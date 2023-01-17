Read full article on original website
Mexican president defends bid to move cargo from longstanding hub to new airport
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador defended his plan to move all cargo flights from the capital’s principal airport to a new site on the outskirts of town Thursday after a draft proposal to do such was made public earlier this week. “An agreement...
Turkey summons Swedish envoy over permission for protest -source
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey’s Foreign Ministry summoned Sweden’s ambassador on Friday over authorities’ permission of a protest near the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm scheduled to be held on Saturday, a source from the Foreign Ministry said. The source said the Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the “provocative”...
UK joins international push to hold Russia accountable for Ukraine invasion
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain said on Friday it had joined a group of international partners pursuing criminal accountability for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The government said in a statement it had been invited by Ukraine to join the group and encouraged other G7 nations to also take part.
U.S. to designate Wagner mercenary group as 'transnational criminal organization'
The United States will impose new sanctions against the Wagner mercenary group and designate it as a "transnational criminal organization," the White House said Friday.
US senators, visiting Kyiv, blast delays in supplying tanks to Ukraine
KYIV (Reuters) – A bipartisan delegation of three U.S. Senators visiting Kyiv blasted the delays around Western tank supplies to Ukraine on Friday, with one of them warning of an impending “major counter-offensive” by Russia. The delegation, composed of Republican Lindsey Graham as well as Democrats Richard...
France’s Macron proposes big hike in military spending for 2024-2030
Mont-de-Marsan, FRANCE (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron proposed on Friday boosting military spending by over a quarter in coming years, saying the hike would help ensure a transformation of the army to respond to multiple potential threats. The planned 2024-2030 budget would enable a “transformation” programme to adapt...
Biden says he is looking forward to getting documents probe resolved
APTOS, Calif. (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he is looking forward to getting the investigation into classified documents found at his home and former office resolved and said he has no regrets. “We’re fully cooperating and looking forward to getting this resolved quickly,” Biden said...
U.S. announces $2.5 billion in additional military assistance for Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Thursday announced a new package of military assistance for Ukraine it valued at up to $2.5 billion, including hundreds of armored vehicles and support for Ukraine’s air defense. The latest assistance includes 59 Bradley Fighting Vehicles and 90 Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers, the...
Russian politician poses with sledgehammer in tribute to Wagner mercenaries
(Reuters) – A senior Russian politician on Friday published a picture of himself clutching a sledgehammer given to him by the Wagner mercenary group, a tool it has adopted as a symbol of vengeance since one was used to murder a Wagner defector last year. The macabre gift appeared...
Somalia’s al Shabaab attacks base in town it had lost, kills seven
MOGADISHU (Reuters) – Islamist al Shabaab militants on Friday killed at least seven soldiers at a Somali military base in a town re-captured by the government, the information ministry and militant group said. The attack was eventually repelled, an officer at the base in the central Somali town of...
Pakistani Taliban attacks police outpost, killing three officers
PESHAWAR (Reuters) – The Pakistani Taliban on Thursday claimed responsibility for a suicide bomb attack on a police post in northern Pakistan that killed three police officers. Attackers threw grenades at a police outpost near the Afghan border in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and entered the premises where a...
Young northern Europeans flock to Spain’s Malaga to work remotely
MADRID (Reuters) – The Spanish city of Malaga and its Costa del Sol surroundings are seeing a surge in people moving in from the rest of Europe as lifestyle and working habits change after the COVID-19 pandemic, according to two of Spain’s largest homebuilders. Aedas Homes said its...
