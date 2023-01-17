ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Daily Voice

$50K Powerball Ticket Sold In Newburgh

It's not just another day for one lucky Hudson Valley Powerball player who walked away with a $50,000 third prize. A New York Lottery spokesman said five tickets won the third-place prize including one in Orange County in Newburgh. The winning numbers for the Wednesday, Jan. 18 Powerball are 6-15-22-42-47...
NEWBURGH, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

What was Jimmy Doing in Newburgh New York

As we like to say when it comes to celebrity sightings in the Hudson Valley, You never know who you are going to bump into and it can often be in the most unexpected places. This week (January 18, 2023) a main cast member from the Paramount TV series Yellowstone was spotted in one of the area's most popular shops for antiques and upcycle finds. Let's just say that this character was way off the Ranch. To be exact 26 hours and over 1700 miles from the famous 6666 Ranch in Gutherie Texas. That's where "Jimmy" is living during season 5 of Yellowstone which is currently on the mid-season break which could be why he had the time to come to New York.
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

NBC Primetime Doctors Escape to Gardiner, New York

If you're a fan of the show New Amsterdam on NBC, you probably had to do a double-take. Yes, just to confirm, you in fact did see the Hudson Valley in the latest episode. The episode's description from the show's website explains:. When Helen Sharpe unexpectedly returns to New York,...
GARDINER, NY
101.5 WPDH

Converted Church For Sale In Rosendale, New York

Once the Reformed Church of Rosendale this neo-gothic style building that has been converted to an entertainment/wedding venue is up for sale according to its Zillow listing. Built in 1896 on the site of the original church which burned in a devastating fire that burn 25 other builds in town, this one-of-a-kind real estate offering is up for grabs and the price is now $1.5 Million.
ROSENDALE, NY
CBS New York

At Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh, the sound of winning lottery tickets is welcome, and frequent

NEWBURGH, N.Y. -- We're still waiting to learn who won Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot, but a second prize ticket worth a cool $1 million was sold in Orange County. CBS2's Tony Aiello visited the retailer in Newburgh, where Lady Luck has been a frequent visitor lately. In a quiet strip mall, the sound of winning lottery tickets is welcome and frequent. "It's exciting, actually," a store clerk said. Smokes 4 Less on Plank Road sold a $50,000 winner for Saturday's Powerball, and a $1 million winner for Friday's Mega Millions, the fifth $1 million or more prize sold there since it opened...
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Vehicle Goes Up in Flames Outside Home in Goshen, New York

A vehicle caught fire yesterday in Orange County. We're not sure what kind of car it was. Maybe it was Chevy Blazer?. When you think of big headline news coming from the Hudson Valley region there are several places that might come to mind immediately. Newburgh, Poughkeepsie and Kingston often make the news for various reason. Goshen is one of those towns that gets overlooked.
GOSHEN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations

Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Crowd-Pleasing Healthy Burger Joint Opens In Hudson Valley

A mouth-watering, crowd-pleasing burger joint from New York City has finally opened up a location in the Mid-Hudson Valley!. Bareburger has officially opened up a location in the Mid-Hudson Region. Brooklyn, New York Burger Joint Opens Orange County, New York Location. Bareburger started cooking up healthy burgers at Sputnik, a...
BROOKLYN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
