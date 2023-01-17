Read full article on original website
WVNews
Mason County (West Virginia) fair queen earns Miss Congeniality at state event
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Mason County Fair Queen Lexee Wray was named Miss Congeniality at the West Virginia Association of Fairs and Festivals Pageant. Wray competed against 82 other fair queens from across the state, presenting a promotional speech about the Mason Co. Fair, participating in an individual interview, and modeling her evening gown.
WVNews
New police hires announced at Gallipolis City Commission meeting
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — New hires for the police department were announced, and the date for this year’s Winterfest was confirmed, during the Gallipolis City Commission meeting earlier this week. The meeting was called to order by Commission President Tony Gallagher, who then led the Pledge of...
WVNews
County commission releases funds for ongoing projects
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Before adjourning into a closed-door executive session to discuss personnel items regarding the Jackson County Animal Shelter, the Jackson County Commission approved drawdown payments for ongoing projects. Jake Frady, from the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Council (MOVRC), requested $360,385.14 from American Rescue Plan funds approved...
WVNews
Meigs County commissioners hear Square One presentation
POMEROY, Ohio (WVNews) — The Meigs County Commissioners met in regular session Jan. 12 to address appropriations, board appointments and other matters. Present were President Jimmy Will, Vice President Zachary Manuel and Clerk Tonya Edwards. Member Shannon Miller was not present due to personal matters.
WVNews
Mason County County Animal Shelter presents Dog of the Week
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — A 1&1/2 year old Akita/German shepherd mix named Nash is the Mason County Animal Shelter’s “Dog of the Week.”. Nash was surrendered by his original owner because he got too big for their home. He is 55 pounds,and housebroken. Nash has also been neutered and vaccinated.
WVNews
Mason County Memories… Salt Production in the Bend
Over the years, stories get told and retold, changing just a little with each version. “Grandpa worked at the coal mine in Hartford” becomes “Grandpa worked in the mines in Hartford.”
WVNews
Mulberry Community Center grant
POMEROY, Ohio (WVNews) — The Mulberry Center was awarded a grant from the children of the late Vera Crow though the Meigs County Foundation in partnership with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) and FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund. Vera Crow was an active member...
WVNews
Courthouse News
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — These property transfers were recorded in the Jackson County Clerk’s office. Consideration listed when applicable. Shirley M. Goodale to Brandon Andrews, Tract N Ravenswood, Ravenswood Town, $149,900.
WVNews
Trucking company sued over chemical spill into WVa creek
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A trucking company and a driver are being sued over a West Virginia highway spill that sent a chemical into a creek. The Kanawha County Commission said Thursday that it filed a circuit court lawsuit over the August spill that dumped 3,000 gallons of the material into a tributary of Paint Creek, killing more than 30,000 fish. In a news release, the commission said the impact from the spill has been “torturous” for residents.
WVNews
Ravenswood Council approves bid for Veteran’s Park Playground Project
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — During the January 6 Ravenswood City Council meeting, five bids were received for the Veterans Park Playground Project. Those five bids included Flint Construction with a bid of $1,150,600 followed by Allen Stone Company at $1,077,000. United Construction Company Inc. came in with a bid of $1,192,503 and Grae-Con submitted $1,080,000. The final bid came from Phoenix Associates with the lowest bid of $832,394.
WVNews
Southern Local School Board meets
RACINE, Ohio (WVNews) — The Southern Local Board of Education met in regular session Dec. 9 to approve contacts, address personnel matters, and to prepare for the January organizational meeting. The Board also recognized the December STORM students of the month, Gavyn Shockey (5th), Carley Wyant (2nd), and Carlee...
WVNews
Traffic stop leads to high speed chase
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — According to a criminal complaint received at the Jackson County Magistrate’s office on January 17, a silver Chevrolet Malibu was pulled over for speeding on I-77 in Jackson County. The driver of the vehicle provided a copy of his California driver’s license and was identified as Andrew Nathaniel Lewis from Berkeley, California.
WVNews
Peace, contentment and alpacas abound at Cottageville farm
COTTAGEVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — When Karen Arbaugh turns down the road to her Cottageville farm, she immediately feels a sense of peace. Part of that comes from its location in rural Jackson County. Most of it comes from knowing what awaits her when she makes it to the place she shares with her husband, Ray.
WVNews
David Lee Fisher
David Lee Fisher, 65, of Sandyville passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at his home following an extended illness. David was born August 14, 1957, in Ripley to the late Clarence David and Ethel Fay Skeens Fisher. David served his country in the United State Marine Corps, was a talented carpenter and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
WVNews
JCARSE to meet January 26
The Jackson County Association of Retired School Employees (JCARSE) will meet on Thursday, January 26 at the Ravenswood Senior Center at noon. Current members extend an invitation to those who may be interested in joining the group. Anyone planning to attend and eat lunch is asked to RSVP by January 24 to Lori Mahan at 304 532-0513 or johendricks@suddenlink.net. Lunch will consist of Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, strawberry shortcake and drinks.
WVNews
Ravenswood students named to West Virginia Wesleyan College Dean’s List for Fall 2022
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) – West Virginia Wesleyan College has named Colton Clark, Pharrah Kelley, Micah Kennedy, and Julia McCoy of Ravenswood, WV, to the College’s dean’s list for fall 2022. Students named to the dean’s list have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or above...
WVNews
Comic book store opens in Point Pleasant
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — Shoppers on Main Street in Point Pleasant have a new shop to explore with the opening of Brown’s Corner last weekend. The shop specializes in comic books, cards and other pop-culture rarities. After years of buying comics and cards at conventions, Brown’s...
WVNews
Ravenswood tops Tyler on the road
KIDWELL, W.Va. (WV News) — Matthew Carte made sure his last shot counted. The senior standout hit one at the buzzer propelling Ravenswood’s Runnin’ Red Devils to a 55-53 hard-fought victory over Tyler Consolidated on the road Tuesday night.
WVNews
Winning ugly
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — The Demonettes jumped the bridge to play the Southern Tornadoes on Wednesday. The Demonettes scored first and held the lead throughout the entire game, but struggled to put the Tornadoes away. The final score was 38-31.
