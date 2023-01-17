ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KETV.com

Enter to win tickets to this year's Celebrity Chef event in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — KETV and Food Bank for the Heartland want to help give you the perfect Valentine’s Day gift — a pair of tickets to this year’s Celebrity Chef event, and an autographed cookbook from Chef Marcus Samuelsson. Don’t delay, enter today!. You and...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Welcome to the Weekend - January 20, 2023

Jan. 20 - 22 (9 a.m. - 5 p.m.) Admission: $15 Adults/$9 Children/Free for Members & Children 2 & Under. The Blackstone District – 36th to 42nd Sts. along Farnam. Jan. 20-22, 2023 – Casa Madrigal Family Fun Weekend at Omaha Children's Museum. Jan. 21, 2023 – Aquarium...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

402 Creamery teams up with Runza to release “The Dream Midwest Collaboration”

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a combination that not many would think of putting together. Runza’s Chili & Cinnamon Rolls are definitely a wintertime favorite around Nebraska and Iowa, but there aren’t too many people who are looking to have a pint of ice cream in the middle of winter, especially when a snow storm in occurring. On the flip side, there are some who might think that eating ice cream during this time is one way to “become one with winter,” or simply just a year-round enjoyment.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Family receives settlement after South High student died during practice

(Omaha, NE) -- The family of an Omaha South High School student who died during football practice is set to receive a settlement from Omaha Public Schools. On August 10, 2021, 16 year old Drake Geiger collapsed shortly after practice began. The heat index in the Omaha metro that afternoon topped 100 degrees. At the time, Gieger's sister Brittany Hoffman said he was taken to Nebraska Medicine, "with CPR being performed." Hoffman says doctors and nurses worked to revive Geiger but that, "with great sadness they were not able to save him." Geiger's cause of death was attributed to hypothermia, which can happen in hot weather due to the body absorbing or generating more heat than it can release.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Streaming service seeking singles for dating show in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Live in Omaha and looking for love? Very Local, a new streaming service is casting for a reality show to help you date someone while also "dating" Omaha. Very Local is currently casting men and women in Omaha to take part in a unique, Omaha-centric dating experience.
OMAHA, NE
Ted Rivers

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lincoln

Lincoln, Nebraska is the birthplace of several famous actors, writers, and musicians, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Lincoln: Lindsey Shaw, Brandon Sanderson, Hilary Swank, Daniel Whitney, and Nathaniel Motte. These individuals have achieved success in a variety of genres and have left a lasting impact on pop culture.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Now Serving: 402 Eat + Drink

OMAHA, Neb. — 402 Eat + Drink, located in Village Pointe, features a diverse, global menu made with local ingredients. See what's on the menu here.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha cardiologist talks heart health, safety while shoveling

OMAHA, Neb. — With several inches of snow forecasted for Wednesday and Thursday, that means a fair bit of shoveling. A new study shows with heavy snow, there's a 16% increase in the odds of men who are shoveling going to the hospital due to a heart attack. CHI...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Public Schools cancels class ahead of winter storm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – There will be no school for Lincoln Public Schools students on Wednesday. The district announced Tuesday night that it is canceling classes and activities because of the impending winter storm. Lincoln is expected to receive 2 to 6 inches of snow. Follow Channel 8’s Storm...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Garland Thompson Men's Center overflow caused by lack of affordable housing

OMAHA, Neb. — The pandemic-related problems continue, but the pandemic help has stopped. Shelters like the Open Door Mission are overflowing and blame the lack of affordable housing as the cause. The Garland Thompson Men's Center in Omaha is at 105% capacity. Chief Impact Officer Steve Frazee said the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Group drives healthcare workers to Omaha hospitals during wintry conditions

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With slush and wet conditions, it’s advised you stay off the roads. But some don’t have a choice, like doctors, nurses, and medical support staff. That’s why a group of four-wheel-drive vehicle owners is providing free rides to healthcare workers who may not feel comfortable driving in these conditions.
OMAHA, NE

