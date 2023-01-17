Read full article on original website
TNF Week 5: Lindaman becomes Hilltoppers all-time leading scorer, Hibbing Girl’s and East Boy’s earn wins while East Basketball wins rivalry
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In week 5 of Thursday Night Faceoff there were three High School Hockey matchups including a bonus basketball game between rivals, Duluth Denfeld and Duluth East. MSHSL High School Girl’s Hockey:. Duluth Marshall 2 Hibbing 0 (after the second period) Hibbing 11 North...
“This is it, this is the moment.”: UMD dance team makes history at national competition
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The University of Minnesota Duluth has a new champ on campus; the school’s dance team. When you normally think of champions coming out of campus, it usually involves hockey sticks, pucks and goal nets, but last weekend, it took dancing shoes, shiny costumes and an unbreakable bond.
Duluth Figure Skating Club to host 43rd Annual ‘Northland Competition’
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Figure Skating Club (DSFC) is hosting its 43rd Annual Northland Competition at the DECC starting Friday. It also includes the Northland Compete USA Competition and Excel Series. The event is one of the largest non-qualifying competitions in the U.S. More than 500...
City by City: Wisconsin, Red Cliff, Gary-New Duluth
Wisconsin- Communities across the state are teaming up for Wisconsin Salt Awareness Week. The Wisconsin Salt Wise Partnership hosts the events that aim to educate residents about chloride pollution. So much salt is used throughout the winter that waterways are becoming less and less fresh. Experts say one teaspoon of salt can pollute five gallons of fresh water. In Superior, the Environmental Service Division is providing smart salting educational games at the Lake Superior Ice Festival.
Duluth Polar Plunge returns to Park Point in 1 month
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In just one month from now, hundreds will brave the elements and take the plunge into Lake Superior. The Polar Plunge is the biggest fundraiser for Special Olympics Minnesota. It has raised more than $2.5 million in its 22-year history. This year’s plunge is...
City by City: Lincoln Park, Wisconsin, Superior
Lincoln Park, Duluth- The Lincoln Park Business Group is celebrating a new member. Joy Herbert has joined the group as its new administrator. She will manage office duties, meet and connect with local businesses, manage new events and help organize other aspects of the group. She was a board member of the West Duluth Business Club and has run the small business Little Neetchers for 13 years.
Warm January creates unique challenge for Duluth road crews
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- The January thaw has helped create potholes all across the Twin Ports much earlier in the season than usual. This creates a unique challenge for road crews. Duluth street maintenance workers said the rain and warm temperatures this month have caused the potholes that...
Third candidate plans to run for Duluth Mayor
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A third candidate is hoping to earn a spot in the Duluth mayor’s office. Robert Schieve said he plans to run for mayor during a press conference he held Monday, January 15. Mayor Emily Larson is running for re-election and former State Lawmaker...
DECC to host free movies every Thursday in February
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) announced Wednesday its new “Big Movies at the DECC” event happening through the month of February. The event will feature family-friendly movies on a big screen in the Harbor Side Ballroom. They’re asking attendees to bring...
Duluth man sentenced to 20 years for attempted murder of pregnant woman
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth man will spend 20 years behind bars for stabbing the pregnant mother of his child. The assault happened in March 2022 in Duluth’s Kenwood neighborhood. Authorities say Anthony Holloway stabbed the then-pregnant victim as she was sleeping. She was also cradling...
Restaurants and bakeries resisting price increase due to egg shortage
The Chequamegon Area Choir is looking for new members.
Governor Evers visits Superior during Budget Listening Session Tour
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) -- Tuesday night, people in Superior got a chance to tell their governor, face-to-face, what issues are most important to them and what they’d like to see him do about it. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers visited UWS for one of his listening sessions he’s...
Local restaurants, bakeries hold off on raising prices due to egg shortage
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Some local restaurant and bakery owners in the Twin Ports said they have been able to avoid passing the rising costs of eggs off on customers, at least for now. According to data from CNN, egg prices have sky-rocketed about 60 percent since avian...
