eastidahonews.com
Life Lessons: John went to fix a plumbing problem at Vivian’s house and they ended up getting married
Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons. We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some...
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: Home decor and art business opens in old downtown Idaho Falls tattoo parlor
IDAHO FALLS – Ashley Webb’s passion is turning an old building into a usable space. She’s been involved in several downtown renovation projects over the years, and in September, she partnered with Meggan Mitchell for a business venture. The Black Brick Co. opened at 1120 South Boulevard...
VIDEO GAMES, MOVIES AND ... HAIRCUTS?: New Pocatello salon wants kids to love getting their hair cut
POCATELLO—The COVID-19 pandemic led many of us to find resilience in ourselves in many aspects—from our personal lives to our work. The circumstances pushed us to work in ways that were far from ordinary, and now three years later, we have come to find a new norm. Meet Stephanie and Ron Clement, owners and founders of Family Fun Cutz. Stephanie and Ron showed resilience in the face of adversity and didn’t let obstacles stand in their way. When their salon in Nebraska shut down and...
Second moose in three weeks found wandering around Pocatello
POCATELLO — For the second time in three weeks, there’s been a moose on the loose in the north Pocatello area. Officials with the Idaho Fish and Game Department as well as Chubbuck police worked to relocate a moose Tuesday afternoon that had become stuck inside the racetrack at the Bannock County Event Center fairgrounds. “We did have a moose come down off the hill and wander in one of...
Don’t Miss Seeing this Country Music Star Coming to Idaho
Certain music artists come along from time to time which take the industry by storm and seem to have hit after hit, and when these artists begin hitting it big they are can't miss attractions. One such artist that has become a star over the last few years with multiple hits is Chris Janson, and this country star will be making his way to the Gem State soon and you won't want to miss him live in concert.
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: School ordered to close, farmer survives accident with train and ‘dense fog’ grounds flights
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Jan. 16 to Jan. 22 in east Idaho history. SUGAR CITY — A local school was ordered to close until the board of trustees “had provided sufficient pure water for drinking purposes,” according to the Sugar City Times.
Relative neophyte jumper Shulikov breaks 43-year-old ISU record
It was the spring of 2021, Mike Shulikov’s senior year at Boise’s Centennial High School. A football and basketball athlete for the Patriots, Shulikov was helping his history teacher and former assistant football coach, Joel Seagraves, with spring football practice when he and a buddy noticed a high jump pit set up nearby. “We started messing around, I’m jumping in my (tennis shoes) and jeans, and clearing like 5-10, 6-foot, with no approach,” Shulikov recalled. ...
Road salt helps but also hurts our vehicles
Idaho Falls Public Works uses salt to help remove any excess ice and snow off the roads, but it can also come at the expense of our own vehicles.
Police investigate car vs train collision
Bonneville County sheriff deputies are investigating a car vs train collision near Iona.
eastidahonews.com
Aberdeen high school planning reunion for last state championship team, including return of NBA player
ABERDEEN — Steve Hayes is one of the best basketball products to ever come from the Gem State. The 7-footer spent five seasons in the NBA — including the 1985-86 season with the Utah Jazz — following four seasons at Idaho State University. Before he was a Bengal, Hayes led Aberdeen High School to its most recent 2A state title in 1973.
Fremont County man’s leg amputated after farming accident
On Friday evening dispatchers received a 911 phone call concerning an adult male stuck in the auger at the silos in Newdale, Fremont County, Idaho.
kool965.com
Pocatello Driver Dies in Hospital after Truck Rolls
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KLIX)-A 46-year-old truck driver died in the hospital when his truck went off the interstate south of Blackfoot on Friday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the man from Pocatello, had been driving a Freightliner UPS truck northbound on Interstate 15 at around 10:23 a.m. when the truck went into the median, across the southbound lanes, then rolled on the shoulder. The driver was flown to an area hospital were he later died. ISP said the man had been wearing a seat belt.
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Unbeaten Thunder Ridge holds off Rigby in district showdown
RIGBY -- Losing in the state quarterfinals to your district rival can be hard and tough. However, it is also an opportunity to improve and be stronger than last season. The Thunder Ridge girls basketball team used it as motivation Wednesday night as the Titan went on the road to get the victory over Rigby Trojans 62-49 and remain undefeated in the season.
Post Register
Jefferson County denies reconsiderations for denied zone changes in the county
Several county residents attended the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners meeting on Jan. 9 to speak in favor of and against two separate zone change reconsiderations, which were both ultimately denied. Nathan Stinger, with Stinger Investments, who owns the current Cedar Cove Subdivision came before the board seeking a reconsideration...
Police are no longer searching for person
The Idaho Falls Police Department is attempting to check the welfare of a 40-year-old female resident of Idaho Falls.
2 hospitalized after crash on I-15 north of Malad
Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle roll over crash that occurred at 8:09 a.m. on Monday at northbound I-15 at milepost 27, in Bannock County.
eastidahonews.com
Police track down woman who allegedly stole from business and damaged parked vehicle
IDAHO FALLS — A 26-year-old woman is facing charges after allegedly trying to steal tools, running away and driving off in her vehicle. She hit a parked vehicle while trying to leave the scene, police reports say. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls...
Idaho State Journal
Kordell Koepnick of Pocatello graduates from Harding University
SEARCY, Ark. — Kordell Koepnick of Pocatello is one of more than 400 students who received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for fall 2022 during a commencement ceremony on Dec. 17. Koepnick received a Master of Science in physician assistant studies.
Local man charged with stalking for ignoring no-contact order
CHUBBUCK — A 34-year-old local man was recently arrested after police say he ignored a no-contact order between him and a woman by sending her several emails. Nicholas Ottimer Finney, of Chubbuck, has been charged with felony first-degree stalking following a recent Chubbuck Police Department investigation, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Wednesday. The investigation began to unfold on Jan. 14 when the woman contacted...
