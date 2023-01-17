Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
alaskasportsreport.com
Young Fairbanksan Luke Buth claims Frosty Bottom
A 20-year-old from Fairbanks stole the show at the Frosty Bottom bike race on Sunday. Luke Buth, whose family owns and operates Goldstream Sports in Fairbanks, separated himself from a lead pack of four on the final hill up to the Kincaid Chalet to claim the 43-mile race on Saturday in 2 hours, 43 minutes and 13 seconds.
alaskapublic.org
Yukon Quest is rerouted off Yukon River due to unsafe ice conditions
Organizers had hoped to return the race to a portion of its traditional route on the Yukon River for the first time since 2020, but it’s not to be. Yukon Quest Alaska executive director Cathy Dimon said people who live along the river between the Circle and Eagle checkpoints report that a 2-inch layer of ice formed last fall when the water level was high.
alaskabeacon.com
University of Alaska report issued to help state leaders craft energy policies as Arctic transforms
The University of Alaska has released a new report on Alaska energy issues, ranging from its history of fiscal challenges to the potential for a wide variety of renewable energy sources in the future. The report, titled “Alaska’s Changing Arctic: Energy Issues and Trends,” is the first of what is...
akbizmag.com
Repeat Winner of ‘Golden Carrot’ Award
Erica Moeller sells roots and other non-root foods at her above-ground shop on Old Chena Pump Road. For the second year in a row, the Alaska Department of Natural Resources’ “Golden Carrot” award for promoting locally grown products goes to The Roaming Root Cellar. Rooting the Competition.
knba.org
Miss Alaska contestant Shondiin Mayo speaks with KNBA
Shondiin Mayo of Fairbanks hopes to be the next Miss Alaska. After earning a bachelor’s degree in creative media and film, a local TV station hired her as a reporter. Today, she’s working towards a master’s degree at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Mayo is both Alaska...
alaskapublic.org
Photos from space show beavers’ move to the Arctic as disturbing as wildfire
Beavers are moving into the Arctic. Scientists at the University of Alaska Fairbanks are seeing thousands of new beaver ponds changing streams and rivers, and accelerating climate change. The effects are so dramatic they can be seen from space. Climate change is allowing taller shrubs to move into the Arctic...
Delta Discovery
Drones go from research to response in western Alaska
What began as a partnership between scientists and the Native Village of Unalakleet rapidly became a critical component of the statewide disaster response when ex-typhoon Merbok hammered 900 miles of Alaska coastline with high winds and storm surge in September 2022. That’s the story behind the research presented this week...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Saturday standoff leads to arrest in downtown Fairbanks
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Fairbanks Police Department (FPD) received a call of a man loading a rifle and pointing it at houses and cars driving by in the area of 5th Ave. and Hall Street in downtown Fairbanks, on Saturday, Jan. 14 around 1 p.m. 37-year old Aaron Jerome...
koamnewsnow.com
Alaska man can see the Northern Lights from his doorstep
This man in Fairbanks, Alaska, shows how he can see the Northern Lights from his doorstep. This man in Fairbanks, Alaska, shows how he can see the Northern Lights from his doorstep.
alaskapublic.org
Fairbanks airport employees train to spot human trafficking
Fairbanks International Airport is training employees to be more vigilant about human trafficking under a new federal program. Amanda Stonecipher, the airport’s safety officer, said the training covers “how to recognize what that might look like if someone is being trafficked, what signs and what clues we’re looking for.”
