KETV.com
Enter to win tickets to this year's Celebrity Chef event in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — KETV and Food Bank for the Heartland want to help give you the perfect Valentine’s Day gift — a pair of tickets to this year’s Celebrity Chef event, and an autographed cookbook from Chef Marcus Samuelsson. Don’t delay, enter today!. You and...
KETV.com
'I want people to really engage': New executive director's vision for Papillion Community Foundation
PAPILLION, Neb. — We're looking at new leaders in the community. Joe Hunter was recently hired as the executive director for thePapillion Community Foundation. The foundation has been making its mark in Sarpy county for a quarter of a century. "That's us out in the community, myself, our marketing...
KETV.com
Welcome to the Weekend - January 20, 2023
Jan. 20 - 22 (9 a.m. - 5 p.m.) Admission: $15 Adults/$9 Children/Free for Members & Children 2 & Under. The Blackstone District – 36th to 42nd Sts. along Farnam. Jan. 20-22, 2023 – Casa Madrigal Family Fun Weekend at Omaha Children's Museum. Jan. 21, 2023 – Aquarium...
KETV.com
See the moment when an Omaha elementary school teacher was honored with a national award
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha Public Schools teacher was honored with a national award. Lisa Moody, a special education teacher at Jefferson Elementary School, received the Milken Educator Award on Friday morning. Moody, the only educator in Nebraska to win the award, has dedicated her life to getting the...
KETV.com
College of Saint Mary awarded national scholarship for undocumented students
OMAHA, Neb. — The College of Saint Mary in Omaha received theNational Dream U.S. Scholarship to help undocumented students pay for school. The college will use it to subsidize its existing Misericordia Scholarship to expand its benefits. The scholarships will go hand in hand, so Saint Mary applicants must...
KETV.com
'It's different. It's exciting': How a former UNO baseball player found his love for acting
OMAHA, Neb. — Another Omaha native is finding a new home on the big screen. Alex Mortensen has gone from playing baseball at the University of Nebraska Omaha and Millard North High School to landing appearances in shows like "Yellowstone" and "The Rookie: Feds" on ABC. From his days...
1011now.com
402 Creamery teams up with Runza to release “The Dream Midwest Collaboration”
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a combination that not many would think of putting together. Runza’s Chili & Cinnamon Rolls are definitely a wintertime favorite around Nebraska and Iowa, but there aren’t too many people who are looking to have a pint of ice cream in the middle of winter, especially when a snow storm in occurring. On the flip side, there are some who might think that eating ice cream during this time is one way to “become one with winter,” or simply just a year-round enjoyment.
KETV.com
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo gives update on two elephant calves ahead of their 1st birthday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo is celebrating the first birthday of two elephant calves on Friday. The zoo also provided an update on Eugenia and Sonny. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
KETV.com
Lincoln ice cream shop partners with Runza to create chili and cinnamon roll flavor
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Lincoln ice cream shop has created a sweet treat based on a Nebraska favorite. 402 Creamery, which has locations in the Haymarket and South Lincoln, partnered with Runza Restaurants to craft a chili and cinnamon roll ice cream. "We started with a chili-spiced ice cream,...
WOWT
Neighbors, council members ‘blindsided’ by Taste of Omaha’s return to Elmwood Park
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Community members and Omaha city council members are frustrated after learning Omaha’s annual ‘Taste of Omaha’ festival will be returning to a busy and historic Omaha park. The annual Taste of Omaha festival has been away from its traditional home on the Riverfront...
iheart.com
Family receives settlement after South High student died during practice
(Omaha, NE) -- The family of an Omaha South High School student who died during football practice is set to receive a settlement from Omaha Public Schools. On August 10, 2021, 16 year old Drake Geiger collapsed shortly after practice began. The heat index in the Omaha metro that afternoon topped 100 degrees. At the time, Gieger's sister Brittany Hoffman said he was taken to Nebraska Medicine, "with CPR being performed." Hoffman says doctors and nurses worked to revive Geiger but that, "with great sadness they were not able to save him." Geiger's cause of death was attributed to hypothermia, which can happen in hot weather due to the body absorbing or generating more heat than it can release.
KETV.com
Streaming service seeking singles for dating show in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Live in Omaha and looking for love? Very Local, a new streaming service is casting for a reality show to help you date someone while also "dating" Omaha. Very Local is currently casting men and women in Omaha to take part in a unique, Omaha-centric dating experience.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lincoln
Lincoln, Nebraska is the birthplace of several famous actors, writers, and musicians, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Lincoln: Lindsey Shaw, Brandon Sanderson, Hilary Swank, Daniel Whitney, and Nathaniel Motte. These individuals have achieved success in a variety of genres and have left a lasting impact on pop culture.
KETV.com
Now Serving: 402 Eat + Drink
OMAHA, Neb. — 402 Eat + Drink, located in Village Pointe, features a diverse, global menu made with local ingredients. See what's on the menu here.
KETV.com
Omaha cardiologist talks heart health, safety while shoveling
OMAHA, Neb. — With several inches of snow forecasted for Wednesday and Thursday, that means a fair bit of shoveling. A new study shows with heavy snow, there's a 16% increase in the odds of men who are shoveling going to the hospital due to a heart attack. CHI...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Public Schools cancels class ahead of winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – There will be no school for Lincoln Public Schools students on Wednesday. The district announced Tuesday night that it is canceling classes and activities because of the impending winter storm. Lincoln is expected to receive 2 to 6 inches of snow. Follow Channel 8’s Storm...
KETV.com
Garland Thompson Men's Center overflow caused by lack of affordable housing
OMAHA, Neb. — The pandemic-related problems continue, but the pandemic help has stopped. Shelters like the Open Door Mission are overflowing and blame the lack of affordable housing as the cause. The Garland Thompson Men's Center in Omaha is at 105% capacity. Chief Impact Officer Steve Frazee said the...
KETV.com
'Safety is more important': Districts take different approaches to winter weather
OMAHA, Neb. — Some parents wonder why Omaha Public Schools had a full school day, while Millard Public Schools brought students in for a two-hour late start. This winter week, districts and parents tested different approaches. Sleek roads across the Metro Thursday morning, where the snow stopped some students...
WOWT
Group drives healthcare workers to Omaha hospitals during wintry conditions
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With slush and wet conditions, it’s advised you stay off the roads. But some don’t have a choice, like doctors, nurses, and medical support staff. That’s why a group of four-wheel-drive vehicle owners is providing free rides to healthcare workers who may not feel comfortable driving in these conditions.
