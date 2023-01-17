ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:

07-14-17-29-34

(seven, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-four)

