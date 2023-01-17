ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Pole, AK

alaskasportsreport.com

Young Fairbanksan Luke Buth claims Frosty Bottom

A 20-year-old from Fairbanks stole the show at the Frosty Bottom bike race on Sunday. Luke Buth, whose family owns and operates Goldstream Sports in Fairbanks, separated himself from a lead pack of four on the final hill up to the Kincaid Chalet to claim the 43-mile race on Saturday in 2 hours, 43 minutes and 13 seconds.
FAIRBANKS, AK
alaskapublic.org

Yukon Quest is rerouted off Yukon River due to unsafe ice conditions

Organizers had hoped to return the race to a portion of its traditional route on the Yukon River for the first time since 2020, but it’s not to be. Yukon Quest Alaska executive director Cathy Dimon said people who live along the river between the Circle and Eagle checkpoints report that a 2-inch layer of ice formed last fall when the water level was high.
FAIRBANKS, AK
akbizmag.com

Repeat Winner of ‘Golden Carrot’ Award

Erica Moeller sells roots and other non-root foods at her above-ground shop on Old Chena Pump Road. For the second year in a row, the Alaska Department of Natural Resources’ “Golden Carrot” award for promoting locally grown products goes to The Roaming Root Cellar. Rooting the Competition.
FAIRBANKS, AK
knba.org

Miss Alaska contestant Shondiin Mayo speaks with KNBA

Shondiin Mayo of Fairbanks hopes to be the next Miss Alaska. After earning a bachelor’s degree in creative media and film, a local TV station hired her as a reporter. Today, she’s working towards a master’s degree at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Mayo is both Alaska...
FAIRBANKS, AK
Delta Discovery

Drones go from research to response in western Alaska

What began as a partnership between scientists and the Native Village of Unalakleet rapidly became a critical component of the statewide disaster response when ex-typhoon Merbok hammered 900 miles of Alaska coastline with high winds and storm surge in September 2022. That’s the story behind the research presented this week...
FAIRBANKS, AK
webcenterfairbanks.com

Saturday standoff leads to arrest in downtown Fairbanks

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Fairbanks Police Department (FPD) received a call of a man loading a rifle and pointing it at houses and cars driving by in the area of 5th Ave. and Hall Street in downtown Fairbanks, on Saturday, Jan. 14 around 1 p.m. 37-year old Aaron Jerome...
FAIRBANKS, AK
alaskapublic.org

Fairbanks airport employees train to spot human trafficking

Fairbanks International Airport is training employees to be more vigilant about human trafficking under a new federal program. Amanda Stonecipher, the airport’s safety officer, said the training covers “how to recognize what that might look like if someone is being trafficked, what signs and what clues we’re looking for.”
FAIRBANKS, AK

