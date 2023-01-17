ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

WITN

Wood Ducks name Maldonado their new Manager

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Down East Wood Ducks will have a new manager for their 6th Carolina League season in Kinston. The Woodies announced Carlos Maldonado will be their new manager. Steve Mintz stepped down for personal reasons this fall. The Woodies shared Maldonado’s staff for the 2023 season as well.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

ECU to hold 27th annual Polar Bear Plunge

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A long-running tradition for one institution here in the East continues Thursday. ECU will host its 27th annual Polar Bear Plunge. The milestone event began back in 1997 and has been a memorable event for Pirate Nation ever since. Last year, our Sports Director Eric Gullickson...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina Marine to be honored with Bronze Star

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Marine stationed here in the East is being honored Friday for his heroic service to our nation. Master Sgt. Kevin Haunschild will be awarded the bronze star for his heroic actions in support of the evacuation of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan in August 2021.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

27th annual ECU Polar Bear Plunge sees many take a cold dive

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -ECU students, faculty, and staff were lined up at the Eakin Student Recreation Center outdoor pool Thursday night for a winter dive in the pool. “I’ve been doing this for many years and it’s one of those things that every student at ECU tries to do before they graduate,” said Greg Corack, ECU Leadership and Programs Associate Director.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Joyner, McNeal lead Pirates to home win over Cincinnati

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU women got 18 points and 10 rebounds from freshman Amiya Joyner as the Farmville Central product led ECU past Cincinnati 61-53. Danae McNeal notched her 500th career point in the game. She had a co-game high 18 points with Amiya as the Pirates improved to 4-2 in the American.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Kinston-North Lenoir basketball games moved to tonight after fight

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Postponed basketball games between two rival Lenoir County high schools will be held tonight without many fans watching. Tuesday night basketball games between Kinston and North Lenoir at Kinston High School had to be postponed following a fight involving fans. The girls’ game was postponed in...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Report: Jacksonville among cities people moving to most in 2022

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It seems that North Carolina is looking mighty appealing. In a recent report from the website MoveBuddha, it looks like more and more people are looking to migrate to some southern states to take it easy. A few stats that are eye-catching is that southern cities have higher inflow rates than […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Washington County boys pull away from rival Riverside-Martin

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Washington County boys ran out to a big second-half run on Thursday night at rival Riverside-Martin as they took the conference clash 79-59. The Panthers built up a double-digit lead int he first quarter before the Knights got rolling. Riverside was able to close it...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Wicked Pissah Soup Makah Competition looks to give back to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s called the Wicked Pissah Soup Makah Competition, and it’s a challenge to the community to give back. Now in its third year, more than 30 teams with people from restaurants, businesses and companies coming together to serve Pitt County. Teams buy ingredients and cook everything at JOY Community Center and […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Optimum opens a second retail location in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Multimedia provider Optimum has opened a new retail store in Greenville. The new store is located at 4420 East 10th St., Suite 130. The original store is located at 2120 W. Arlington Blvd. in Greenville. The new retail store will have an interactive in-store experience where potential customers can see the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Fight breaks out, causes postponement of Kinston-North Lenoir basketball games

KINSTON, Lenoir County — 1/18 Update: According to Kinston Police Department Interim Chief Keith Goyette, there were multiple fights that broke out. The school resource officer is pulling video to identify those involved and says if adults were included there will be charges brought. Two juvenile males were transported to the police station and released to their parents. Authorities are working on getting juvenile petitions for the two juveniles.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Pitt County mother of three celebrates Habitat for Humanity home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Pure happiness could be felt on Wednesday night in Greenville at 601 Vanderbilt Lane. That’s where Shanita Winestock and her three kids’ brand-new Habitat for Humanity home is. “When I first contacted Habitat for Humanity, I really didn’t think it was going to be as...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Jacksonville gym installs UV lights to cut down airborne viruses

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A gym in the east has new technology to help in the fight against COVID-19. Lighting company, USUV Clean, installed ultraviolet lights inside Velo cycle studio in Jacksonville. The lights use ultraviolet technology to eliminate airborne pathogens while indoors. Research from the UK and Irving Medical...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Royal Farms is coming to Kinston

In November, Royal Farms announced their expansion into North Carolina with plans to open its first location in early 2023. The cities named were New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. The Kinston location is said to be 4206 W Vernon Avenue. Royal Farms, per their press release, is a...
KINSTON, NC

