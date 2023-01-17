Read full article on original website
Tennis-American players pushing each other to improve, says Gauff
(Reuters) – Coco Gauff said the camaraderie and desire among American players to improve collectively is the driving force behind their impressive showing at this year’s Australian Open. U.S. players appear to have carried their form from their victory in the inaugural United Cup mixed team tournament earlier...
Australian park rangers say ‘Toadzilla’ could be world’s biggest toad
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian park rangers believe they have stumbled upon a record-breaking giant toad deep in a rainforest. Dubbed “Toadzilla”, the cane toad, an invasive species that poses a threat to Australia’s ecosystem, was spotted by “shocked” park ranger Kylee Gray during a patrol in Conway National Park in Queensland state on Jan. 12.
