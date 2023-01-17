Read full article on original website
North Lenoir boys beat Kinston at Kinston for the first time ever, make up postponed games from Tuesday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston high school basketball had its games stopped with North Lenoir due to altercations among fans on Tuesday. They made the games up Wednesday night with the North Lenoir girls winning 46-38. After the games, I asked how everything was on Tuesday from the boy’s perspective.
Three ENC high school football teams earn special recognition
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Three local high school football teams earned special distinction as the Deer Park Fueled by Nature Team of the Year. New Bern (Class 4-A), Northern Nash (3-A) and East Duplin (2-A) earned the designation along with West Columbus in Class 1-A. Throughout the football season, one team per classification was […]
Kinston-North Lenoir basketball games moved to tonight after fight
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Postponed basketball games between two rival Lenoir County high schools will be held tonight without many fans watching. Tuesday night basketball games between Kinston and North Lenoir at Kinston High School had to be postponed following a fight involving fans. The girls’ game was postponed in...
Pamlico County's Sadler retiring after this season, Wake, UNC, NC State all get wins
BAYBORO, Pamlico County — It's the final month of the high school basketball regular season and one of the longest-tenured coaches in the area said it will be his last leading his alma mater. Earl Sadler has spent 29 seasons leading Pamlico County. The Lowland native has racked up...
Joyner, McNeal lead Pirates to home win over Cincinnati
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU women got 18 points and 10 rebounds from freshman Amiya Joyner as the Farmville Central product led ECU past Cincinnati 61-53. Danae McNeal notched her 500th career point in the game. She had a co-game high 18 points with Amiya as the Pirates improved to 4-2 in the American.
Washington County boys pull away from rival Riverside-Martin
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Washington County boys ran out to a big second-half run on Thursday night at rival Riverside-Martin as they took the conference clash 79-59. The Panthers built up a double-digit lead int he first quarter before the Knights got rolling. Riverside was able to close it...
Fight breaks out, causes postponement of Kinston-North Lenoir basketball games
KINSTON, Lenoir County — 1/18 Update: According to Kinston Police Department Interim Chief Keith Goyette, there were multiple fights that broke out. The school resource officer is pulling video to identify those involved and says if adults were included there will be charges brought. Two juvenile males were transported to the police station and released to their parents. Authorities are working on getting juvenile petitions for the two juveniles.
East Carolina, South Florida, Wichita State Earn Wednesday American Wins
GREENVILLE - The East Carolina women's basketball team defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats, 61-53, on Wednesday in Minges Coliseum. Three Pirates scored in double figures as ECU used a 9-2 run in the fourth quarter to pull away.
Event: Kinston High School 1972 Class Scholarship
Kinston High School Class of 1972 Scholarship “Vikings Helping Vikings”. The Kinston High School Class of 1972 recently held their 50th Class Reunion. The Kinston High School Class of 1972 started a scholarship to commemorate their 50th Class Reunion. The Kinston High School Class of 1972 Scholarship’s goal is...
27th annual ECU Polar Bear Plunge sees many take a cold dive
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -ECU students, faculty, and staff were lined up at the Eakin Student Recreation Center outdoor pool Thursday night for a winter dive in the pool. “I’ve been doing this for many years and it’s one of those things that every student at ECU tries to do before they graduate,” said Greg Corack, ECU Leadership and Programs Associate Director.
Swansboro teen wins Young Marine division award
SWANSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager in the East is moving on in a competition for the national Young Marine of the Year title. Drache Gooch is a junior at White Oak High School and a member of the Swansboro Young Marines. The organization is divided into six divisions across...
Eastern Carolina Marine to be honored with Bronze Star
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Marine stationed here in the East is being honored Friday for his heroic service to our nation. Master Sgt. Kevin Haunschild will be awarded the bronze star for his heroic actions in support of the evacuation of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan in August 2021.
Kinston High 1st Semester 2022 Principal’s List and A/B Honor Roll
Congratulations to the following Kinston High School students:. 9th Grade: Kaliya Andeson, Christian Anselmo, Christopher Anselmo, Ania Brunson, Anthony Castillo, Melondia Crouell, Naim Cuttino, Willow Gardner, Nina Gibson, Josiah Hart, Avanni Holt, Cenque Jones, KyAsha King, Miracle Moore Felton, Kaylin Morris, Laurien Mumford, Shaniya Murphy, Kelly Richardson, Breana Riddick, Terry Sutton.
Teacher of the Week: Kelly Brown
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for January 18th is Kelly Brown. Brown is a 5th grade teacher at W. H. Robinson Elementary. She is a graduate of ECU. She says she loves watching her students grow academically and socially throughout the school year. The student...
Residents express concern about their future at Jacksonville apartment complex
Residents of Town Center Apartment Homes in Jacksonville went before the Jacksonville City Council to express their concerns and to find out the current state of the apartments after being told in 2021 they would have to vacate. Residents express concern about their future at Jacksonville …. Residents of Town...
Tarboro woman wins $200,000 in scratch-off game
RALEIGH, N.C. – Tarboro’s Patricia Weathersbe has a lot of decisions to make after hitting it big in an NC Education Lottery scratch-off game. Weathersbe took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize. She bought the Ruby Red 7’s ticket from the Speedway on North Main Street in Tarboro. She […]
Royal Farms is coming to Kinston
In November, Royal Farms announced their expansion into North Carolina with plans to open its first location in early 2023. The cities named were New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. The Kinston location is said to be 4206 W Vernon Avenue. Royal Farms, per their press release, is a...
Jacksonville residents take part in 16th annual MLK march
Jacksonville's annual march to remember King took place along New Bridge Street. Through chants, songs and prayer, people were doing their part to keep King's dream alive. Jacksonville residents take part in 16th annual MLK …. Jacksonville's annual march to remember King took place along New Bridge Street. Through chants,...
Moss Hill Elementary Second Nine Week Principal’s List and A/B Honor Roll
Congratulations to the following Moss Hill Elementary students:. 2nd Grade: Emiliano Angel, Kinley Barnett, Kyler Burton, Elisha Elvir Luna, Oliver Hinkle, Ava Knight, Britany Ordaz Hernandez, Valentina Perez, Jamie Raspberry, Braydon Whitfield, Chandler Williams. 3rd Grade: Marina Ambriz, Everlee Cooke, Aisha Elvir-Luna, Kate Harper, Atalie Perry, Isabelle Small, Carley Stocks,...
Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County dedicates 82nd home
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County, along with several community leaders, are dedicating a home at 601 Vanderbilt Lane on Wednesday. Remarks and words of encouragement will be provided by Habitat for Humanity leadership, Mary Perkins-Williams, Chairwoman of the Pitt County Board of Commissioners, and Monica Daniels, Greenville City Council Member (District 1). There will be a brief tour of the new home after the ceremony.
