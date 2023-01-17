ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

newscentermaine.com

What to expect with today's winter storm, and a look ahead to next week

PORTLAND, Maine — We saw a nice little thump of snow last night with the warm advection, generally 3 to 6 inches. Now the upper-level energy is swinging through, which will provide enough lift to keep periods of snow going into the early afternoon before tapering off to snow showers and flurries.
wabi.tv

Accumulating Snow For Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Snow has now started to move into western & southern Maine and will spread north and east into the early morning hours on Friday. Lows for the rest of the night will range from the upper teens to the upper 20s. The heaviest snow will occur during the first half of Friday and will result in messy and snow-covered roads just in time for the morning commute.
WMTW

Maine snowfall totals for Jan 20, 2023

A storm pushing through Maine and New Hampshire on Friday brought several inches of snow throughout both states. Where you live made a huge difference in how much snow fell. Check out some of the snowfall totals as of early Friday morning from the National Weather Service and our Total Weather Spotters. Many of these were reported during the storm and are not the final measurement.
WMTW

Speed reduced on Maine Turnpike as snow coats Maine

A storm dumped heavy snow across Maine overnight Friday, leaving a messy morning commute for drivers. The Maine Turnpike from the New Hampshire line to the end of the Turnpike has been reduced to 45 mph due to conditions. Motorists are being asked to travel with caution and adjust their...
B98.5

How Much Snow Are Maine And New Hampshire Going To Get On Friday?

It looks like we are going to be getting our first real taste of winter tomorrow. Yes, I know that we have had a few winter storms over the last few months, but those were as much sleet and ice as they were snow. And, when the storms were over, we almost always got slammed with a blast of warm weather that caused everything to melt.
penbaypilot.com

Make way for snow.... finally!

MIDCOAST — It will be hard to believe if it really happens, given the paucity of snow so far this winter, but meteorologists are calling for a sizable amount to fall, starting late tonight, Jan. 19. The National Weather Service has issued a storm warning for the area, with four to 8 inches of snow predicted over the next 24 hours.
NECN

Snowfall Totals: See Which Towns Got Half a Foot or More

Some areas of northern New England have already seen 8 inches of snow from the storm that started late Thursday and is continuing to bring fresh flakes to the region on Friday morning. And another 1-3 inches of snow are still expected to fall on Friday north of the Massachusetts...
WMTW

Snow Continues Through The Night, Winter Storm Warning Issued For Maine

A winter storm warning continues through the night for inland and coastal areas. Snowfall amounts 5 to 9 inches can be expected in the warning area. A winter weather advisory for mountain communities with 3 to 6 inches of snow expected. Precipitation will contiue overnight with any coastal rain quickly...
wabi.tv

Officials remind drivers to clean snow and ice off cars

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Across the state Mainers are going to wake up with a lot in common... snow! This has local authorities issuing a reminder. Clean that snow off your cars. That morning commute gets a lot worse when the snow or ice from the car in front of...
WMTW

Snow and sleet to impact Maine through late tonight

An off shore storm is causing bands of winter weather to move on shore. Rounds of heavy mixed precipitation will move through Maine Monday late morning into the evening hours. The bulk of the snow, sleet and freezing rain will be downeast. A winter weather advisory for snow and sleet covered roads goes through midnight Tuesday. 1-3” of accumulation possible by late tonight. Highs in the low 30s.
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts

Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
BOSTON, MA

