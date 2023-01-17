Incoming winter storm to bring more icy streets, sidewalks & problems

Incoming winter storm to bring more icy streets, sidewalks and problems 02:51

Predictions of over a half foot of snow in Denver starting Tuesday night mean the roads and sidewalks that held onto ice long after the last storm are likely to get another dose.

The storm of Dec. 28 and 29 put down a layer of snow that clung to side streets in particular.

The City of Denver said it did not expect that much, that fast and had not deployed its smaller side street plows.

In places that created a shelf of ice after it was packed down on streets did not get plowed early.

"It melted and re-froze and turned into a big ice block and it's been like this," said Hunter Hedden, resident of East Dartmouth Avenue where ice remained Monday.

"This area over here never gets any sun. So it's kind of like driving on the moon when you get a good snowstorm like we're going to have this week," said neighbor Doug Dines.

The city says this coming storm will be deploying small plows to the side streets early.

"The snowfall amounts being predicted could result in challenging travel conditions and continuous plowing operations over multiple shifts," the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said in a statement issued.

There were several notes about the use of small plows.

"They'll take a single pass down the center of each side street over the course of a 12-hour shift," said the statement. "The small plows do not bring streets to bare pavement but can be helpful in creating a path to the main streets and preventing deep ice ruts from forming," DOT said.

Also, small plows do not carry deicer. The city also sent notice that residents and businesses need to get to work clearing walkways.

"Denver requires that property owners clear snow and ice from their sidewalks, including adjacent ADA ramps," DOT said.

Businesses are under a requirement to start clearing snow after it has stopped falling and residents have until the next day.

In some places that can be challenging.

Commuter, Pete Caldwell, has driven east on Hampden for years from the Tech Center. The section of sidewalk along the south side of Hampden near Dayton is particularly bad in many storms he observes.

"A week ago I watched a man in a wheelchair trying to get to the bus stop. And he was tipping over," Caldwell said.

Farther west along Hampden, he witnessed difficulty with the sidewalks as well.

"There was a man holding onto a tree branch trying to navigate the sidewalk because it was so slippery. He was going one limb to the next," Caldwell said.

Monday there was a deep layer of ice on the sidewalk where it appeared passing plows had cast snow and it had turned to ice. The path was very uneven.

"I don't know who you say is at fault, but somebody needs to look at it," Caldwell said.

A call to the city brought the answer that the owners of the property in the area are responsible. The sidewalk runs alongside the Hampden Town Center shopping plaza.

"We have to do it as homeowners, business owners should have to do it," Caldwell said.