Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
How Far Is Orlando From the Beach?East Coast TravelerOrlando, FL
Popular restaurant giving away free food in two Orlando locations this ThursdayAsh JurbergOrlando, FL
The Catholic Church Officially Has a Moon BishopAndrei TapalagaOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
fox35orlando.com
FHP: Deadly crash shuts down toll plaza along State Road 408 in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - One person was killed in a crash on State Road 408 at the Dean Road exit in Orlando on Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said this was a two-vehicle crash on the eastbound side of SR-408. The ramp at the toll plaza was shut down and remained closed during the investigation.
WESH
FHP: Orange County man arrested after 2021 hit-and-run kills pedestrian
A man has been arrested for a deadly Orange County hit-and-run crash. Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Mar. 19, 2021. A car driving on State Road 50 struck a pedestrian, identified as 22-year-old Joshua Sanchez, who was trying to cross lanes near Goldenrod Road. Sanchez died at...
click orlando
Change demanded at vigil for Orange County mother found fatally shot in crashed car
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Family, friends and neighbors of an Orange County mother whose life was taken in a shooting last week held a vigil Thursday to honor their loved one and call for change. 27-year-old Nekaybaw Collier was found shot in a crashed car in the 5200 block...
WESH
Loved ones hold vigil for Orange County woman found shot dead inside crashed SUV
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Loved ones gathered in Orlando on Thursday to honor the life of a mother who was taken from them way too soon. Last week, deputies found Nekaybaw Collier in a wrecked SUV on North Powers Drive and discovered that she had been shot. Collier was...
fox35orlando.com
Kissimmee man dies after being struck by Lynx bus in Orange County
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Authorities said a Kissimmee, Florida man was struck and killed by a Lynx bus early Thursday morning. The incident happened just before 7 a.m. as the bus was traveling north on Dividend Drive, approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Lake Ellenor Drive. This is Orange County's Oak Ridge area.
fox35orlando.com
Man in critical condition after being shot near elementary school in Orlando
A man is in critical condition after being shot. Orlando police tell FOX 35 it happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of South Semoran Boulevard and Gatlin Avenue. That's a few blocks from Lake George Elementary School.
FHP: Pedestrian death triggers search for driver in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are at the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers responded to Lake Ellenor Drive near Dividend Drive shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday. FHP told Channel 9 that a traffic homicide investigation is underway and that...
fox35orlando.com
Florida runner hit by car says it took hours for FHP troopers to respond
ORLANDO, Fla. - A runner who was hit by a car in Orlando tells FOX 35 News that he had to wait hours for law enforcement to respond. Daryl Willmore was running across the street when he was hit by a car that didn't stop to help at Ramsgate Circle and Scenic Point Blvd. in Orange County. He said thankfully he did not need immediate medical attention but called law enforcement to respond. Willmore said he was hit just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday but that Florida Highway Patrol troopers (FHP) didn't respond until 1 a.m. Friday morning.
WCTV
‘I thought I was going to die’: Survivor speaks after losing best friend in Seminole County shooting
The family of Gadsden County hit and run victim speaks out. The family of a Gadsden County hit-and-run victim is speaking out, demanding answers as to what happened the night Eddie Butler Jr was killed. Vet Events Tally reaches tentative agreement with city over Veterans Day Parade charge. Updated: 6...
WESH
Police: Man shot, killed suspect trying to carjack his girlfriend outside Sanford bar
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead after police say he tried to carjack a woman in Sanford. It happened at 2:20 a.m. at George's Tavern, which is at 11th Street and French Avenue. Police say they found a man dead in the back of the parking lot...
WESH
FHP: Osceola County crash leaves 4-month-old child, woman dead; 4 more hurt
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman and a child were killed in a crash in Osceola County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a crash was reported around 11 a.m. in the area of State Road 60 near Peavine Road. Florida Highway Patrol said a sedan eastbound on SR-60 was...
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman was shooting at random people in road before killing Orange County mother: Deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman who was allegedly shooting at people driving past her in Orange County has been arrested for killing a 27-year-old mother, deputies said. Deputies arrested 56-year-old Angila Baxter on charges of second-degree murder with a firearm after Nekaybaw Collier was found unresponsive in her car on Jan. 12. Detectives said the bullets belonging to Baxter's revolver were found in Collier's body during an autopsy.
2 arrested in connection with home invasion in downtown Orlando high-rise, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people have been arrested in connection with a home invasion that happened earlier this month on the 28th floor of an apartment in downtown Orlando, police said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Nevaeh U. Mosher, 21, is facing home invasion robbery charges...
fox35orlando.com
Suspect killed during attempted carjacking in Sanford yet to be identified, police say
Suspect killed during attempted carjacking in Sanford yet to be identified, police say. Sanford Police said detectives are still trying to identify a man who was shot and killed after they said he tried carjacking an employee behind a bar. The employee's father described his daughter as a fighter who suffered lots of bruises during the attack but is doing alright.
villages-news.com
Visitor to The Villages arrested after fleeing scene of crash in golf cart
A visitor to The Villages was arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash in a golf cart. Rita Marie Peck, 58, of Wilmington, N.C., had been traveling with a male companion in a golf cart when they were involved in an accident with an automobile at about 9 p.m. Monday at Paige Place south of Avenida Central in the Spanish Springs area, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Peck “fumbled” through her wallet when she attempted to present the investigating officer with her North Carolina driver’s license.
fox35orlando.com
Suspect in Lake County standoff shot by deputies, taken to hospital, deputies say
CLERMONT, Fla. - A suspect who was in an hours-long standoff with deputies in Lake County has been taken to the hospital after he was shot by deputies, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said. The person's condition was not immediately clear. No deputies were hurt in the shooting, LCSO said.
WESH
Construction of Brightline rail connecting Orlando to Miami nears completion, officials say
This year, Brightline's high-speed rail will connect Orlando to Miami, with a few stops in between. While we don't know the exact date yet, it's nearly 90% done, as some final rounds of testing will soon start in Brevard County. We've seen the work on the crossings and tracks in...
Woman, infant killed in two-vehicle crash in Osceola County, troopers say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Osceola County. Troopers said the crash occurred on State Road 60 near Peavine Road. It was later revealed the victims were a 22-year-old woman from Miami and 4-month-old girl from Miami. See map of location...
fox35orlando.com
Legacy Daytona to transform vacant Macy's at Volusia Mall into 'multifamily community'
Developers in Daytona Beach are planning a 350-unit apartment complex set to rise right near the Volusia Mall. The ten-acre Legacy Daytona will be a "multifamily community," they said.
fox35orlando.com
Woman struck, killed by train in Brevard County: FHP
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck by a train along Malabar Rd. (State Road 514) late Tuesday evening. Troopers said the incident was reported to have happened east of U.S. Highway 1 and the pedestrian, a woman, sustained...
Comments / 1