NYPD: Rapper Lil Tjay faces gun charges after Bronx traffic stop

NEW YORK -- Police said rapper Lil Tjay was arrested and facing gun charges after a traffic stop in the Bronx.

It happened Monday afternoon on East 183rd Street in the Fordham Heights section.

According to police, officers found two loaded guns in Lil Tjay's SUV. Four other people were in the car.

Last June, the 21-year-old rapper, whose real name is Tione Jayden Merritt, was shot several times in a parking lot in Edgewater, New Jersey.