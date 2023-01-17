The Jackson County Association of Retired School Employees (JCARSE) will meet on Thursday, January 26 at the Ravenswood Senior Center at noon. Current members extend an invitation to those who may be interested in joining the group. Anyone planning to attend and eat lunch is asked to RSVP by January 24 to Lori Mahan at 304 532-0513 or johendricks@suddenlink.net. Lunch will consist of Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, strawberry shortcake and drinks.

JACKSON COUNTY, WV ・ 15 HOURS AGO