FHP: Deadly crash shuts down toll plaza along State Road 408 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person was killed in a crash on State Road 408 at the Dean Road exit in Orlando on Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said this was a two-vehicle crash on the eastbound side of SR-408. The ramp at the toll plaza was shut down and remained closed during the investigation.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Kissimmee man dies after being struck by Lynx bus in Orange County

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Authorities said a Kissimmee, Florida man was struck and killed by a Lynx bus early Thursday morning. The incident happened just before 7 a.m. as the bus was traveling north on Dividend Drive, approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Lake Ellenor Drive. This is Orange County's Oak Ridge area.
KISSIMMEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida runner hit by car says it took hours for FHP troopers to respond

ORLANDO, Fla. - A runner who was hit by a car in Orlando tells FOX 35 News that he had to wait hours for law enforcement to respond. Daryl Willmore was running across the street when he was hit by a car that didn't stop to help at Ramsgate Circle and Scenic Point Blvd. in Orange County. He said thankfully he did not need immediate medical attention but called law enforcement to respond. Willmore said he was hit just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday but that Florida Highway Patrol troopers (FHP) didn't respond until 1 a.m. Friday morning.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida woman was shooting at random people in road before killing Orange County mother: Deputies

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman who was allegedly shooting at people driving past her in Orange County has been arrested for killing a 27-year-old mother, deputies said. Deputies arrested 56-year-old Angila Baxter on charges of second-degree murder with a firearm after Nekaybaw Collier was found unresponsive in her car on Jan. 12. Detectives said the bullets belonging to Baxter's revolver were found in Collier's body during an autopsy.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Suspect killed during attempted carjacking in Sanford yet to be identified, police say

Suspect killed during attempted carjacking in Sanford yet to be identified, police say. Sanford Police said detectives are still trying to identify a man who was shot and killed after they said he tried carjacking an employee behind a bar. The employee's father described his daughter as a fighter who suffered lots of bruises during the attack but is doing alright.
SANFORD, FL
villages-news.com

Visitor to The Villages arrested after fleeing scene of crash in golf cart

A visitor to The Villages was arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash in a golf cart. Rita Marie Peck, 58, of Wilmington, N.C., had been traveling with a male companion in a golf cart when they were involved in an accident with an automobile at about 9 p.m. Monday at Paige Place south of Avenida Central in the Spanish Springs area, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Peck “fumbled” through her wallet when she attempted to present the investigating officer with her North Carolina driver’s license.
WILMINGTON, NC
fox35orlando.com

Woman struck, killed by train in Brevard County: FHP

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck by a train along Malabar Rd. (State Road 514) late Tuesday evening. Troopers said the incident was reported to have happened east of U.S. Highway 1 and the pedestrian, a woman, sustained...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

