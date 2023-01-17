ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Cash 3 Night” game were:

6-5-4

(six, five, four)

Comments / 0

Related
WXIA 11 Alive

Did anyone in Georgia win the Powerball jackpot on Monday?

ATLANTA — No one won the big Powerball jackpot on Monday -- and there were no big winners in Georgia. The winning Powerball numbers on Jan. 16, 2023 were 4, 14, 33, 39, 61 and Powerball 3. The Power Play was 3x. With no winners, Wednesday's estimated jackpot climbs...
GEORGIA STATE
southarkansassun.com

$350 Relief Checks Still Unclaimed in Georgia— Here’s How To Claim Them!

Some of the $350 worth of relief checks issued in September 2022 is still unclaimed in Georgia. Find out if you’re eligible for these payments and how to claim them!. In September 2022, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp launched a cash assistance program that issued $1 billion. The cash assistance was intended for 3 million clients who had issues with their IDs or who were not able to access their cards. However, to date, $235 million worth of relief checks are still unclaimed. There have been unclaimed relief checks due to clients who were not able to access the funds through their cards, as reported by Palya.
GEORGIA STATE
iheart.com

Four Georgia Residents Win Big In Mega Millions Lottery Drawing

Four lucky Georgia residents won big in Tuesday night's Mega Million Jackpot Drawing. According to WSB-TV, winners purchased their tickets from locations all across the state. Winning tickets worth $10,000 were purchased at a gas station in Norcross, a gas station in Alpharetta, a grocery store in Cordele, and "a convenience store in Murrayville."
GEORGIA STATE
Scorebook Live

Georgia Boys Basketball Power 25: Week 8

For the first time this season, the Top 10 remains intact. No team inside the Top 10 did enough to rise or fall this week, but the same cannot be said for the bottom half of the rankings. There was a lot of movement towards the bottom with Grovetown moving up, Cherokee making its Power 25 debut ...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
620K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy