Alabama A&M basketball splits matchups against Alabama State in Bridge Builder Classic
MOBILE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Alabama A&M basketball teams traveled down to Mobile to take on in-state rival Alabama State in the Bridge Builders Classic.
The Bulldogs split the Monday afternoon matchups with the women’s team winning 60-46 and the men’s team falling to the Hornets 69-61.Round one of DeKalb County Basketball Tournament gets underway
Both teams will return to Huntsville for their next two games, starting with Texas Southern on Saturday, January 21. . Tip-off of the women’s game is set to begin the doubleheader at 3 p.m. inside the Event Center with the men’s game following at 5 p.m.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
