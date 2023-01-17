ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackfoot, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho State Journal

VIDEO GAMES, MOVIES AND ... HAIRCUTS?: New Pocatello salon wants kids to love getting their hair cut

POCATELLO—The COVID-19 pandemic led many of us to find resilience in ourselves in many aspects—from our personal lives to our work. The circumstances pushed us to work in ways that were far from ordinary, and now three years later, we have come to find a new norm. Meet Stephanie and Ron Clement, owners and founders of Family Fun Cutz. Stephanie and Ron showed resilience in the face of adversity and didn’t let obstacles stand in their way. When their salon in Nebraska shut down and...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Second moose in three weeks found wandering around Pocatello

POCATELLO — For the second time in three weeks, there’s been a moose on the loose in the north Pocatello area. Officials with the Idaho Fish and Game Department as well as Chubbuck police worked to relocate a moose Tuesday afternoon that had become stuck inside the racetrack at the Bannock County Event Center fairgrounds. “We did have a moose come down off the hill and wander in one of...
POCATELLO, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Don’t Miss Seeing this Country Music Star Coming to Idaho

Certain music artists come along from time to time which take the industry by storm and seem to have hit after hit, and when these artists begin hitting it big they are can't miss attractions. One such artist that has become a star over the last few years with multiple hits is Chris Janson, and this country star will be making his way to the Gem State soon and you won't want to miss him live in concert.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Relative neophyte jumper Shulikov breaks 43-year-old ISU record

It was the spring of 2021, Mike Shulikov’s senior year at Boise’s Centennial High School. A football and basketball athlete for the Patriots, Shulikov was helping his history teacher and former assistant football coach, Joel Seagraves, with spring football practice when he and a buddy noticed a high jump pit set up nearby. “We started messing around, I’m jumping in my (tennis shoes) and jeans, and clearing like 5-10, 6-foot, with no approach,” Shulikov recalled. ...
POCATELLO, ID
kool965.com

Pocatello Driver Dies in Hospital after Truck Rolls

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KLIX)-A 46-year-old truck driver died in the hospital when his truck went off the interstate south of Blackfoot on Friday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the man from Pocatello, had been driving a Freightliner UPS truck northbound on Interstate 15 at around 10:23 a.m. when the truck went into the median, across the southbound lanes, then rolled on the shoulder. The driver was flown to an area hospital were he later died. ISP said the man had been wearing a seat belt.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Unbeaten Thunder Ridge holds off Rigby in district showdown

RIGBY -- Losing in the state quarterfinals to your district rival can be hard and tough. However, it is also an opportunity to improve and be stronger than last season. The Thunder Ridge girls basketball team used it as motivation Wednesday night as the Titan went on the road to get the victory over Rigby Trojans 62-49 and remain undefeated in the season.
RIGBY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Kordell Koepnick of Pocatello graduates from Harding University

SEARCY, Ark. — Kordell Koepnick of Pocatello is one of more than 400 students who received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for fall 2022 during a commencement ceremony on Dec. 17. Koepnick received a Master of Science in physician assistant studies.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man charged with stalking for ignoring no-contact order

CHUBBUCK — A 34-year-old local man was recently arrested after police say he ignored a no-contact order between him and a woman by sending her several emails. Nicholas Ottimer Finney, of Chubbuck, has been charged with felony first-degree stalking following a recent Chubbuck Police Department investigation, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Wednesday. The investigation began to unfold on Jan. 14 when the woman contacted...
CHUBBUCK, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy