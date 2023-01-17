ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the New Mexico Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

9-6-0

(nine, six, zero)

¶ Top Prize $500

