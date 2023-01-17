ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Cash 4 Night” game were:

2-3-1-3

(two, three, one, three)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

