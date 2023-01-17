ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dundalk, MD

Person injured in shooting near park in Dundalk

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 4 days ago

Person injured in shooting near park in Dundalk

DUNDALK - A person was injured in a shooting Monday evening in Dundalk.

The shooting happened on Shipping Place near Market Place around 5:30 p.m., Baltimore County Police said.

At one point, Veterans Park was completely roped off with crime scene tape.

A man who was walking his service dog at the time of the shooting said the gunman fired off several rounds.

"Pop, pop, pop," described Dundalk resident Terry Hubble. "One guy was shooting. The other guy was ducking and running towards him. I didn't know which way to go."

The extent of the victim's injuries was not immediately known.

If you have information about this incident, contact police.

