: Kelly Brown

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for January 18th is Kelly Brown. Brown is a 5th grade teacher at W. H. Robinson Elementary. She is a graduate of ECU. She says she loves watching her students grow academically and socially throughout the school year. The student...
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

Tarboro woman wins $200,000 in scratch-off game

RALEIGH, N.C. – Tarboro’s Patricia Weathersbe has a lot of decisions to make after hitting it big in an NC Education Lottery scratch-off game. Weathersbe took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize. She bought the Ruby Red 7’s ticket from the Speedway on North Main Street in Tarboro. She […]
TARBORO, NC
neusenews.com

Royal Farms is coming to Kinston

In November, Royal Farms announced their expansion into North Carolina with plans to open its first location in early 2023. The cities named were New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. The Kinston location is said to be 4206 W Vernon Avenue. Royal Farms, per their press release, is a...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville residents take part in 16th annual MLK march

Jacksonville's annual march to remember King took place along New Bridge Street. Through chants, songs and prayer, people were doing their part to keep King's dream alive. Jacksonville residents take part in 16th annual MLK …. Jacksonville's annual march to remember King took place along New Bridge Street. Through chants,...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Moss Hill Elementary Second Nine Week Principal’s List and A/B Honor Roll

Congratulations to the following Moss Hill Elementary students:. 2nd Grade: Emiliano Angel, Kinley Barnett, Kyler Burton, Elisha Elvir Luna, Oliver Hinkle, Ava Knight, Britany Ordaz Hernandez, Valentina Perez, Jamie Raspberry, Braydon Whitfield, Chandler Williams. 3rd Grade: Marina Ambriz, Everlee Cooke, Aisha Elvir-Luna, Kate Harper, Atalie Perry, Isabelle Small, Carley Stocks,...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County dedicates 82nd home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County, along with several community leaders, are dedicating a home at 601 Vanderbilt Lane on Wednesday. Remarks and words of encouragement will be provided by Habitat for Humanity leadership, Mary Perkins-Williams, Chairwoman of the Pitt County Board of Commissioners, and Monica Daniels, Greenville City Council Member (District 1). There will be a brief tour of the new home after the ceremony.
PITT COUNTY, NC

