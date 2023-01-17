Read full article on original website
WITN
Padres Shildt comes to Greenville for Pitt-Greenville Hot Stove Baseball Banquet
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 32nd annual Hot Stove Baseball Banquet was held tonight at ECU by the Pitt-Greenville Hot Stove League. Former St. Louis Cardinals manager and current San Diego Padres Senior Advisor to the General Manager Mike Shildt the special guest for the event. “We’re super excited you...
WITN
Wood Ducks name Maldonado their new Manager
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Down East Wood Ducks will have a new manager for their 6th Carolina League season in Kinston. The Woodies announced Carlos Maldonado will be their new manager. Steve Mintz stepped down for personal reasons this fall. The Woodies shared Maldonado’s staff for the 2023 season as well.
chatsports.com
East Carolina, South Florida, Wichita State Earn Wednesday American Wins
GREENVILLE - The East Carolina women's basketball team defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats, 61-53, on Wednesday in Minges Coliseum. Three Pirates scored in double figures as ECU used a 9-2 run in the fourth quarter to pull away.
WITN
ECU to hold 27th annual Polar Bear Plunge
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A long-running tradition for one institution here in the East continues Thursday. ECU will host its 27th annual Polar Bear Plunge. The milestone event began back in 1997 and has been a memorable event for Pirate Nation ever since. Last year, our Sports Director Eric Gullickson...
WITN
Eastern Carolina Marine to be honored with Bronze Star
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Marine stationed here in the East is being honored Friday for his heroic service to our nation. Master Sgt. Kevin Haunschild will be awarded the bronze star for his heroic actions in support of the evacuation of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan in August 2021.
WITN
27th annual ECU Polar Bear Plunge sees many take a cold dive
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -ECU students, faculty, and staff were lined up at the Eakin Student Recreation Center outdoor pool Thursday night for a winter dive in the pool. “I’ve been doing this for many years and it’s one of those things that every student at ECU tries to do before they graduate,” said Greg Corack, ECU Leadership and Programs Associate Director.
WITN
Joyner, McNeal lead Pirates to home win over Cincinnati
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU women got 18 points and 10 rebounds from freshman Amiya Joyner as the Farmville Central product led ECU past Cincinnati 61-53. Danae McNeal notched her 500th career point in the game. She had a co-game high 18 points with Amiya as the Pirates improved to 4-2 in the American.
WITN
Kinston-North Lenoir basketball games moved to tonight after fight
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Postponed basketball games between two rival Lenoir County high schools will be held tonight without many fans watching. Tuesday night basketball games between Kinston and North Lenoir at Kinston High School had to be postponed following a fight involving fans. The girls’ game was postponed in...
WITN
North Lenoir boys beat Kinston at Kinston for the first time ever, make up postponed games from Tuesday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston high school basketball had its games stopped with North Lenoir due to altercations among fans on Tuesday. They made the games up Wednesday night with the North Lenoir girls winning 46-38. After the games, I asked how everything was on Tuesday from the boy’s perspective.
Report: Jacksonville among cities people moving to most in 2022
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It seems that North Carolina is looking mighty appealing. In a recent report from the website MoveBuddha, it looks like more and more people are looking to migrate to some southern states to take it easy. A few stats that are eye-catching is that southern cities have higher inflow rates than […]
WITN
Washington County boys pull away from rival Riverside-Martin
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Washington County boys ran out to a big second-half run on Thursday night at rival Riverside-Martin as they took the conference clash 79-59. The Panthers built up a double-digit lead int he first quarter before the Knights got rolling. Riverside was able to close it...
WITN
Greenville United joining National Premier Soccer League with hopes of moving up the ranks
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In September we told you about Greenville United semi-pro soccer organization. They hoped to become a professional soccer team. They signed to join a new league Tuesday night, the National Premier Soccer League. It’s a three-year deal. “There’s one team in North Carolina (Boone), but...
Wicked Pissah Soup Makah Competition looks to give back to Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s called the Wicked Pissah Soup Makah Competition, and it’s a challenge to the community to give back. Now in its third year, more than 30 teams with people from restaurants, businesses and companies coming together to serve Pitt County. Teams buy ingredients and cook everything at JOY Community Center and […]
Optimum opens a second retail location in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Multimedia provider Optimum has opened a new retail store in Greenville. The new store is located at 4420 East 10th St., Suite 130. The original store is located at 2120 W. Arlington Blvd. in Greenville. The new retail store will have an interactive in-store experience where potential customers can see the […]
wcti12.com
Fight breaks out, causes postponement of Kinston-North Lenoir basketball games
KINSTON, Lenoir County — 1/18 Update: According to Kinston Police Department Interim Chief Keith Goyette, there were multiple fights that broke out. The school resource officer is pulling video to identify those involved and says if adults were included there will be charges brought. Two juvenile males were transported to the police station and released to their parents. Authorities are working on getting juvenile petitions for the two juveniles.
WNCT
Residents express concern about their future at Jacksonville apartment complex
Residents of Town Center Apartment Homes in Jacksonville went before the Jacksonville City Council to express their concerns and to find out the current state of the apartments after being told in 2021 they would have to vacate. Residents express concern about their future at Jacksonville …. Residents of Town...
WITN
Occupational therapy is helping one kid here in the East as she prepares for school
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Occupational therapy can assist anyone who may have physical, sensory, or cognitive problems according to kidshealth.org. But one particular place in Greenville focuses on pediatric care. Occupational therapy is different for each child but it has one thing in common, movement. “It’s really hard for children...
WITN
Pitt County mother of three celebrates Habitat for Humanity home
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Pure happiness could be felt on Wednesday night in Greenville at 601 Vanderbilt Lane. That’s where Shanita Winestock and her three kids’ brand-new Habitat for Humanity home is. “When I first contacted Habitat for Humanity, I really didn’t think it was going to be as...
WITN
Jacksonville gym installs UV lights to cut down airborne viruses
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A gym in the east has new technology to help in the fight against COVID-19. Lighting company, USUV Clean, installed ultraviolet lights inside Velo cycle studio in Jacksonville. The lights use ultraviolet technology to eliminate airborne pathogens while indoors. Research from the UK and Irving Medical...
neusenews.com
Royal Farms is coming to Kinston
In November, Royal Farms announced their expansion into North Carolina with plans to open its first location in early 2023. The cities named were New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. The Kinston location is said to be 4206 W Vernon Avenue. Royal Farms, per their press release, is a...
