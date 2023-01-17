Read full article on original website
Fosun Pharma, Genuine Biotech to up output of COVID drug Azvudine with companies
BEIJING (Reuters) – Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical said on Friday that it and Henan Genuine Biotech will cooperate with multiple companies to expand production of the COVID treatment Azvudine. Demand for the treatment has surged since the government dismantled its zero-COVID restrictions, the company said, adding that full production would...
Wayfair prepares to cut more than 1,000 jobs – WSJ
(Reuters) – Online furniture retailer Wayfair Inc is preparing to lay off over 1,000 workers, or more than 5% of its workforce, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Wayfair joins a growing list of U.S. companies – ranging from tech giants and...
‘This is not an employee choice’: The CEO of Morgan Stanley gets real and says employees can’t simply choose to work remotely
Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman said that just as employees' salaries and promotions weren't their choice, working remotely for a week wasn't either.
Bolivia taps Chinese battery giant CATL to help develop lithium riches
LA PAZ (Reuters) – Bolivia has chosen a consortium including Chinese battery giant CATL to help develop the South American country’s huge, but largely untapped, reserves of lithium after a lengthy bidding process involving firms from the United States and Russia. The deal announced at an event in...
Apple appeals investigation by UK competition watchdog
LONDON (Reuters) – Technology giant Apple has filed an appeal against an investigation by Britain’s competition watchdog into the dominance of its mobile browsers in the cloud gaming market. Last November, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Britain’s competition regulator, launched a full investigation into cloud gaming and...
Yellen says a U.S. default could cause global financial crisis, CNN reports
DAKAR/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that a potential U.S. default could cause a global financial crisis and undermine the role of the dollar as a reserve currency. The U.S. government hit its $31.4 trillion borrowing limit on Thursday, a figure that reflects money already spent...
Analysis-Tesla’s price cuts promise more pain for money-losing U.S. EV startups
(Reuters) – A price war in electric vehicles started by market leader Tesla Inc has made it much more difficult for money-losing U.S. startups like Rivian Automotive Inc and Lucid Group Inc to grab share in an industry competing for shrinking consumer wallets. Tesla’s move last week to slash...
T-Mobile says investigating data breach affecting 37 million accounts
(Reuters) -U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile said on Thursday it was investigating a data breach that potentially affected 37 million accounts. The company said it identified malicious activity on Jan. 5 and contained it within a day, adding that no sensitive data such as financial information was compromised. However, some basic...
Column-U.S. manufacturing has probably entered recession: Kemp
LONDON (Reuters) – U.S. manufacturers probably entered a recession in the fourth quarter of 2022, based on a range of high-frequency indicators, part of a global downturn in industrial output that is creating some slack in commodity markets. The Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) manufacturing purchasing managers’ index fell...
Amazon’s AWS to invest $35 billion in Virginia
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc’s cloud services division said Friday it plans to invest another $35 billion by 2040 to expand data centers in Virginia. Amazon Web Services (AWS) said the new investment will create 1,000 jobs. Virginia Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin said AWS will establish multiple data center campuses across Virginia.
GM invests $918 million in U.S. plants for gas engine, EV components
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – General Motors said Thursday it was investing $918 million in four U.S. plants for V-8 gasoline engine production and electric vehicle components. The largest U.S. automaker has a two-prong strategy to ramp up EV production while continuing to invest in its current gasoline-engine vehicles that account for the vast majority of profits and most of its U.S. vehicle sales.
Intesa falls on reported $22 billion asset sales to meet ECB risk concerns
MILAN (Reuters) – Shares in Intesa Sanpaolo fell by 2% on Friday after Bloomberg reported Italy’s biggest bank was cutting as much as 20 billion euros ($22 billion) in risk-weighted assets to address supervisory remarks about its inadequate risk models. Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported on...
Proterra to cut jobs, merge electric bus and battery production in South Carolina
(Reuters) – Proterra Inc said on Thursday it plans to cut more jobs and combine electric bus and battery production in South Carolina as it looks to trim costs. The electric-bus maker’s exit from its City of Industry facility in California, along with the additional planned job cuts, will impact about 300 roles this year, it said.
Novartis warns U.S. plan to curb drug prices could hit key research
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – U.S. government plans to rein in drug prices could discourage work in some of Novartis’s most promising areas of research, the Swiss drugmaker warned on Friday, urging Washington to rethink the “unintended” effects of its new rules. U.S. President Joe Biden in August...
Milan quietly gears up for return of big-spending Chinese tourists
MILAN (Reuters) – Some stores in via Montenapoleone, the heart of Milan’s most exclusive shopping area, are displaying clothes and accessories dedicated to the Lunar New Year after two years disrupted by the pandemic even though Chinese tourists are yet to return in big numbers. Clothing and backdrops...
Elon Musk takes witness stand to defend Tesla buyout tweets
SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Elon Musk took the witness stand Friday to defend a 2018 tweet claiming he had lined up the financing to take Tesla private in a deal that never came close to happening. The tweet resulted in a $40 million settlement with securities regulators....
Fed to deliver two 25-basis-point hikes in Q1, followed by long pause
BENGALURU (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Reserve will end its tightening cycle after a 25-basis-point hike at each of its next two policy meetings and then likely hold interest rates steady for at least the rest of the year, according to most economists in a Reuters poll. Fed officials...
Crypto lending unit of Genesis files for U.S. bankruptcy
(Reuters) – The lending unit of crypto firm Genesis filed on Thursday for U.S. bankruptcy protection from creditors, toppled by a market rout along with the likes of exchange FTX and lender BlockFi. Genesis Global Capital, one of the largest crypto lenders, froze customer redemptions on Nov. 16 after...
Holcim sees U.S. inflation act helping it in N.America
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – Holcim expects the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to provide strong momentum for its business in North America which is outperforming other regions, the company’s head of Europe said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting at Davos. The world’s...
India’s Reliance Industries misses profit view on windfall tax
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly profit as India’s biggest company by market valuation took a hit from the government’s windfall tax on fuel exports. The taxes were levied on exports of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuels midway last year, halting...
